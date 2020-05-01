Best of Roanoke 2020

The Best of Roanoke Reader Poll is from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For more great local stories, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Our 34th Annual Guide to the Best Of Everything!
For 34 years, we’ve asked our readers to vote annually for their favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations. Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers. Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers.
Events, Faces and Places
Your Male “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum John Carlin, WSLS10 Anchor
- Gold Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7 Anchor
- Silver JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment
Your Female “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum Sabrina Garvin, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
- Gold Kianna Price, Living Local TV Host, WFXR
- Silver Nancy Agee, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic
Most Savvy Entrepreneur
- Platinum Ed Walker, Commercial Developer
- Gold Madison Madden, GLAMHOUSE Day Spa
- Silver Rachel Lucas, Couture Unicorn
TV News Person You Watch Daily
- Platinum Robin Reed, WDBJ7
- Gold Neesey Payne, WDBJ7
- Silver Kianna Price, WFXR
Most Accurate TV Weather Person
- Platinum Brent Watts, WDBJ7
- Gold Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7
- Silver Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10
Most Fun Show on Local Radio
- Platinum The Mornin’ Thang - K92
- Gold Dick and Dave - Q99
- Silver Brett and Boomer - 94.9 Star Country
Best Radio Station
- Platinum K92
- Gold Q99
- Silver Star Country 94.9FM
Best Educator
- Platinum Shelly Basile, North Cross (TIE)
- Platinum Victor Lamas, North Cross (TIE)
- Gold Katrina Hill, Community School
Best Preschool/Pre-K
- Platinum North Cross School
- Gold Roanoke Catholic School
- Silver Community School
Best Public School
- Platinum Patrick Henry High School
- Gold William Byrd High School (TIE)
- Gold Crystal Spring Elementary School (TIE)
Best Private School
- Platinum North Cross School
- Gold Roanoke Catholic
- Silver Community School
Best College/University
- Platinum Roanoke College
- Gold Virginia Tech
- Silver Virginia Western Community College
Best Library Branch
- Platinum South County Main Branch
- Gold Vinton Public Library
- Silver Raleigh Court Branch
Best Museum
- Platinum Taubman Museum of Art
- Gold Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Silver Science Museum of Western Virginia
Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference
- Platinum The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold Club Friendship
- Silver CoLab
Best Employer
- Platinum Friendship
- Gold Carilion Clinic
- Silver Bank of Botetourt
Local Company that Gives Back
- Platinum Friendship
- Gold Carilion Clinic
- Silver WSLS10
Local Company on the Grow
- Platinum Friendship
- Gold Carilion Clinic
- Silver FarmBurguesa
Favorite Local Festival
- Platinum Anthem GO Outside Festival
- Gold Strawberry Festival
- Silver Local Colors
Best Annual Holiday Event
- Platinum Dickens of a Christmas
- Gold Illuminights at Explore Park
- Silver Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Best Local Charity Event
- Platinum Drumstick Dash
- Gold First Fridays
- Silver Project Faith (Faith Christian School)
Best Race/Marathon
- Platinum Blue Ridge Marathon
- Gold Drumstick Dash
- Silver Turkey Trot
Best in Services
Best Regional/Locally Based Bank
- Platinum Bank of Botetourt
- Gold Bank of Fincastle
- Silver First Citizens Bank
Best National Bank
- Platinum Wells Fargo
- Gold SunTrust Bank (Truist)
- Silver BB&T (Truist)
Best Credit Union
- Platinum Member One Federal Credit Union
- Gold Freedom First Federal Credit Union
- Silver Blue Eagle Credit Union
Best Local Insurance Agency
- Platinum Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Gold Brogan Insurance Agency
- Silver Banks Insurance Agency, Inc.
