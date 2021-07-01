A Domestic Abuse Pandemic

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

It takes many forms, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic abuse in the Roanoke Valley has seriously intensified.

(The names of the abused quoted in this story are fiction, an effort to protect their identities, but the stories are not.)

Stacey Sheppard of Total Action for Progress doesn’t mince words. The public, she says, “is focused on the COVID-19 vaccine, not realizing how pervasive domestic abuse has become. This is a danger. Somebody is being beaten, killed. It’s in the news daily and with the epidemic, people are becoming numb to it. One in four women and one in seven men were being abused before the pandemic.”

And the pandemic has made it worse.

Although the Roanoke Valley’s various police departments haven’t necessarily shown dramatic increases in the incidents of violent abuse, the agencies that deal with the victims have.

In Salem, reports to the police of domestic incidents have increased noticeably and Salem Police Chief Mike Crawley says, “I think we all expected the occurrence of domestic violence to be a pandemic within the pandemic. While we have seen an uptick in mental health calls, I think society as a whole is doing a better job of identifying the factors that lead to domestic violence. Things like homelessness, drug addiction and mental health issues are all tied to the domestic calls our law enforcement officers see every day.”

Both Roanoke County’s and Roanoke City’s numbers are slightly down during the pandemic, but County Assistant Chief Chuck Mason says, “The Police Department was very concerned that, as the pandemic continued and people remained cooped up in their homes, there might be an increase in the amount of domestic violence. While the department did see an uptick with disturbance and disorder calls, we were a little surprised, and very pleased, that the number of domestic incidents reported in the county not only didn’t increase, they dropped off a little from the previous 12 months.”

While the city’s overall numbers were down, the most serious, aggravated assaults, increased from 35 to 69.

Real Cases

Martha saw red flags before the pandemic, but “dismissed them as normal.” Her live-in partner “hadn’t worked for years” and she supported him and her children driving a truck. She got him a job with the delivery company and he apparently began stealing packages. She reported him.

He stole money from her and bought drugs with it while he was under house arrest. She tried to get him out of the house, but his name was on the lease and she couldn’t expel him. He became physically threatening with knives.

The pandemic “made it worse,” she says. “Everything closed: shelters, clinics and the like and cops brought him back home, since this is his residence.” More threats and more complaints to the police resulted in no change. “Police decided he was not a threat to himself or anybody else and told me to keep an eye on him.”

In April of 2020, he drugged Martha and she got a protective order that forced him to leave. “The pandemic exacerbated” the problem, she says, “making it nearly impossible to break free. No matter who I contacted, no matter how often, no matter how extreme, there was nothing anybody could do in the middle of a pandemic. Everything was in lockdown or closed.”

Lori had seen the family abuse increase slowly before the pandemic struck, but it “sped up the inevitable” with the family being isolated at home. “It was mostly verbal before the pandemic,” she says. She and her husband were both working full-time then. He had abused his daughter, 18, until she ultimately left and Lori went to a minister for counseling.

After the pandemic began, she started working at home and her husband took care of the children (all of them his from a previous marriage), supervising their schooling. It didn’t work well, Lori said. “He became irritable and A students began missing assignments.” He was abusing the entire family. Her husband’s already low self-esteem became worse and “he couldn’t help the anger.”

She went to TAP’s Domestic Violence Services and stayed for a month. She finally left him for good, taking his younger children with her because the abuse became more physical and was aimed at the younger children.

Unsafe Environments

Community nurse Lesley Butterfield says abuse doesn’t always end with separation of the parties. “Post separation abuse is sometimes—and I mean only some of the time—worse than the actual mental abuse in the relationship. It’s a slow drip of mental torture. I’ve watched close friends go through this and it’s awful to watch and nearly impossible to argue in court.”

Laura Beth Weaver of the Women’s Resource Center in Radford has seen “caseloads during the COVID-19 pandemic reach their highest level in five years. Hotline contacts have increased by 25% over 2019 levels, and the number of individuals sheltered on average is about 12% higher than in 2019.”

Teresa Berry, who directs SARA, a protective program for the abused, says, “We have seen an increase in calls for our services during the past year and attribute much of the increase to the social and economic impact of the pandemic. In 2020, we served 725 survivors through counseling and advocacy services, which was a higher number than we’ve seen in recent past years. We saw roughly a 25% increase in survivors seeking services.

“This increase was not surprising to us given that, statistically and historically, the rate of violence and abuse goes up when unemployment goes up and the economy is not doing well. That combined with people being confined to their homes due to COVID-19 has created some difficult and isolating environments for many, and for some, very unsafe environments.”

Want to learn more about domestic abuse in our region, including organizations who can help? Read the rest of this article in our latest issue, on newsstands now, or in our free digital guide below!

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!