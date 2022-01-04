40 Under 40: Brett Roden

Brett Roden, 28 / Producing Artistic Director, Virginia Children’s Theatre

Brett Roden

Earning his undergraduate degree in Musical Theatre Arts from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Postdam through the STudent Initiated Interdepartmental Major, Brett Roden came to Roanoke in 2017 to work as the Director of Education for Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT). He quickly rose up the ladder, becoming assistant artistic director in 2018 and producing artistic director in 2019. He has performed in mainstage productions and served as music director, vocal coach and teaching artist for the Tony Award-Winning Barrington Stage Company. His shows and classes have been performed at numerous Roanoke venues such as the Jefferson Center and Elmwood Park, and he has created a strong partnership with VCT and the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players. He is a soloist and section leader at Greene Memorial UMC, a singer in Voices of Appalachia Choir, Spring Musical Director at North Cross School and has experience as a music director at Roanoke City Public Schools. “My passion is educating our next generation of leaders (young people) to be their best selves” Roden says. “It is our job as educators to challenge our young people and provide them with the tools for success!”

Winning Regional Theatre: Music Director @ Syracuse Children's Theatre (Syracuse, NY); Actor @ Covey Theatre Company (Syracuse, NY); Actor @ Red House Arts Center (Syracuse, NY)

Educational Outreach Coordinator for the Crane Opera at SUNY Potsdam

Performed in RCT Mainstage Productions You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Schroeder) and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Danny Shoemaker - Altar Guild).

1st place winner, Musical Theater Division, Classical Singer Magazine regional competition, 2015

3rd place winner, Musical Theater Division, National Association of Teachers of Singing, 2014

From the Nomination: “I am nominating Virginia Children's Theatre Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. My experience with Roden is as a parent of students and performers of the Theatre. Roden is the epitome of professionalism, excellence, and innovation to bring live theatre to the young people of our state. I have watched him perform, teach, and lead an organization with vision, passion, and energy. Roden prides himself on pushing his team to create a top-notch theatrical and customer service experience for his students, collaborators and all involved. Even through the pandemic, Roden has creatively led VCT to continue to be a light in our community adding staff to the organization, continuing to offer classes and performances within state mandated guidelines and safe CDC recommended protocols. … To me, what sets Roden apart is his leadership ability with all ages. His respect, congeniality, and professionalism do not change with who he is leading or partnering with, whether it be the youngest of VCT's students, professional artists and musicians, parents of students, or the eldest of patrons. He has used many creative avenues to invite families of all areas and economic abilities to participate with VCT. His innovation to use and maximize our Roanoke Community settings … showcasing all areas of our beautiful community is one of the things that has set him apart in such a short time of leadership and at such a young age!”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Roden: “The sense of community. Roanoke is thriving! The arts are thriving! The local businesses are thriving! It is a great place to settle down, create a family and enjoy the small city charm, while being surrounded by the most beautiful mountains!”

How does your passion impact our community?

Roden: “When I moved to Roanoke in 2017, I knew this community was going to be a fruitful part of my career. I came to Roanoke with a background in professional theatre/ theatre education and knew that it was my time to serve this community. I quickly fell in love with the arts community and the families at VCT. My passion is educating our next generation of leaders (young people) to be their best selves. It is our job as educators to challenge our young people and provide them with the tools for success! I am honored to be serving the Roanoke Valley as the director of Virginia's professional children's theatre!”