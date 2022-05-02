You Grow, Girl

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Plant lovers find belonging and fun at Gatewood Rose Botanicals thanks to its offerings, events and more from this plant-tastic local business.

× Expand Aaron Spicer Jessica Downs, Owner, Gatewood Rose BotanicalsPlatinum for New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out and Best Thing to Happen in Roanoke, 2021; Gold for Best Hidden Gem

Gatewood Rose Botanicals has much to celebrate this year in addition to their launch and subsequent success. This year, readers awarded this plant-friendly business platinum for New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out and Best Thing to Happen in Roanoke, 2021, as well as gold for Best Hidden Gem.

For owner Jessica Downs, receiving so much love is “an amazing feeling,” as her small business has been a dream for so long. “Taking the leap to make that a reality, during a pandemic, and having it be successful and enjoyed by my town is uplifting and makes me smile everyday.”

Downs started small with Gatewood Rose, doing a few pop-ups around town and growing plants in her own home in the spring of 2020. However, as the demand grew, so did the business, and she realized a brick-and-mortar location was a step in the right direction. After finding her intimate space (attached to Golden Cactus Brewing, across the street from Beamer’s and Big Lick Brewery, and just beside Tuco’s Taqueria), she knew it was the ideal spot to give it a go. The space was small enough for her to easily fill it with plants and offered tons of natural light.

“It was very scary opening a plant shop in the midst of the pandemic,” she says. “With that said, plants were keeping everyone company while they were staying home, and became a popular hobby for many while we were cooped up inside. It brought the outside in!”

While opening in August of 2021 was a bit scary for Downs, she knew quickly that it was the right decision and truly believes it all worked out perfectly. When Downs set out to open her shop, it was important for her to make the small space feel homey. In making it so, Gatewood Rose offers an experience while you shop for plants. Downs says when customers see how houseplants can transform a 400-square-foot space in the middle of downtown into a cozy, green oasis, “you know the vibe is just right.” She loves hearing and seeing customers enjoy their time in the shop, and that it makes her customers feel welcome. She loves encouraging plant questions and wants Gatewood Rose to set people and their plants up for success. “Being a plant parent can be such a rewarding journey. … I give information to customers and clients to make sure they thrive with their plants.”

Downs also loves highlighting local artists — guests will find a local artist popping up on the patio almost weekly. Most recently, Gatewood Rose hosted its second Maker’s Market, featuring 24 local artists, live music, food and beers “from the best neighbors ever at Golden Cactus Brewing.” They also host “Plants & Pints” each month, with a unique plant-related activity for the plant community to enjoy (activities include Plant Bingo, painted pots, propagation swaps and succulent gardens). For Downs, creating events for plant lovers, as well as offering plant care education, offers not only a space to gather, but to grow stronger as a community.

“The most rewarding part of having Gatewood Rose is seeing how much customers enjoy it. Hearing passers by talk about how lovely it is, the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ over the space when people come inside, customers coming back in for another plant because they’ve been successful with the plant they bought the first time they were in, seeing the plant community coming together for events — it has all made me feel like I’ve got something really special here. I am so happy that it is bringing joy to the community.”

When she’s not caring for her plants or small business, Downs and her family enjoy all the opportunities to get outside. In the warmer months, they can be found on the river with friends in their kayaks or a canoe. As a mother of two young daughters, she is so grateful for all the parks and accessible hiking trails in our area. “Our newest family member, Cora (a seven-month-old silver Labrador Retriever), enjoys making new friends on our greenway walks. … We love all that Roanoke has to offer for families. This area is growing beautifully & we enjoy seeing it change.”

Keep up with the Maker’s Mart and other monthly events by following @gatewoodrosebotanicals on social media to stay up-to-date and join in on the fun activities, or visit gatewoodrose.com.

