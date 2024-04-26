The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

This year’s new category introduced us to many amazing locals doing good for our region, but your overwhelming support of Anita Price made her a platinum winner.

× Expand Courtesy of Anita Price

Anita Price, a seasoned public servant and community placemaker, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum title as your "Star City Hero of the Year” as voted by our readers in the new category. Her tireless dedication to the community and unwavering commitment to education have earned her this well-deserved recognition.

Price expresses nothing but gratitude for the community’s recognition in her platinum award. “I am blown away! And I am speechless — I have no words! I’ve always loved helping others and I always thank God that I have health and strength, and, as my daddy used to say, a reasonable portion of my mind that I can use to think and talk and walk and chew bubblegum, and just do what I can do,” she says. “I am so humbled and I feel like this is such a humbling recognition to be thought of, that folks would vote in that kind of capacity, that I’m doing something right and people notice.”

Price has dedicated her life to serving others. Graduating from Hampton University and later earning her master’s degree in guidance counseling from Virginia Tech, she embarked on a 35-year journey in public education, much of it within the Roanoke City Schools system as a counselor. She has been in this region her entire adult life, enjoying it as an ideal place to raise a family. “We were so blessed to be able to provide a good opportunity for our children and having been in education, my desire has always been for all children to have the tools and opportunities for them to grow up and have a successful life. If each of us can just do a little but together we can accomplish anything.”

Her impact goes so far beyond the school building. She reminds educators that they won’t always see the impact of their work, or how they’ve touched children’s lives, but stresses that “if you’ve done all you can do to pour into that child, then that’s a beginning. Most children, that’s all they want; they want to know that someone cares and that there’s hope. That’s the other unfortunate side of the coin, there’s a lot of babies out here who don’t have that hope, and I just go back to if everyone just did a little something, even just smile at a child and a word of encouragement, at least it’s something.”

Her career in public service extends beyond the realm of education. Elected to the Roanoke City Council in 2008, Price made history as the first Black woman to hold this position, and achieved another milestone in 2016 by becoming the first Black female Vice Mayor. Even after completing her term in 2020, Price’s commitment to her community remained unwavering, as evidenced by her appointment to fill a vacant council position. “To be part of Roanoke’s legacy…I am humbled! I thank God for the opportunities that that has provided, because, even for the short amount of time to participate in policy-making and decision-making, that’s important. And it’s important to continue — that door has been opened and I want to see many, many more.”

Price’s commitment to community engagement and youth services has been a cornerstone of her career. When first approached about joining the city council, she remembers asking, “I’m just a teacher; why would anyone listen to me, and what can I bring to the table?” She realized the critical need for those who are like-minded to support each other, and remembers the many people who encouraged her, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and encouraging others to find their inner strength.

Price’s generosity and work ethic has been a beacon of hope and inspiration for younger generations. She recalls an old proverb about those who plant the seeds of trees may never take advantage of their shade, but that shade will eventually provide comfort for others. “Even when some things look very bleak and disheartening, go ahead and keep going,” she says. “You may not see the results, but at least you’re there at the table, giving input.”

One of Price’s most significant contributions to her community was her efforts to reinstate the City of Roanoke’s Youth Services Citizen’s Board. Though it had become dormant, Price saw in her new position an opportunity to push that program forward. By revitalizing this organization, Price has helped create opportunities for the city’s youth and fostered community engagement. They now host an annual youth summit in partnership with other organizations, the most recent being “Peace Jam,” held back in April at William Fleming High School.

Looking ahead, Price hopes to pass on her work to future generations, ensuring that her legacy of service continues. “My children have told my husband and I that we have really failed at retirement,” she jokes. “Eventually, sooner rather than later, I’ll really retire and sit on the beach.”

Price expresses her wholehearted gratitude to those who support her. “I want to say a tremendous amount of thanks to those who felt that they were so compelled to give me this honor! And certainly I don’t do anything for recognition, so that’s another reason I’m so humbled, and I just thank God for this blessing. And thanks to folks for giving me my flowers while I can still smell them — I appreciate that a lot, so much!”

Anita Price’s unwavering dedication to her community and her remarkable achievements make her a true Star City Hero, deserving of this prestigious recognition.

