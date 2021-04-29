Best of Roanoke 2021

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

We’re excited to celebrate our 35th Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll, where we ask you to vote for your favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.

Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers.

Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers!

Best Of 2021 Events, Faces and Places

See the winners, including categories like “Local Company on the Grow” and “Best Thing to Happen to Roanoke” and learn more about the best employers, schools, marathons and more as decided by our readers.

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

Platinum: John Carlin, Anchor, WSLS10

Gold: Joe Cobb, Former Vice Mayor/City Council (TIE)

Gold: Robin Reed, Anchor, WDBJ7 (TIE)

Your Female “Star of the Star City”

Platinum: Kianna Price, “Living Local” Host, WFXR

Gold: Sabrina Garvin, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

Silver: Lisa O’Neill, Director, Angels of Assisi

Most Savvy Entrepreneur

Platinum: Tyler Carlin, Owner/Podcaster, WBNE

Gold: Marj Easterling, Owner, Big Lick Screen Printing

Silver: London Ray-Dykstra, Owner, Hustle/Haven

TV News Person You Watch Daily

Platinum: John Carlin, WSLS10

Gold: Robin Reed, WDBJ7

Silver: Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7

Most Accurate TV Weather Person

Platinum: Brent Watts, WDBJ7

Gold: Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7

Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10

Most Fun Show on Local Radio

Platinum: The Mornin’ Thang, K92

Gold: Dick and Dave, Q99

Silver: Greg Roberts Live, WFIR

Best Radio Station

Platinum: K92

Gold: Q99

Silver: Star Country 94.9FM

Best Educator

Platinum: Victor Lamas, North Cross School

Gold: Tracy Linkous, Fishburn Park Elementary

Silver: Annie Robertson, North Cross School (TIE)

Silver: Eboni Harrington, Lucy Addison Middle School (TIE)

Best Preschool/Pre-K

Platinum: North Cross School

Gold: Faith Christian School

Silver: Lakeside Baptist Daycare

Best Public School

Platinum: Fishburn Park Elementary School

Gold: Crystal Spring Elementary School

Silver: Cave Spring High School

Best Private School

Platinum: North Cross School

Gold: Faith Christian School

Silver: Roanoke Catholic School

Best College/University

Platinum: Virginia Tech

Gold: Roanoke College

Silver: Hollins University

Best Library Branch

Platinum: South County Main Branch

Gold: Vinton Public Library

Silver: Raleigh Court Branch

Best Museum

Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art

Gold: Virginia Museum of Transportation

Silver: Science Museum of Western Virginia

Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference

Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Gold: Club Friendship

Silver: CoLab

Best Employer

Platinum: Friendship

Gold: Carilion Clinic

Silver: Lucas & Kite PLC

Local Company that Gives Back

Platinum: Friendship

Gold: Carilion Clinic

Silver: Freedom First Credit Union

Local Company on the Grow

Platinum: Friendship

Gold: Sign Gypsies Roanoke

Silver: Carilion Clinic

Favorite Local Festival

Platinum: Anthem GO Outside Festival

Gold: Strawberry Festival

Silver: Local Colors

Best Annual Holiday Event

Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas

Gold: Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Silver: Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”

Best Local Charity Event

Platinum: Drumstick Dash

Gold: Project Faith (Faith Christian School)

Silver: Guns ‘N Hoses Hockey Game

Best Race/Marathon

Platinum: Drumstick Dash

Gold: Blue Ridge Marathon

Silver: Star City Marathon

Your Best Idea for the Valley’s Future

Platinum: Renovate 419 Tanglewood area

Gold: More mountain bike trails

Silver: Growth in transportation such as walking and biking

Best Of 2021 Shop ‘Til You Drop

From clothing and jewelry to cars and furniture, you told us which local businesses are the best of the best.

Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts

Platinum: Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)

Gold: Roanoke City Market

Silver: Crafteria

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Platinum: La De Da

Gold: Gone Coco (TIE)

Gold: The Bird Cage Boutique (TIE)

Best Place to Buy Shoes

Platinum: Yarid’s

Gold: The Cobbler’s Wife

Silver: Fleet Feet

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Platinum: Davidsons

Gold: Alligator Alley

Silver: Garland’s on Crystal Spring

Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store

Platinum: LFA Kids Consignment

Gold: Back on the Rack

Silver: Once Upon A Child

Best Resale Merchandise

Platinum: LFA Kids Consignment

Gold: Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)

Silver: Back on the Rack

Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear

Platinum: Safeside Tactical

Gold: Play It Again Sports

Silver: Walkabout Outfitters

Best Everyday Food Store

Platinum: Kroger

Gold: The Fresh Market

Silver: Food Lion

Best Natural Food Store

Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op

Gold: EarthFare

Silver: The Fresh Market

Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites

Platinum: Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar

Gold: Wine Gourmet

Silver: Barrel Chest Wine & Beer

Best Local Florist/Greenhouse

Platinum: George’s Flowers

Gold: Creative Occasions

Silver: Flowers By Eddie

Best Local Jewelry Store

Platinum: Fink’s Jewelers

Gold: Ginger’s Jewelry

Silver: AmRhein’s Jewelry

Best Optical Shop

Platinum: Vistar Eye Center

Gold: Johnson Curran Optometry Centers

Silver: Blue Ridge Optical

Best Cellular Provider

Platinum: Verizon

Gold: UScellular

Silver: AT&T

Best Local Gifts

Platinum: Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)

Gold: Crafteria

Silver: chocolatepaper

Best Overall Car Dealership

Platinum: Berglund Automotive

Gold: First Team Auto Mall

Silver: Haley Toyota

Best Luxury Car Dealership

Platinum: Berglund Luxury

Gold: Brambleton Imports

Silver: BMW of Roanoke

Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership

Platinum: Berglund Automotive

Gold: Brambleton Imports

Silver: Competition Cars and Classics

Most Dependable Car Repair & Service

Platinum: Berglund Body Works

Gold: Woods Service Center

Silver: Star City Tire and Battery

Best Auto Collision Repair

Platinum: Berglund Body Works

Gold: Cave Spring Auto Body

Silver: Euro Specialty

Best Bicycle Shop

Platinum: Cardinal Bicycle

Gold: East Coasters Bike Shop

Silver: Downshift - Handcrafted Bikes & Brews

Best Apartment Living

Platinum: Sunscape Apartments

Gold: The Orchards Apartment Homes

Silver: Pebble Creek Apartments

Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room

Platinum: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery

Gold: Ideal Cabinets (TIE)

Gold: CMC Supply (TIE)

Best Flooring/ Carpet Store

Platinum: Fashion Floors of Roanoke, Inc.

Gold: Whitt Carpet One Floor & Home

Best Furniture Store

Platinum: Grand Home Furnishings

Gold: Virginia Furniture Market

Silver: Reid’s Fine Furnishings

Best Home Lighting Store

Platinum: Williams Lighting Galleries/CMC Supply

Gold: Lowe’s (TIE)

Gold: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery (TIE)

Best Home Décor Store

Platinum: Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)

Gold: The Grey Goose of Grandin

Silver: Virginia Furniture Market Decorator’s Outlet

Best Interior Design Provider

Platinum: Interior Creations

Gold: Emily Mangus Interiors

Silver: Hartberger Design and Interiors, LLC

Best Electronics/Home Theater Store

Platinum: Audiotronics

Gold: Lee Hartman and Sons

Silver: Sound Decision

And this is just half the list! See the full list of winners, including "Best in Services" and "Where to Go/What to Do," in our latest issue, on newsstands now, or continue on in our digital edition linked below.

