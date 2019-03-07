Ask the Pet Experts

*Sponsored Content

Q: How frequently should my dog be bathed or groomed?

A: The old outdated thinking concerning the coat and skin on a dog was that bathing once or twice a year was sufficient. Just think what condition your hair and scalp would be in if it were only washed and conditioned once a year! A dog’s coat should be washed and groomed at least every six weeks with a good quality shampoo and conditioner preferably with a qualified grooming professional. Some breeds that have silky hair, such as Yorkshire Terriers, should be washed at least once a week. Skin issues arise from inexperienced people not getting the product out of the coat and off of the skin!

Dr. Victoria Radford, CEO

About Pets Center

540-986-1604

AboutPetsCenterResort.com

Q: How do you handle vet visits for pets that are stressed by the experience?

A: We get it. Not all pets love coming to the vet. But we can help make the experience as easy as possible. Start with a drop-in visit; bring your pet in to say “hi,” get a treat and maybe stand on the scale.We can also perform examinations outside or even bring our mobile clinic to you. Some pets need a little more help. Ask about “happy medications,” which are safe, effective and can help calm your pet for short periods.

Steve Karras, DVM

Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic

540-989-8582

cavespringvet.com

Q: Do animals watch TV?

A: Yes! Dogs especially enjoy watching TV when they see other dogs and moving inanimate objects like bouncing balls. In fact, we even offer a channel just for dogs. DOGTV has dog-friendly programming scientifically designed to keep your dog company anytime you’re away.

Jeff Merritt

Cox

www.cox.com

Q: How do I get my dog to pay attention to me around distractions?

A: Just like children, dogs need to learn how to focus. Offer your dog enticing treats while you introduce commands such as “LOOK”. Start simple within your house, move to your back yard, and then to the neighborhood. Remember to praise your dog’s good work!

Hope Cogen, Owner/Trainer

High Hopes Dog Training

540-343-3849

High-hopes.net

Q: What is a Doggie Daycare?

A: Doggie Daycare is a great place for your pet to socialize with other pets under supervised care, while also getting exercise, socialization and cuddle time! If you are going to be gone for an extended time during the day or you just want your dog to have play time with other pups, Doggie Daycare is a great place where your dog can meet new friends!

Gina Tanner, Sales Associate

Nature’s Emporium

540-772-1980

Mynaturesemporium.com

Q: Why does my dog keep getting ear infections?

A: There are different causes for recurrent ear disease. There may be multiple types of infections as well as significant inflammation that require aggressive treatment with multiple types of medications. Underlying diseases such as allergies may also need to be treated. Additionally, if the ear canals are not cleaned adequately it can hamper the effectiveness of topical treatments. Therefore, it is very important to have the follow-up exams with your veterinarian to make sure that the ear disease is treated effectively!

Dr. Jordan Weintraub

Salem Animal Hospital

540-380-4638

Salemanimalhospital.com

Q: Why do senior pets need extra veterinary care?

A: Senior pets can hide illness or display very subtle signs of bigger problems. Semi-annual wellness exams, bloodwork and x-rays can help identify the early onset of many diseases or evidence of chronic pain. Vinton Veterinary Hospital offers numerous affordable Senior Pet Wellness Packages to provide your senior pet with the best possible care.

Dr. Courtney Wiegard

Vinton Veterinary Hospital

540-627-5118

Vintonvet.com

