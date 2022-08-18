Go for an Art Crawl!

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Make an afternoon out of discovering and admiring local artwork throughout the city.

× Expand Ashley Wilson Fellers One of the most widely recognizable pieces of public art in Roanoke, “Global Harmony” is striking when viewed up close.

At some point during the last decade – when many of us weren’t looking – something remarkable happened: Roanoke became a place that’s splashed and sparkling with public art.

Tall sculptures gleam beside bus stops. Murals bloom across once-abandoned buildings. Even signal boxes and storm drains have become canvases for creativity – and that’s all part of the plan.

“When we invest in our community and put public art out there, it makes people say, ‘What can I do on my part?’” says Douglas Jackson, Roanoke’s arts and culture coordinator. “There’s growing recognition around the country of the role arts can play in all kinds of community development.”

And the magic of living in a community committed to art is that anyone can enjoy it. It’s in that spirit that we created a downtown walking tour of public or publicly-viewable art pieces – some familiar, others less so. And whether you tackle it all in one day or savor it slowly, know this:

This art is for everyone … and that means you.

Stroll down the Art Walk at Elmwood Park

If you’re looking for the perfect place to start your tour, you’d be hard-pressed to think of a better spot than the downtown Art Walk. Tucked beside the public library near Elmwood Park, this walkway is lined with a colorful collection of outdoor sculptures, each with a story to tell.

Take Cat Chiu Phillips’ “Kites V,” for instance. These playful kites seem constructed from frilly white lace – but look closer, and you’ll notice they’re actually woven from discarded plastic bags. It’s a reminder of the ways we might turn everyday trash into treasure.

Walk a little farther, and you’ll spot a towering silver flower opening toward the sky. “Steel Blossom” is the creation of Béatrice Coron, who fretted its petals with dozens of images referencing Roanoke’s industrial past, present and future. Scan the nearby QR code to download a key to the symbols.

× Expand Ashley Wilson Fellers The Art Walk at Elmwood Park is a great open-air spot to begin a walking tour of public art pieces, like this distinctive sculpture made from discarded plastic bags.

Meander through the market … & dive into Dorothy Gillespie’s colorful world

From the Art Walk, you can amble down a shady path to Pearl Fu Plaza, where the Friendship Fountain splashes. Keep going, and you’ll pass by multiple art galleries (and spots to stop for lunch, too).

But first, hang a left into Center in the Square, cross the lobby and look straight up. See those metal squiggles climbing the six-story wall in front of you – the ones that look cut from curly wrapping-paper ribbon? Those are the handiwork of the late Dorothy Gillespie – one of the most widely known artists from the Star City. Gillespie’s whimsical work is sprinkled all over the Valley, and once you train your eye to recognize her distinctive style, you’ll see it everywhere…

… hovering overhead in the Williamson Road Library.

… glistening in the window displays of the LinDor Arts gallery.

… or splashing across an enormous wall at One City Plaza.

See if you spot other pieces on your walk.

Try the Taubman

No downtown art tour would be complete without a stop at the Taubman Museum of Art. The building’s gleaming glass-and-metal angles — designed by Randall Stout Architects — are meant to reflect the peaks and valleys of the nearby mountains. If the museum is open, pop in – general admission is free, and you’ll find plenty of art for all ages. (Bonus: take the elevator to the third floor for a stunning balcony view.)