Best Local Insurance Agent
- Platinum Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Gold Chloe White, State Farm (TIE)
- Gold Jeffery Banks, Erie Insurance (TIE)
Best Mortgage Lender
- Platinum Jamie Lee Bailey, ALCOVA Mortgage, LLC
- Gold Alexander Dykes, Intercoastal Mortgage Company
- Silver Jonathan Sweat, ALCOVA Mortgage, LLC
Best Financial Advisor
- Platinum Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
- Gold Tommy Bryant, Edward Jones Investments
- Silver Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments
Best CPA Firm
- Platinum Brown, Edwards & Company, LLP
- Gold Fraim, Crawley & Company, CPAs
- Silver Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co
Best Law Firm
- Platinum Gentry Locke Attorneys
- Gold Gilbert, Bird, Sharpes & Robinson Attorneys
- Silver Woods Rogers PLC
Best Computer Repairs
- Platinum Brambleton Computer
- Gold Vinton Computer
- Silver Commonwealth Computer Services
Best Women’s Hair Stylist
- Platinum Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio
- Gold Holly Fox, Adorn Salon
- Silver Meredith Seaton Sink, Terra Firma Salon
Best Men’s Hair Cuts
- Platinum Corporate Image Barber Shop
- Gold Jacks Barber Shop
- Silver Grandin Road Barber Shop
Best Place to Treat Yourself
- Platinum Crystal’s Healing Hands Massage, LLC
- Gold Still Water Floatation
- Silver polished
Best Tattoos
- Platinum Asylum Studios Tattoo & Body Piercing
- Gold Electric Eye Custom Tattoos
- Silver Mischief Ink Tattoo
Best Rental Store
- Platinum Aztec Rental
- Gold Grand Rental Station
- Silver Aaron’s
Best Retirement Community
- Platinum Friendship
- Gold Brandon Oaks
- Silver Richfield Living
Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility
- Platinum Friendship
- Gold Brandon Oaks
- Silver The Rehab Center at Richfield
Best Physical Therapy Practice
- Platinum Lucas Therapies, PC
- Gold University Physical Therapy
- Silver Friendship
Best Eye Care Practice
- Platinum Vistar Eye Center
- Gold Invision
- Silver Kartesz Eye Care
Best Dentist
- Platinum Allison Moala, New Horizons Healthcare
- Gold Randy J. Norbo, Norbo Family Dental
- Silver Andrew Henritze, Henritze Dental Group
Best Orthodontist
- Platinum David Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics
- Gold Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics
- Silver Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics
Best Periodontist
- Platinum Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implant
- Gold Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS
- Silver Gavin Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants
Best Chiropractor
- Platinum Wendy Brown, InnerSun Family Chiropractic, LLC
- Gold Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
- Silver Daryl Rich, CORE Chiropractic and Wellness Center
Best Veterinarian Services
- Platinum Angels of Assisi
- Gold Vinton Veterinary Hospital
- Silver Cave Spring Veterinary Hospital
Best Dog Trainer
- Platinum Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training
- Gold Beverly Amsler, The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
- Silver Karen Hough, Field of Dreams
Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service
- Platinum Canine Cottage
- Gold City Dogs Boarding and Playcare
- Silver Field of Dreams
Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service
- Platinum Paw 2 Paw Pet Sitting
- Gold The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
- Silver Pet Pals
Best Local Pet Store
- Platinum Nature’s Emporium
- Gold Exotics and Aquatics
- Silver Unleashed LLC
Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk
- Platinum The Greenway
- Gold Green Hill Park
- Silver Highland Park
Best Real Estate Agency
- Platinum MKB Realtors
- Gold Re/Max
- Silver Mountain View Real Estate, LLC
Best Individual Real Estate Agent
- Platinum Brad Thomas, Mountain View Real Estate, LLC
- Gold Norm Pullen, MKB Realtors
- Silver Joe Kraft, Lichtenstein Rowan, REALTORS
Best Custom Framing
- Platinum Simply Framing by Kristi
- Gold Brambleton Frame Shop Inc.
- Silver The Frame Connection
Best Home Restoration Company
- Platinum Cleaning Solutions of Roanoke
- Gold F&S Building Innovations
- Silver ServPro
Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor
- Platinum Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold F&S Building Innovations
- Silver Enquist Enterprises, Inc.
Best Home Design/Building Firm
- Platinum F&S Building Innovations
- Gold Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Silver CIRCLE Design Studio
Best Commercial Construction/Developer
- Platinum F&S Building Innovations
- Gold Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Silver Fralin & Waldron, Inc.
