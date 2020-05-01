Best of Roanoke 2020

Our 34th Annual Guide to the Best Of Everything!

For 34 years, we’ve asked our readers to vote annually for their favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations. Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers. Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers.

Events, Faces and Places

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

  • Platinum  John Carlin, WSLS10 Anchor
  • Gold  Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7 Anchor
  • Silver  JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment

Your Female “Star of the Star City”

  • Platinum  Sabrina Garvin, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
  • Gold  Kianna Price, Living Local TV Host, WFXR
  • Silver  Nancy Agee, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic

Most Savvy Entrepreneur

  • Platinum  Ed Walker, Commercial Developer
  • Gold  Madison Madden, GLAMHOUSE Day Spa
  • Silver  Rachel Lucas, Couture Unicorn

TV News Person You Watch Daily

  • Platinum  Robin Reed, WDBJ7
  • Gold  Neesey Payne, WDBJ7
  • Silver  Kianna Price, WFXR

Most Accurate TV Weather Person

  • Platinum  Brent Watts, WDBJ7
  • Gold  Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7
  • Silver  Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10

Most Fun Show on Local Radio

  • Platinum  The Mornin’ Thang - K92
  • Gold  Dick and Dave - Q99
  • Silver  Brett and Boomer - 94.9 Star Country

Best Radio Station

  • Platinum  K92
  • Gold  Q99
  • Silver  Star Country 94.9FM

Best Educator

  • Platinum  Shelly Basile, North Cross (TIE)
  • Platinum  Victor Lamas, North Cross (TIE)
  • Gold  Katrina Hill, Community School

Best Preschool/Pre-K

  • Platinum  North Cross School
  • Gold  Roanoke Catholic School
  • Silver  Community School

Best Public School

  • Platinum  Patrick Henry High School
  • Gold  William Byrd High School (TIE)
  • Gold  Crystal Spring Elementary School (TIE)

Best Private School

  • Platinum  North Cross School
  • Gold  Roanoke Catholic
  • Silver  Community School

Best College/University

  • Platinum  Roanoke College
  • Gold  Virginia Tech
  • Silver  Virginia Western Community College

Best Library Branch

  • Platinum  South County Main Branch
  • Gold  Vinton Public Library
  • Silver  Raleigh Court Branch

Best Museum

  • Platinum  Taubman Museum of Art
  • Gold  Virginia Museum of Transportation
  • Silver  Science Museum of Western Virginia

Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference

  • Platinum  The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold  Club Friendship
  • Silver  CoLab

Best Employer

  • Platinum  Friendship
  • Gold  Carilion Clinic
  • Silver  Bank of Botetourt

Local Company that Gives Back

  • Platinum  Friendship
  • Gold  Carilion Clinic
  • Silver  WSLS10

Local Company on the Grow

  • Platinum  Friendship
  • Gold  Carilion Clinic
  • Silver  FarmBurguesa

Favorite Local Festival

  • Platinum  Anthem GO Outside Festival
  • Gold  Strawberry Festival
  • Silver  Local Colors

Best Annual Holiday Event

  • Platinum  Dickens of a Christmas
  • Gold  Illuminights at Explore Park
  • Silver  Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Local Charity Event

  • Platinum  Drumstick Dash
  • Gold  First Fridays
  • Silver  Project Faith (Faith Christian School)

Best Race/Marathon

  • Platinum  Blue Ridge Marathon
  • Gold  Drumstick Dash
  • Silver  Turkey Trot

Best in Services

Best Regional/Locally Based Bank

  • Platinum  Bank of Botetourt
  • Gold  Bank of Fincastle 
  • Silver  First Citizens Bank

Best National Bank

  • Platinum  Wells Fargo
  • Gold  SunTrust Bank (Truist)
  • Silver  BB&T (Truist)

Best Credit Union

  • Platinum  Member One Federal Credit Union
  • Gold  Freedom First Federal Credit Union
  • Silver  Blue Eagle Credit Union

Best Local Insurance Agency

  • Platinum  Bill Meador Insurance Agency 
  • Gold  Brogan Insurance Agency
  • Silver  Banks Insurance Agency, Inc.

