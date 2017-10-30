2018 Dining Awards

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

This year’s winners in our reader polling reflect the diversity and excellence that continues to mark the Roanoke Valley’s collection of great places to dine for every taste preference and price level.

Best Overall Restaurant

Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant

Silver: Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar

Best New Restaurant (opened since July 2016)

Platinum: Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje

Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe

Silver: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. (tie)

Bushi (tie)

Top Chef

Platinum: Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant

Gold: Matt Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Silver: Cara Lowe, Wall Street Tavern

Best Overall Staff

Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold: Alexander’s

Silver: Foot of the Mountain Cafe

Best Diner, Drive In or Dive

Platinum: Texas Tavern

Gold: Community Inn

Silver: Angelle’s Diner

Best Farm-To-Table Menu

Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant

Silver: Bent Mountain Bistro

Best Outdoor Dining

Platinum: Billy’s

Gold: Brambleton Deli

Silver: Village Grill

Best Brunches

Platinum: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Gold: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Silver: The River & Rail Restaurant

Best Food Truck

Platinum: Rock & Roll Diner Food Truck

Gold: Bruno’s GastroTruck

Silver: Thai This Food Truck

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

Platinum: Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar

Gold: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Silver: The River & Rail Restaurant (tie)

Wall Street Tavern (tie)

Best Biscuits

Platinum: Scratch Biscuit Company

Gold: The Roanoker Restaurant

Silver: The Homeplace Restaurant

Best Barbecue / Ribs

Platinum: Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque

Gold: Wildwood Smokehouse

Silver: Village Grill (The Lick BBQ)

Best Barbecue / Ribs (Chain)

Platinum: Mission BBQ

Best Buffalo Wings

Platinum: AllSports Cafe (Grandin/Salem)

Gold: Buffalo Wild Wings (Tanglewood/VV)

Silver: Village Grill (tie)

Wildwood Smokehouse (tie)

Best Fried Chicken

Platinum: The Homeplace Restaurant

Gold: The Roanoker Restaurant

Silver: Lucky Restaurant

Best Steaks

Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Gold: Coach & Four Restaurant

Silver: Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine

Best Hamburgers

Platinum: Burger in the Square

Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Silver: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (tie)

The River & Rail Restaurant (tie)

