Family with a Capital Ph(armacy)

While most small pharmacies are struggling, the Lucas family embraces its motto, ‘Our Family Helping Yours’ to thrive.

When the Lucas family mentions “pharmacy,” it is often spelled “Pharmily.” It could not be otherwise, since Mom, Dad and two of their four children are directly involved from a career standpoint and the other two occasionally work at the family’s DownHome Pharmacy in Botetourt County.

It all began in college at what is now Virginia Commonwealth University when Tim and Allison Lucas met in 1990, fell in love, and married in 1994. They then pursued what would become the family career. Recently, 24-year-old daughter, Kayla, finished pharmacy school at—where else? —VCU and the family is working out a partnership deal for her. Ultimately, she wants to own her own pharmacy.

Younger brother Keaton, 16, is strongly considering a pharmacy career, says Allison, “but he hasn’t started working here yet. He will, once he can drive.” Kendall, 21, and Kylee, 17, are tech trainees at DownHome, but “they want to help out, not make a career” in pharmacy, Allison says.

The kids, she says, represent “a plan for our retirement.” She smiles.

Initially, Tim went to work for a big box retailer with a pharmacy, says Allison, “but he became frustrated, wanting to do new and innovative things.” So, “we ventured out on our own in October of 2001,” founding DownHome Pharmacy.

Allison takes part in filling prescriptions, but also is the bookkeeper, “bill chaser and insurance” chief. “I need control over it.”

Insurance and billing, at any pharmacy, have become the largest headache, says Tim. He has been president of the Virginia Pharmacists Association and is now the president of the Roanoke Valley Pharmacists Association, so he knows the issues inside-out. He says that often the demise of small pharmacies can be traced to those two issues and they cause major headaches even for the big box pharmacies.

But those are only two of the challenges facing the industry in the time of COVID, when pharmacists have been especially active—and in short supply. “Pharmacists are the most accessible health care professionals at a time of growing health care needs,” says Tim. “We fill prescriptions, administer vaccines, but we also offer advice—sometimes to physicians— and bills in the General Assembly will help us to increase our activity. It is great for patients if they have access to a professional in less intense forms of care.”

