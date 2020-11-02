Finding Financial Footing in 2021

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Just in time for a new year of planning, get our financial tips for every age group.

This year has marked uncertainty levels most haven’t experienced in their lifetimes. It’s no wonder people are feeling helpless and paralyzed. The good news is, there’s a lot that can be done to take control of one’s financial future.

The right strategies are dependent on age and circumstance. Someone in Generation Z who’s just been laid off is going to have very different issues and concerns than a Boomer looking toward retirement. Some approaches are available to all age groups, but most come down to what you owe and what you’ve accumulated.

For everyone, paying better attention to where their money is and where it’s going is wise. With the daily daunting task of living with unknown futures that’s created a roller coaster stock market and financial security for anyone tough to predict, this is more important than ever.

Loosely looking at age groups (circumstances are more important in developing smart financial strategies), here’s a bit of a roundup of the key considerations:

20s: Debt Relief

Recent college graduates may be feeling like they’ll never get out of debt. This year was even tougher with graduation ceremonies cancelled and unemployment hitting historic highs.

Federal student loan debt now offers income driven repayment plans. There’s also a 10-year forgiveness if payments are assessed based on tax returns. Required payments can be as low as $0. Find details at https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/repayment/plans/income-driven. Don’t make the mistake of refinancing through a private company, as this will eliminate the government choice for income-based payments and the forgiveness opportunity.

For recently married couples who are starting to think about having kids, saving, budgeting, and getting out of debt should be a top priority. That might not be enough, particularly when layoffs are added to the mix.

Now’s a good time to utilize technology. Whether it’s to get creative with a web-based business venture or to research training options, the extra time at home can be used to learn. While it can be hard to stomach after one has ventured into the job market, sometimes the best answer is to invest a little more in developing sought-after skills.

Virginia Western has a number of certificate programs that can be completed in as little as six months. According the Amy White, Dean of STEM Center for Science and Health Professions at the college, computer science & information technology is particularly relevant today. Areas like networking and cybersecurity are not only in-demand now, but are fields where the need for skilled workers will extend far into the future. “With teleworking, how effective is that?” she asks. “There’s great opportunity if they don’t want to stop at a one-year certificate to get an Associates or a four-year bachelor’s from these programs. It doesn’t matter if we’re quarantined or back with zero restrictions, those jobs are going to be there.”

White also cites biotechnology and mechatronics as wise career paths, with constant queries coming in for workers in these high-paying fields. The school offers one-year certificate programs in all these disciplines, with an option for Mechatronics in as little as one semester.

The Virginia Western Education Foundation provides scholarships for students of all ages. “Many programs that are being born as we speak from the COVID crisis are meant to get people retrained,” says White. Most of these are currently being offered by the government, but White anticipates the private sector will be stepping up with additional funds.

Those of any age who are still in the workforce may want to consider gaining relevant skills in high-paying science and technology sectors to fill current and future needs.

30s: Capitalize on low interest rates

Now is a good time to restructure debt and take advantage of inexpensive borrowing. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, has indicated he doesn’t anticipate raising interest rates until after 2021.

There are a lot of areas where those in their 30s can reduce monthly payments or overall debt. Mortgage rates are at historic lows. For homeowners, refinancing their largest expense might make sense. Banks are offering products with low or no points. Any closing costs can usually be rolled into a new mortgage. Those with good credit who are paying more than 4.5% on a 30-year note should consider refinancing. Many are finding monthly payments are lower even when converting this debt to a 15-year term.

For those driving clunkers, it might be a good time to invest in transportation you can trust for the next ten years. Incentives for buyers of new automobiles are considerable. Many car manufacturers are offering cash back and low-interest terms extending to 72 months and beyond.

Credit cards are another area to consider. In an ideal world, people pay off the balance on cards every month. For those who foresee a large purchase in the near future, though, payments can sometimes be amortized over time interest-free. Credit card companies have been offering 0% financing for 12 months with cash rewards on as little as $500 spent in 90 days. For those who feel confident they’ll be able to pay off the balance when the 0% term ends, this can be a good way to leverage no-cost money on planned purchases.

For more tips, including how to plan your finances in your 40s, 50s, 60s and over, get the latest issue on newsstands now!

The story above is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For the full story subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!