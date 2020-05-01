Best of Roanoke 2020

The Best of Roanoke Reader Poll is from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For more great local stories, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

For 34 years, we’ve asked our readers to vote annually for their favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations. Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers. Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers.

Events, Faces and Places

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

Platinum John Carlin, WSLS10 Anchor

Gold Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7 Anchor

Silver JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment

Your Female “Star of the Star City”

Platinum Sabrina Garvin, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

Gold Kianna Price, Living Local TV Host, WFXR

Silver Nancy Agee, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic

Most Savvy Entrepreneur

Platinum Ed Walker, Commercial Developer

Gold Madison Madden, GLAMHOUSE Day Spa

Silver Rachel Lucas, Couture Unicorn

TV News Person You Watch Daily

Platinum Robin Reed, WDBJ7

Gold Neesey Payne, WDBJ7

Silver Kianna Price, WFXR

Most Accurate TV Weather Person

Platinum Brent Watts, WDBJ7

Gold Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7

Silver Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10

Most Fun Show on Local Radio

Platinum The Mornin’ Thang - K92

Gold Dick and Dave - Q99

Silver Brett and Boomer - 94.9 Star Country

Best Radio Station

Platinum K92

Gold Q99

Silver Star Country 94.9FM

Best Educator

Platinum Shelly Basile, North Cross (TIE)

Platinum Victor Lamas, North Cross (TIE)

Gold Katrina Hill, Community School

Best Preschool/Pre-K

Platinum North Cross School

Gold Roanoke Catholic School

Silver Community School

Best Public School

Platinum Patrick Henry High School

Gold William Byrd High School (TIE)

Gold Crystal Spring Elementary School (TIE)

Best Private School

Platinum North Cross School

Gold Roanoke Catholic

Silver Community School

Best College/University

Platinum Roanoke College

Gold Virginia Tech

Silver Virginia Western Community College

Best Library Branch

Platinum South County Main Branch

Gold Vinton Public Library

Silver Raleigh Court Branch

Best Museum

Platinum Taubman Museum of Art

Gold Virginia Museum of Transportation

Silver Science Museum of Western Virginia

Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference

Platinum The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Gold Club Friendship

Silver CoLab

Best Employer

Platinum Friendship

Gold Carilion Clinic

Silver Bank of Botetourt

Local Company that Gives Back

Platinum Friendship

Gold Carilion Clinic

Silver WSLS10

Local Company on the Grow

Platinum Friendship

Gold Carilion Clinic

Silver FarmBurguesa

Favorite Local Festival

Platinum Anthem GO Outside Festival

Gold Strawberry Festival

Silver Local Colors

Best Annual Holiday Event

Platinum Dickens of a Christmas

Gold Illuminights at Explore Park

Silver Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Local Charity Event

Platinum Drumstick Dash

Gold First Fridays

Silver Project Faith (Faith Christian School)

Best Race/Marathon

Platinum Blue Ridge Marathon

Gold Drumstick Dash

Silver Turkey Trot

Best in Services

Best Regional/Locally Based Bank

Platinum Bank of Botetourt

Gold Bank of Fincastle

Silver First Citizens Bank

Best National Bank

Platinum Wells Fargo

Gold SunTrust Bank (Truist)

Silver BB&T (Truist)

Best Credit Union

Platinum Member One Federal Credit Union

Gold Freedom First Federal Credit Union

Silver Blue Eagle Credit Union

Best Local Insurance Agency

Platinum Bill Meador Insurance Agency

Gold Brogan Insurance Agency

Silver Banks Insurance Agency, Inc.

Best Local Insurance Agent

Platinum Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency

Gold Chloe White, State Farm (TIE)

Gold Jeffery Banks, Erie Insurance (TIE)

Best Mortgage Lender

Platinum Jamie Lee Bailey, ALCOVA Mortgage, LLC

Gold Alexander Dykes, Intercoastal Mortgage Company

Silver Jonathan Sweat, ALCOVA Mortgage, LLC

Best Financial Advisor

Platinum Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments

Gold To mmy Bryant, Edward Jones Investments

Silver Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments

Best CPA Firm

Platinum Brown, Edwards & Company, LLP

Gold Fraim, Crawley & Company, CPAs

Silver Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co

Best Law Firm

Platinum Gentry Locke Attorneys

Gold Gilbert, Bird, Sharpes & Robinson Attorneys

Silver Woods Rogers PLC

Best Computer Repairs

Platinum Brambleton Computer

Gold Vinton Computer

Silver Commonwealth Computer Services

Best Women’s Hair Stylist

Platinum Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio

Gold Holly Fox, Adorn Salon

Silver Meredith Seaton Sink, Terra Firma Salon

Best Men’s Hair Cuts

Platinum Corporate Image Barber Shop

Gold Jacks Barber Shop

Silver Grandin Road Barber Shop

Best Place to Treat Yourself

Platinum Crystal’s Healing Hands Massage, LLC

Gold Still Water Floatation

Silver polished

Best Tattoos

Platinum Asylum Studios Tattoo & Body Piercing

Gold Electric Eye Custom Tattoos

Silver Mischief Ink Tattoo

Best Rental Store

Platinum Aztec Rental

Gold Grand Rental Station

Silver Aaron’s

Best Retirement Community

Platinum Friendship

Gold Brandon Oaks

Silver Richfield Living

Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility

Platinum Friendship

Gold Brandon Oaks

Silver The Rehab Center at Richfield

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Platinum Lucas Therapies, PC

Gold University Physical Therapy

Silver Friendship

Best Eye Care Practice

Platinum Vistar Eye Center

Gold Invision

Silver Kartesz Eye Care

Best Dentist

Platinum Allison Moala, New Horizons Healthcare

Gold Randy J. Norbo, Norbo Family Dental

Silver Andrew Henritze, Henritze Dental Group

Best Orthodontist

Platinum David Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics

Gold Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics

Silver Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics

Best Periodontist

Platinum Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implant

Gold Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS

Silver Gavin Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants

Best Chiropractor

Platinum Wendy Brown, InnerSun Family Chiropractic, LLC

Gold Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic

Silver Daryl Rich, CORE Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Best Veterinarian Services

Platinum Angels of Assisi

Gold Vinton Veterinary Hospital

Silver Cave Spring Veterinary Hospital

Best Dog Trainer

Platinum Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training

Gold Beverly Amsler, The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care

Silver Karen Hough, Field of Dreams

Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service

Platinum Canine Cottage

Gold City Dogs Boarding and Playcare

Silver Field of Dreams

Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service