40 Under 40: Madeline Sefcik

Madeline Sefcik, 27 / Clerk to the Board of Supervisors & Manager of Public Affairs, Franklin County, VA

Madeline Sefcik

As a Certified Municipal Clerk through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Madeline Sefcik is also the county’s Public Information Officer and has been tasked with creating the Department of Public Affairs within Franklin County. She recently worked with Virginia Tech’s GO Virginia program to ensure interns were paid and worked tirelessly on Franklin County’s recent Housing Summit to attract residential developers to the area. She is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration from Bowling Green State University and earned her graduate certificate in Local Government Management from Virginia Tech in 2020. She is a member of Junior League, serving as Assistant Finance Vice President, and is a Roanoke College Maroon Mentor for students interested in local government. “Serving our community remains a top priority for me, and making the region a better place for future generations is my passion,” Sefcik says. “I value the time I get to speak and hear firsthand from the community and I am always learning ways we are able to collaborate and work together to make our home a better place.”

Earned bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in American Politics, Roanoke College, 2017

Held the role of Deputy Clerk to the Board of Supervisors working in the Board of Supervisors and County Attorney’s office at Roanoke County until she took the role of Clerk to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in November 2018

Graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2019

Currently in Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Academy, 2021

Serves as Roanoke College Alpha Sigma Alpha’s chapter advisor

Maintains the County’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), website, and newsletters and publications

Involved in: Virginia Municipal Clerks Association, Virginia Local Government Management Association, International City/County Managers Association, and Virginia Women Leading Government

From the Nomination: “Madeline Sefcik is the epitome of a public servant. She works tirelessly to serve the citizens of Franklin County, filling not one but two roles, in addition to tackling many other tasks that are not part of her job description. ... Sefcik is a go-getter who gets things done. She is authentic and gets her work done with a smile and laughter. She leads by example, making us all want to do more while staying positive. She never tires and truly cares about the betterment of every community she is part of. She is from Florida, but embraces the Roanoke Valley as her home. Sefcik’s Franklin County role is many times the first point of contact for a citizen interested in becoming involved in their local government and/or wanting to voice their concerns in a public meeting. Sefcik creates and maintains the County’s official record and documents each Board Action taken by the local governing body in addition to preparing the agenda for each Board Meeting. She confers with County Departments and works to identify public trains and information needs and works as a liaison between Franklin County staff, the public and the Board of Supervisors. Sefcik’s personality is unlike anyone else I have ever met. She is hardworking, intelligent, passionate, dedicated, and innovative. She puts everything she has into her community and still comes to work with a smile on her face. As her intern this past summer she was an amazing mentor. I had the most amazing experience and most of that credit was due to her. She helped make sure I was comfortable and integrated me into the community. She is making Franklin County a better place!”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Sefcik: “I am proud to call the region of Roanoke my home as I really value the sense of community and unique opportunity within the Region. Our tight-knit community has provided me the privilege to network and learn from some great leaders in our region throughout the years and has provided me with the platform to grow and develop as a young professional. I love Roanoke because it is a place that has so much character and individuals from all walks of life are able to find something they are passionate about here. Roanoke is filled with diverse activities that allow me to spend my morning downtown, afternoon hiking up McAfee Knob, and finish the evening on Smith Mountain Lake. I love that I have been able to learn, grow, live and play in Roanoke.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Sefcik: “My passion for our community is a perfect pair with local government as local government impacts everyone's daily life. Serving our community remains a top priority for me, and making the region a better place for future generations is my passion. As Franklin County's contact with the media, citizens, and our elected body, I am constantly working to accurately articulate important information to our community. I pride myself on my approachability which allows for honest conversations ultimately improving the County’s position within the community. I value the time I get to speak and hear firsthand from the community and I am always learning ways we are able to collaborate and work together to make our home a better place. I am a passionate servant leader who is constantly looking for ways to give back and positively impact our community.”