Best Local Insurance Agent

  • Platinum  Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
  • Gold  Chloe White, State Farm (TIE)
  • Gold  Jeffery Banks, Erie Insurance (TIE)

Best Mortgage Lender

  • Platinum  Jamie Lee Bailey, ALCOVA Mortgage, LLC
  • Gold  Alexander Dykes, Intercoastal Mortgage Company
  • Silver  Jonathan Sweat, ALCOVA Mortgage, LLC

Best Financial Advisor

  • Platinum  Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
  • Gold  Tommy Bryant, Edward Jones Investments
  • Silver  Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments

Best CPA Firm

  • Platinum  Brown, Edwards & Company, LLP
  • Gold  Fraim, Crawley & Company, CPAs
  • Silver  Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co

Best Law Firm

  • Platinum  Gentry Locke Attorneys
  • Gold  Gilbert, Bird, Sharpes & Robinson Attorneys
  • Silver  Woods Rogers PLC

Best Computer Repairs

  • Platinum  Brambleton Computer
  • Gold  Vinton Computer
  • Silver  Commonwealth Computer Services

Best Women’s Hair Stylist 

  • Platinum  Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio 
  • Gold  Holly Fox, Adorn Salon 
  • Silver  Meredith Seaton Sink, Terra Firma Salon

Best Men’s Hair Cuts

  • Platinum  Corporate Image Barber Shop
  • Gold  Jacks Barber Shop
  • Silver  Grandin Road Barber Shop

Best Place to Treat Yourself

  • Platinum  Crystal’s Healing Hands Massage, LLC
  • Gold  Still Water Floatation
  • Silver  polished

Best Tattoos

  • Platinum  Asylum Studios Tattoo & Body Piercing
  • Gold  Electric Eye Custom Tattoos
  • Silver  Mischief Ink Tattoo

Best Rental Store

  • Platinum  Aztec Rental
  • Gold  Grand Rental Station
  • Silver  Aaron’s

Best Retirement Community

  • Platinum  Friendship
  • Gold  Brandon Oaks
  • Silver  Richfield Living

Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility

  • Platinum  Friendship
  • Gold  Brandon Oaks
  • Silver  The Rehab Center at Richfield

Best Physical Therapy Practice

  • Platinum  Lucas Therapies, PC
  • Gold  University Physical Therapy
  • Silver  Friendship

Best Eye Care Practice

  • Platinum  Vistar Eye Center 
  • Gold  Invision
  • Silver  Kartesz Eye Care

Best Dentist

  • Platinum  Allison Moala, New Horizons Healthcare
  • Gold  Randy J. Norbo, Norbo Family Dental
  • Silver  Andrew Henritze, Henritze Dental Group

Best Orthodontist

  • Platinum  David Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics
  • Gold  Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics 
  • Silver  Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics

Best Periodontist

  • Platinum  Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implant
  • Gold  Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS
  • Silver  Gavin Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants

Best Chiropractor

  • Platinum  Wendy Brown, InnerSun Family Chiropractic, LLC
  • Gold  Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
  • Silver  Daryl Rich, CORE Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Best Veterinarian Services

  • Platinum  Angels of Assisi
  • Gold  Vinton Veterinary Hospital
  • Silver  Cave Spring Veterinary Hospital

Best Dog Trainer

  • Platinum  Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training
  • Gold  Beverly Amsler, The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
  • Silver  Karen Hough, Field of Dreams

Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service

  • Platinum  Canine Cottage
  • Gold  City Dogs Boarding and Playcare
  • Silver  Field of Dreams

Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service

  • Platinum  Paw 2 Paw Pet Sitting
  • Gold  The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
  • Silver  Pet Pals

Best Local Pet Store

  • Platinum  Nature’s Emporium
  • Gold  Exotics and Aquatics
  • Silver  Unleashed LLC

Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk

  • Platinum  The Greenway
  • Gold  Green Hill Park
  • Silver  Highland Park

Best Real Estate Agency

  • Platinum  MKB Realtors
  • Gold   Re/Max
  • Silver  Mountain View Real Estate, LLC

Best Individual Real Estate Agent

  • Platinum  Brad Thomas, Mountain View Real Estate, LLC
  • Gold  Norm Pullen, MKB Realtors
  • Silver  Joe Kraft, Lichtenstein Rowan, REALTORS

Best Custom Framing

  • Platinum  Simply Framing by Kristi
  • Gold  Brambleton Frame Shop Inc.
  • Silver  The Frame Connection

Best Home Restoration Company

  • Platinum  Cleaning Solutions of Roanoke
  • Gold  F&S Building Innovations
  • Silver  ServPro

Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor

  • Platinum  Dollman Construction, Inc.
  • Gold  F&S Building Innovations
  • Silver  Enquist Enterprises, Inc.

Best Home Design/Building Firm

  • Platinum  F&S Building Innovations
  • Gold  Dollman Construction, Inc.
  • Silver  CIRCLE Design Studio

Best Commercial Construction/Developer

  • Platinum  F&S Building Innovations
  • Gold  Dollman Construction, Inc.
  • Silver  Fralin & Waldron, Inc.

