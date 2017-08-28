5 Tips on Selling Your Home

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Ready to organize your home but not sure where to start? Try these 5 easy tips from the professionals.

Selling your home can be a tricky business. Even those with the most beautiful homes often have trouble finding the perfect buyers. You don’t have to break the bank or renovate the entire house. Chris Carter of Long & Foster Real Estate shares his five best tips for preparing your home for sale. (See his “Lunch with” column on page 16.)

1. Declutterizing

A simple but powerful tip, Carter recommends decluttering every room in your home. Potential buyers want to picture themselves in the home, which can be hard to do if there are toys and other “stuff” scattered everywhere. Put items away in closets or your basement or attic. Extra tip: Consider trading out those personal family photos for artwork to help potential buyers see themselves living there.

2. Modernization

There are many simple things you can do to make it seem like new. Some things can be updated easily, like drawer pulls, cabinet hardware and light fixtures. Carter adds that replacing items with modern pieces makes it seem like it’s been renovated (even if it hasn’t), which is appealing to buyers so potential home improvements don’t seem overwhelming on the first walk-through.

3. Paint

You don’t have to repaint your whole home to make it feel like new. For example, the bathroom is a great place to touch up spots, especially when condensation makes paint crack in the ceiling or corners. Touch up any other cracks or freshen up the trim with a quick coat that doesn’t take an entire weekend to finish.

