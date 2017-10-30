2018 Dining Awards

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!
This year’s winners in our reader polling reflect the diversity and excellence that continues to mark the Roanoke Valley’s collection of great places to dine for every taste preference and price level.
Best Overall Restaurant
Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant
Silver: Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar
Best New Restaurant (opened since July 2016)
Platinum: Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Silver: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. (tie)
Bushi (tie)
Top Chef
Platinum: Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant
Gold: Matt Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Silver: Cara Lowe, Wall Street Tavern
Best Overall Staff
Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold: Alexander’s
Silver: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Best Diner, Drive In or Dive
Platinum: Texas Tavern
Gold: Community Inn
Silver: Angelle’s Diner
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant
Silver: Bent Mountain Bistro
Best Outdoor Dining
Platinum: Billy’s
Gold: Brambleton Deli
Silver: Village Grill
Best Brunches
Platinum: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Gold: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Silver: The River & Rail Restaurant
Best Food Truck
Platinum: Rock & Roll Diner Food Truck
Gold: Bruno’s GastroTruck
Silver: Thai This Food Truck
Best Appetizers & Small Plates
Platinum: Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar
Gold: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Silver: The River & Rail Restaurant (tie)
Wall Street Tavern (tie)
Best Biscuits
Platinum: Scratch Biscuit Company
Gold: The Roanoker Restaurant
Silver: The Homeplace Restaurant
Best Barbecue / Ribs
Platinum: Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque
Gold: Wildwood Smokehouse
Silver: Village Grill (The Lick BBQ)
Best Barbecue / Ribs (Chain)
Platinum: Mission BBQ
Best Buffalo Wings
Platinum: AllSports Cafe (Grandin/Salem)
Gold: Buffalo Wild Wings (Tanglewood/VV)
Silver: Village Grill (tie)
Wildwood Smokehouse (tie)
Best Fried Chicken
Platinum: The Homeplace Restaurant
Gold: The Roanoker Restaurant
Silver: Lucky Restaurant
Best Steaks
Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
Gold: Coach & Four Restaurant
Silver: Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine
Best Hamburgers
Platinum: Burger in the Square
Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Silver: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (tie)
The River & Rail Restaurant (tie)