Best Custom Cabinetry Services

  • Platinum  Carter’s Cabinet Shop
  • Gold  Cabinetry with TLC
  • Silver  Ideal Cabinets

Best HVAC Services

  • Platinum  Ostrom Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air
  • Gold  Cundiff Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Silver  WC Butler Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

Best Plumbing Services

  • Platinum  Ostrom Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air
  • Gold  Wisler Plumbing Inc.
  • Silver  Big Time Plumbing

Best Landscaping/Professional Grounds Care

  • Platinum  The Green Team
  • Gold  Simmons Landscaping LLC
  • Silver  Varsity Landscaping & Grounds

Best Event Designer

  • Platinum  One Fine Day Events
  • Gold  Caroline LaRocca Event Design (CLED)
  • Silver  Garden Rose Events & Design

Best Wedding Florist

  • Platinum  Creative Occasions
  • Gold  Flowers by Eddie
  • Silver  George’s Flowers

Best Bridal Shop

  • Platinum  Studio I Do Roanoke
  • Gold  AmRhein’s Brides & Formals
  • Silver  The Newfangled Bride

Best Wedding Photographer

  • Platinum  Patrick Perkins, Patrick Perkins Photography LLC
  • Gold  Olivia Diane, Olivia Diane Photography
  • Silver  Kristie McCallum, Kristie Lea Photography

Best Catering Company

  • Platinum  Bella Events Catering
  • Gold  pumpernickle pickle catering co.
  • Silver  Blue Ridge Catering Company

Most Unique Wedding Venue

  • Platinum  Sundara
  • Gold  Diamond V Farms (TIE)
  • Gold  The Kyle House (TIE)

Best Local Florist/Greenhouse

  • platinum  George’s Flowers
  • Gold  Creative Occasions
  • Silver  Botetourt Florist

Shop ‘Til You Drop

Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts

  • Platinum  Upcycled Gifts
  • Gold  Crafteria
  • Silver  Roanoke City Market

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

  • Platinum  The Pink Peony
  • Gold  Christy’s Apparel & Accessories
  • Silver  Urban Gypsy

Best Place to Buy Shoes

  • Platinum  The Cobbler’s Wife
  • Gold  Yarid’s
  • Silver  Bush-Flora Shoes

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

  • Platinum  Davidsons
  • Gold  Garland’s on Crystal Spring (TIE)
  • Gold  RetroGetgo Vintage (TIE)

Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store

  • Platinum  Back on the Rack
  • Gold  Sparkling Unicorn Children’s Boutique
  • Silver  Once Upon A Child

Best Resale Merchandise

  • Platinum  Upcycled Gifts
  • Gold  Back on the Rack
  • Silver  LFA Kids Consignment

Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear

  • Platinum  SafeSide Tactical
  • Gold  Walkabout Outfitter
  • Silver  Play It Again Sports

Best Everyday Food Store

  • Platinum  Kroger
  • Gold  Food Lion
  • Silver  The Fresh Market

Best Natural Food Store

  • Platinum  Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op
  • Gold  Earth Fare (now closed; reported steps toward potential reopen)
  • Silver  Nature’s Outlet

Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites

  • Platinum  Wine Gourmet
  • Gold  Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar
  • Silver  Barrel Chest Wine & Beer

Best Local Jewelry Store

  • Platinum  Fink’s Jewelers
  • Gold  Ginger’s Jewelry
  • Silver  R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers

Best Optical Shop

  • Platinum  Invision
  • Gold  Blue Ridge Optical
  • Silver  Johnson Curran Optometry Centers (TIE)
  • Silver  Vistar Eye Center (TIE)

Best Cellular Provider

  • Platinum  Verizon
  • Gold  US Cellular
  • Silver  Sprint

Best Local Gifts

  • Platinum  Upcycled Gifts
  • Gold  chocolatepaper
  • Silver  Crafteria

Best Overall Car Dealership

  • Platinum  Berglund Automotive
  • Gold  Haley Toyota
  • Silver  First Team Auto Mall

Best Luxury Car Dealership

  • Platinum  Berglund Luxury
  • Gold  Brambleton Imports
  • Silver  Duncan Acura/Audi Roanoke

Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership

  • Platinum  Berglund Automotive
  • Gold  Brambleton Imports
  • Silver  Virginia Auto Inc

Most Dependable Car Repair & Service

  • Platinum  Berglund Body Works
  • Gold  Woods Service Center 
  • Silver  Mitchell Service Center