Best Custom Cabinetry Services
- Platinum Carter’s Cabinet Shop
- Gold Cabinetry with TLC
- Silver Ideal Cabinets
Best HVAC Services
- Platinum Ostrom Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air
- Gold Cundiff Heating & Air Conditioning
- Silver WC Butler Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.
Best Plumbing Services
- Platinum Ostrom Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air
- Gold Wisler Plumbing Inc.
- Silver Big Time Plumbing
Best Landscaping/Professional Grounds Care
- Platinum The Green Team
- Gold Simmons Landscaping LLC
- Silver Varsity Landscaping & Grounds
Best Event Designer
- Platinum One Fine Day Events
- Gold Caroline LaRocca Event Design (CLED)
- Silver Garden Rose Events & Design
Best Wedding Florist
- Platinum Creative Occasions
- Gold Flowers by Eddie
- Silver George’s Flowers
Best Bridal Shop
- Platinum Studio I Do Roanoke
- Gold AmRhein’s Brides & Formals
- Silver The Newfangled Bride
Best Wedding Photographer
- Platinum Patrick Perkins, Patrick Perkins Photography LLC
- Gold Olivia Diane, Olivia Diane Photography
- Silver Kristie McCallum, Kristie Lea Photography
Best Catering Company
- Platinum Bella Events Catering
- Gold pumpernickle pickle catering co.
- Silver Blue Ridge Catering Company
Most Unique Wedding Venue
- Platinum Sundara
- Gold Diamond V Farms (TIE)
- Gold The Kyle House (TIE)
Best Local Florist/Greenhouse
- platinum George’s Flowers
- Gold Creative Occasions
- Silver Botetourt Florist
Shop ‘Til You Drop
Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts
- Platinum Upcycled Gifts
- Gold Crafteria
- Silver Roanoke City Market
Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
- Platinum The Pink Peony
- Gold Christy’s Apparel & Accessories
- Silver Urban Gypsy
Best Place to Buy Shoes
- Platinum The Cobbler’s Wife
- Gold Yarid’s
- Silver Bush-Flora Shoes
Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
- Platinum Davidsons
- Gold Garland’s on Crystal Spring (TIE)
- Gold RetroGetgo Vintage (TIE)
Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store
- Platinum Back on the Rack
- Gold Sparkling Unicorn Children’s Boutique
- Silver Once Upon A Child
Best Resale Merchandise
- Platinum Upcycled Gifts
- Gold Back on the Rack
- Silver LFA Kids Consignment
Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear
- Platinum SafeSide Tactical
- Gold Walkabout Outfitter
- Silver Play It Again Sports
Best Everyday Food Store
- Platinum Kroger
- Gold Food Lion
- Silver The Fresh Market
Best Natural Food Store
- Platinum Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op
- Gold Earth Fare (now closed; reported steps toward potential reopen)
- Silver Nature’s Outlet
Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites
- Platinum Wine Gourmet
- Gold Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar
- Silver Barrel Chest Wine & Beer
Best Local Jewelry Store
- Platinum Fink’s Jewelers
- Gold Ginger’s Jewelry
- Silver R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers
Best Optical Shop
- Platinum Invision
- Gold Blue Ridge Optical
- Silver Johnson Curran Optometry Centers (TIE)
- Silver Vistar Eye Center (TIE)
Best Cellular Provider
- Platinum Verizon
- Gold US Cellular
- Silver Sprint
Best Local Gifts
- Platinum Upcycled Gifts
- Gold chocolatepaper
- Silver Crafteria
Best Overall Car Dealership
- Platinum Berglund Automotive
- Gold Haley Toyota
- Silver First Team Auto Mall
Best Luxury Car Dealership
- Platinum Berglund Luxury
- Gold Brambleton Imports
- Silver Duncan Acura/Audi Roanoke
Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership
- Platinum Berglund Automotive
- Gold Brambleton Imports
- Silver Virginia Auto Inc
Most Dependable Car Repair & Service
- Platinum Berglund Body Works
- Gold Woods Service Center
- Silver Mitchell Service Center
Best Auto Collision Repair
- Platinum Berglund Body Works
- Gold Hannabass & Rowe Collision Center
- Silver Cave Spring Auto Body
Best Bicycle Shop
- Platinum Cardinal Bicycle
- Gold Starlight Bicycles (now Cardinal Bicycle)
- Silver East Coasters Bike Shop
Best Apartment Living
- Platinum Sunscape Apartments
- Gold Glade Creek Apartments
- Silver Summit at Roanoke Apartments
Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room
- Platinum Ferguson Kitchen and Bath
- Gold Reico Kitchen and Bath
- Silver CMC Supply
Best Flooring / Carpet Store
- Platinum Fashion Floors of Roanoke, Inc.
