Best of Roanoke 2021

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
We’re excited to celebrate our 35th Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll, where we ask you to vote for your favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.
Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers.
Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers!
Best Of 2021 Events, Faces and Places
See the winners, including categories like “Local Company on the Grow” and “Best Thing to Happen to Roanoke” and learn more about the best employers, schools, marathons and more as decided by our readers.
Your Male “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum: John Carlin, Anchor, WSLS10
- Gold: Joe Cobb, Former Vice Mayor/City Council (TIE)
- Gold: Robin Reed, Anchor, WDBJ7 (TIE)
Your Female “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum: Kianna Price, “Living Local” Host, WFXR
- Gold: Sabrina Garvin, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
- Silver: Lisa O’Neill, Director, Angels of Assisi
Most Savvy Entrepreneur
- Platinum: Tyler Carlin, Owner/Podcaster, WBNE
- Gold: Marj Easterling, Owner, Big Lick Screen Printing
- Silver: London Ray-Dykstra, Owner, Hustle/Haven
TV News Person You Watch Daily
- Platinum: John Carlin, WSLS10
- Gold: Robin Reed, WDBJ7
- Silver: Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7
Most Accurate TV Weather Person
- Platinum: Brent Watts, WDBJ7
- Gold: Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7
- Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10
Most Fun Show on Local Radio
- Platinum: The Mornin’ Thang, K92
- Gold: Dick and Dave, Q99
- Silver: Greg Roberts Live, WFIR
Best Radio Station
- Platinum: K92
- Gold: Q99
- Silver: Star Country 94.9FM
Best Educator
- Platinum: Victor Lamas, North Cross School
- Gold: Tracy Linkous, Fishburn Park Elementary
- Silver: Annie Robertson, North Cross School (TIE)
- Silver: Eboni Harrington, Lucy Addison Middle School (TIE)
Best Preschool/Pre-K
- Platinum: North Cross School
- Gold: Faith Christian School
- Silver: Lakeside Baptist Daycare
Best Public School
- Platinum: Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Gold: Crystal Spring Elementary School
- Silver: Cave Spring High School
Best Private School
- Platinum: North Cross School
- Gold: Faith Christian School
- Silver: Roanoke Catholic School
Best College/University
- Platinum: Virginia Tech
- Gold: Roanoke College
- Silver: Hollins University
Best Library Branch
- Platinum: South County Main Branch
- Gold: Vinton Public Library
- Silver: Raleigh Court Branch
Best Museum
- Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art
- Gold: Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Silver: Science Museum of Western Virginia
Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Club Friendship
- Silver: CoLab
Best Employer
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Carilion Clinic
- Silver: Lucas & Kite PLC
Local Company that Gives Back
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Carilion Clinic
- Silver: Freedom First Credit Union
Local Company on the Grow
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Sign Gypsies Roanoke
- Silver: Carilion Clinic
Favorite Local Festival
- Platinum: Anthem GO Outside Festival
- Gold: Strawberry Festival
- Silver: Local Colors
Best Annual Holiday Event
- Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas
- Gold: Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
- Silver: Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”
Best Local Charity Event
- Platinum: Drumstick Dash
- Gold: Project Faith (Faith Christian School)
- Silver: Guns ‘N Hoses Hockey Game
Best Race/Marathon
- Platinum: Drumstick Dash
- Gold: Blue Ridge Marathon
- Silver: Star City Marathon
Your Best Idea for the Valley’s Future
- Platinum: Renovate 419 Tanglewood area
- Gold: More mountain bike trails
- Silver: Growth in transportation such as walking and biking
Best Of 2021 Shop ‘Til You Drop
From clothing and jewelry to cars and furniture, you told us which local businesses are the best of the best.
Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts
- Platinum: Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)
- Gold: Roanoke City Market
- Silver: Crafteria
Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: La De Da
- Gold: Gone Coco (TIE)
- Gold: The Bird Cage Boutique (TIE)
Best Place to Buy Shoes
- Platinum: Yarid’s
- Gold: The Cobbler’s Wife
- Silver: Fleet Feet
Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: Davidsons
- Gold: Alligator Alley
- Silver: Garland’s on Crystal Spring
Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store
- Platinum: LFA Kids Consignment
- Gold: Back on the Rack
- Silver: Once Upon A Child
Best Resale Merchandise
- Platinum: LFA Kids Consignment
- Gold: Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)
- Silver: Back on the Rack
Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear
- Platinum: Safeside Tactical
- Gold: Play It Again Sports
- Silver: Walkabout Outfitters
Best Everyday Food Store
- Platinum: Kroger
- Gold: The Fresh Market
- Silver: Food Lion
Best Natural Food Store
- Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op
- Gold: EarthFare
- Silver: The Fresh Market
Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites
- Platinum: Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar
- Gold: Wine Gourmet
- Silver: Barrel Chest Wine & Beer
Best Local Florist/Greenhouse
- Platinum: George’s Flowers
- Gold: Creative Occasions
- Silver: Flowers By Eddie
Best Local Jewelry Store
- Platinum: Fink’s Jewelers
- Gold: Ginger’s Jewelry
- Silver: AmRhein’s Jewelry
Best Optical Shop
- Platinum: Vistar Eye Center
- Gold: Johnson Curran Optometry Centers
- Silver: Blue Ridge Optical
Best Cellular Provider
- Platinum: Verizon
- Gold: UScellular
- Silver: AT&T
Best Local Gifts
- Platinum: Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)
- Gold: Crafteria
- Silver: chocolatepaper
Best Overall Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: First Team Auto Mall
- Silver: Haley Toyota
Best Luxury Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Luxury
- Gold: Brambleton Imports
- Silver: BMW of Roanoke
Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Brambleton Imports
- Silver: Competition Cars and Classics
Most Dependable Car Repair & Service
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Woods Service Center
- Silver: Star City Tire and Battery
Best Auto Collision Repair
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Cave Spring Auto Body
- Silver: Euro Specialty
Best Bicycle Shop
- Platinum: Cardinal Bicycle
- Gold: East Coasters Bike Shop
- Silver: Downshift - Handcrafted Bikes & Brews
Best Apartment Living
- Platinum: Sunscape Apartments
- Gold: The Orchards Apartment Homes
- Silver: Pebble Creek Apartments
Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room
- Platinum: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
- Gold: Ideal Cabinets (TIE)
- Gold: CMC Supply (TIE)
Best Flooring/ Carpet Store
- Platinum: Fashion Floors of Roanoke, Inc.
- Gold: Whitt Carpet One Floor & Home
Best Furniture Store
- Platinum: Grand Home Furnishings
- Gold: Virginia Furniture Market
- Silver: Reid’s Fine Furnishings
Best Home Lighting Store
- Platinum: Williams Lighting Galleries/CMC Supply
- Gold: Lowe’s (TIE)
- Gold: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery (TIE)
Best Home Décor Store
- Platinum: Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)
- Gold: The Grey Goose of Grandin
- Silver: Virginia Furniture Market Decorator’s Outlet
Best Interior Design Provider
- Platinum: Interior Creations
- Gold: Emily Mangus Interiors
- Silver: Hartberger Design and Interiors, LLC
Best Electronics/Home Theater Store
- Platinum: Audiotronics
- Gold: Lee Hartman and Sons
- Silver: Sound Decision
And this is just half the list! See the full list of winners, including "Best in Services" and "Where to Go/What to Do," in our latest issue, on newsstands now, or continue on in our digital edition linked below.
The story above is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!