Life's Next Chapter: 20 Extraordinary Women Over 50

Meet 20 extraordinary women thriving and redefining life after 50.

In our vibrant community, age over 50 is not just a number; it’s a source of inspiration. Five of our writers introduce you to just a few local women who are making lasting impacts and living life to the fullest. Thank you to so many who are creating space for even more women to make their mark and inspire others!

Written by Dan Smith

Dina Imbriani, 58

Owner Mountain Shepherd Adventure School

It took a while for Dina Imbriani to find her niche and to overcome a challenging childhood, but she did. Today she is a leader, a teacher and a role model with her outdoor survival school in Craig County.

Imbriani was born in California but landed in Roanoke in the seventh grade. While she had absentee parents, her friends all but adopted her and made her early years not just bearable, but good. “People took me in, fed me and I called them ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad,’” she says.

She wound up with a good education (five colleges, degree from Mary Baldwin) and worked as a trainer (“I always found a way to train people”) and ad manager (Roanoke Times). Finally, her ex-husband, a nationally-renowned outdoor survival expert, worked with her and she became an expert and opened her school. “It was a perfect fit for me,” she says.

Sherry Quinley, 62

Advertising Account Executive for TV, Print and Internet, Regional Obituaries Executive

It takes Sherry Quinley quite a spell to outline what she does professionally and in the end you realize it is constantly changing shape. She is in demand because she is extraordinarily effective.

She has worked in media almost constantly during her career, selling ads, writing, photographing, training, directing and often “figuring out how to create a product that doesn’t exist,” she says. Quinley recognized early that “everything is connected.” She has also been a teacher (her retired husband was in education).

Her goal: “Trying to be more relevant, figuring out how I can make life better” for herself and others. “I’m not finished,” she says emphatically. “I don’t know what the next chapter will be, but I didn’t know what this chapter was going to be, either.”

Fran Ferguson, 65

Executive Director Salem Museum

The iconic McClung Lumber in Salem is Fran Ferguson’s heritage, but she has always made her own way, whether programming computers at the Pentagon, running museums, developing an email system for the Marine Corps, writing management proposals for an architectural firm, working for Public TV, taking a “horrible job” with CSX Railroad, writing for a notable business magazine and just “bopping around every couple of years.”

The job with the Salem Museum represents “coming home,” she says. “This was a village where everybody raised each other’s children and took care of each other.” The museum emphasizes that but does not shy away from the difficult stories many communities try to hide. She was a journalist at one time and retains that journalistic feel. “History explains why things are as they are,” she emphasizes.

“We’ve made a conscientious effort to weave African-American history in Salem through our narrative.” And that has had a positive impact.

Melanie Almeder, 59

John P. Fishwick Professor of Literature and Creative Writing, Roanoke College

It didn’t take long for Melanie Almeder to know what she wanted to do with her life. “After about 8, I was reading nonstop,” she says. “Mark Twain was a revelation.” And she was on her way to a teaching and award-winning writing career. She joined Roanoke College in 1999.

She was raised in Atlanta, but home is “mostly Maine.” She has degrees from UVa, University of Massachusetts and a PhD from the University of Florida. All that reading and writing “developed me as a person” and a teacher. She won Virginia’s Teacher of the Year, Roanoke College’s top teaching award, literary awards and became one of the most beloved teachers in Roanoke College history.

Her most cherished accomplishment is the Fishwick professorship because she so admires the entire Fishwick family. She is still expanding her reach and inventing her life, she says.

Written by Ashley Wilson Fellers

Chris Bryant, 68

Urban Forest Advocate

One thing is for certain: Chris Bryant loves trees. Over the last decade, she’s dedicated hundreds of hours – perhaps even thousands – to volunteering and leading with the Roanoke City Tree Stewards, Trees Roanoke and the Roanoke Master Gardeners. On any given week, you might find her planting, pruning and watering street trees, helping raise funds to plant more or publicly advocating for the city’s urban forest.

“Trees are so important for so many things aside from just being beautiful,” says Bryant. “They help us clean the air, sequester carbon, provide food and shelter for bees and birds and mammals … A tree can do so much to help us correct the problems of climate change.”

This year, Bryant has advocated for Roanokers to make 2024 “The Year of the Tree” – a chance to raise awareness about the urban forest’s importance. She hopes residents of all ages will plant more trees across the valley … and protect and care for the ones they already have by removing ivy, vines and other invasives.

“I want to see us plant as many public trees as we can properly maintain, and also encourage good building regulations that helps us plan for and protect trees during the building process,” she says. “We’re trying to make Roanoke a healthier environment again by bringing it back to over a 40% tree canopy — that’s what the goal of the Year of the Tree is going to be.”

Helen Dean, 78

Arts & Culture Advocate

As a child in Roanoke, Helen Dean knew that money could be tight … but that the doors were wide open to art, culture and opportunity.

“I grew up poor, but my parents tried to ensure I was involved in a lot of community activities,” Dean says. “I think it’s something we need to continue to do with our children today.”