- Gold Whitt Carpet One Floor & Home
Best Furniture Store
- Platinum Grand Home Furnishings
- Gold Virginia Furniture Market
- Silver Present Thyme
Best Home Lighting Store
- Platinum Williams Lighting Galleries /CMC Supply
- Gold Lowe’s
- Silver Home Depot
Best Home Décor Store
- Platinum Upcycled Gifts
- Gold Magnolia
- Silver Buy The Season
Best Interior Design Provider
- Platinum Interior Creations
- Gold Hartberger Design and Interiors, LLC
- Silver Magnolia Furnishings
Best Electronics/Home Theater Store
- Platinum Audiotronics
- Gold Lee Hartman and Sons
- Silver Sound Decision
Where To Go What To Do
Best Live Music Venue
- Platinum Dr Pepper Park
- Gold Elmwood Park Amphitheater
- Silver Harvester Performance Center
Favorite Spot for a Day Date
- Platinum Mill Mountain Star
- Gold Downtown Roanoke
- Silver Taubman Museum of Art
Favorite Local Attraction
- Platinum Mill Mountain Star Overlook/Trails/Zoo
- Gold Explore Park
- Silver Taubman Museum of Art
Best Arts Performance in 2019
- Platinum Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
- Gold Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Pops
- Silver “Sound of Music,” Mill Mountain Theatre
Best Local Dance Company / School
- Platinum Art In Motion Dance Center
- Gold Linda Watkins School of Dance
- Silver MishMoves Dance Company
Best Local Craft Beer Brewery
- Platinum Big Lick Brewing Company
- Gold Twin Creeks Brewing Company
- Silver Parkway Brewing Company
Best Luxury Weekend Getaway
- Platinum The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold The Omni Homestead Resort
- Silver The Greenbrier
Best Place for Water Sports
- Platinum Smith Mountain Lake
- Gold Green Ridge Recreation Center
- Silver Carvins Cove
Best Local Hiking Trail
- Platinum McAfee Knob
- Gold Dragon’s Tooth
- Silver Appalachian Trail
Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again
- Platinum Roanoke Pinball Museum
- Gold The Roanoke Starcade
- Silver Mill Mountain Zoo
Best Yoga/Pilates Classes/Instructor
- Platinum Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre
- Gold Erica Austin, Roanoke Yoga
- Silver Jill Loftis, Uttara Yoga Studio (TIE)
- Silver Mishel’la White, MishMoves Dance Company (TIE)
Best Live Theatre/Playhouse
- Platinum Mill Mountain Theatre
- Gold Showtimers Community Theater
- Silver Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2019
- Platinum Illuminights at Explore Park
- Gold Badass Lady Gang
- Silver Carilion Clinic Expansion
New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out (Non-Restaurant)
- Platinum Mast General Store
- Gold Hustle/Haven
- Silver Still Water Floatation
Hidden Gem
- Platinum Loch Haven Lake
- Gold Twin Creeks Brew Pub at Explore Park (TIE)
- Gold New Freedom Farm (TIE)
- Gold Dr Pepper Park (TIE)
Most Worthy Group to Donate to
- Platinum Angels of Assisi
- Gold Roanoke Rescue Mission
- Silver Roanoke Valley SPCA
You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...
- Platinum Mill Mountain Star
- Gold Texas Tavern
- Silver Roanoke Wiener Stand