Best Auto Collision Repair

  • Platinum  Berglund Body Works
  • Gold  Hannabass & Rowe Collision Center
  • Silver  Cave Spring Auto Body

Best Bicycle Shop

  • Platinum  Cardinal Bicycle
  • Gold  Starlight Bicycles (now Cardinal Bicycle)
  • Silver  East Coasters Bike Shop

Best Apartment Living

  • Platinum  Sunscape Apartments
  • Gold  Glade Creek Apartments
  • Silver  Summit at Roanoke Apartments

Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room

  • Platinum  Ferguson Kitchen and Bath
  • Gold  Reico Kitchen and Bath
  • Silver  CMC Supply

Best Flooring / Carpet Store

  • Platinum  Fashion Floors of Roanoke, Inc.
  • Gold  Whitt Carpet One Floor & Home

Best Furniture Store

  • Platinum  Grand Home Furnishings
  • Gold  Virginia Furniture Market
  • Silver  Present Thyme

Best Home Lighting Store

  • Platinum  Williams Lighting Galleries /CMC Supply
  • Gold  Lowe’s
  • Silver  Home Depot

Best Home Décor Store

  • Platinum  Upcycled Gifts
  • Gold  Magnolia
  • Silver  Buy The Season 

Best Interior Design Provider

  • Platinum  Interior Creations
  • Gold  Hartberger Design and Interiors, LLC
  • Silver  Magnolia Furnishings

Best Electronics/Home Theater Store

  • Platinum  Audiotronics
  • Gold  Lee Hartman and Sons
  • Silver  Sound Decision

Where To Go What To Do

Best Live Music Venue

  • Platinum  Dr Pepper Park
  • Gold  Elmwood Park Amphitheater
  • Silver  Harvester Performance Center

Favorite Spot for a Day Date

  • Platinum  Mill Mountain Star
  • Gold  Downtown Roanoke
  • Silver  Taubman Museum of Art

Favorite Local Attraction

  • Platinum  Mill Mountain Star Overlook/Trails/Zoo
  • Gold  Explore Park 
  • Silver  Taubman Museum of Art

Best Arts Performance in 2019

  • Platinum  Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” 
  • Gold  Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Pops
  • Silver  “Sound of Music,” Mill Mountain Theatre

Best Local Dance Company / School

  • Platinum  Art In Motion Dance Center
  • Gold  Linda Watkins School of Dance
  • Silver  MishMoves Dance Company

Best Local Craft Beer Brewery

  • Platinum  Big Lick Brewing Company
  • Gold  Twin Creeks Brewing Company
  • Silver  Parkway Brewing Company

Best Luxury Weekend Getaway

  • Platinum  The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold  The Omni Homestead Resort
  • Silver  The Greenbrier

Best Place for Water Sports

  • Platinum  Smith Mountain Lake
  • Gold  Green Ridge Recreation Center
  • Silver  Carvins Cove

Best Local Hiking Trail

  • Platinum  McAfee Knob
  • Gold  Dragon’s Tooth
  • Silver  Appalachian Trail

Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again

  • Platinum  Roanoke Pinball Museum 
  • Gold  The Roanoke Starcade
  • Silver  Mill Mountain Zoo

Best Yoga/Pilates Classes/Instructor 

  • Platinum  Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre 
  • Gold  Erica Austin, Roanoke Yoga
  • Silver  Jill Loftis, Uttara Yoga Studio (TIE)
  • Silver  Mishel’la White, MishMoves Dance Company (TIE)

Best Live Theatre/Playhouse

  • Platinum  Mill Mountain Theatre 
  • Gold  Showtimers Community Theater
  • Silver  Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2019

  • Platinum  Illuminights at Explore Park
  • Gold  Badass Lady Gang 
  • Silver  Carilion Clinic Expansion

New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out (Non-Restaurant)

  • Platinum  Mast General Store
  • Gold   Hustle/Haven
  • Silver  Still Water Floatation

Hidden Gem

  • Platinum  Loch Haven Lake
  • Gold  Twin Creeks Brew Pub at Explore Park (TIE)
  • Gold  New Freedom Farm (TIE)
  • Gold  Dr Pepper Park (TIE)

Most Worthy Group to Donate to

  • Platinum  Angels of Assisi 
  • Gold  Roanoke Rescue Mission
  • Silver  Roanoke Valley SPCA

You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...

  • Platinum  Mill Mountain Star
  • Gold  Texas Tavern 
  • Silver  Roanoke Wiener Stand

