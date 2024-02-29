Life's Next Chapter: 20 Extraordinary Women Over 50

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Meet 20 extraordinary women thriving and redefining life after 50.
In our vibrant community, age over 50 is not just a number; it’s a source of inspiration. Five of our writers introduce you to just a few local women who are making lasting impacts and living life to the fullest. Thank you to so many who are creating space for even more women to make their mark and inspire others!
Written by Dan Smith
Dina Imbriani, 58
Dan Smith
Dina Imbriani
Owner Mountain Shepherd Adventure School
It took a while for Dina Imbriani to find her niche and to overcome a challenging childhood, but she did. Today she is a leader, a teacher and a role model with her outdoor survival school in Craig County.
Imbriani was born in California but landed in Roanoke in the seventh grade. While she had absentee parents, her friends all but adopted her and made her early years not just bearable, but good. “People took me in, fed me and I called them ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad,’” she says.
She wound up with a good education (five colleges, degree from Mary Baldwin) and worked as a trainer (“I always found a way to train people”) and ad manager (Roanoke Times). Finally, her ex-husband, a nationally-renowned outdoor survival expert, worked with her and she became an expert and opened her school. “It was a perfect fit for me,” she says.
Sherry Quinley, 62
Dan Smith
Sherry Quinley
Advertising Account Executive for TV, Print and Internet, Regional Obituaries Executive
It takes Sherry Quinley quite a spell to outline what she does professionally and in the end you realize it is constantly changing shape. She is in demand because she is extraordinarily effective.
She has worked in media almost constantly during her career, selling ads, writing, photographing, training, directing and often “figuring out how to create a product that doesn’t exist,” she says. Quinley recognized early that “everything is connected.” She has also been a teacher (her retired husband was in education).
Her goal: “Trying to be more relevant, figuring out how I can make life better” for herself and others. “I’m not finished,” she says emphatically. “I don’t know what the next chapter will be, but I didn’t know what this chapter was going to be, either.”
Fran Ferguson, 65
Executive Director Salem Museum
Dan Smith
Fran Ferguson
The iconic McClung Lumber in Salem is Fran Ferguson’s heritage, but she has always made her own way, whether programming computers at the Pentagon, running museums, developing an email system for the Marine Corps, writing management proposals for an architectural firm, working for Public TV, taking a “horrible job” with CSX Railroad, writing for a notable business magazine and just “bopping around every couple of years.”
The job with the Salem Museum represents “coming home,” she says. “This was a village where everybody raised each other’s children and took care of each other.” The museum emphasizes that but does not shy away from the difficult stories many communities try to hide. She was a journalist at one time and retains that journalistic feel. “History explains why things are as they are,” she emphasizes.
“We’ve made a conscientious effort to weave African-American history in Salem through our narrative.” And that has had a positive impact.
Melanie Almeder, 59
John P. Fishwick Professor of Literature and Creative Writing, Roanoke College
Courtesy of Roanoke College
Melanie Almeder
It didn’t take long for Melanie Almeder to know what she wanted to do with her life. “After about 8, I was reading nonstop,” she says. “Mark Twain was a revelation.” And she was on her way to a teaching and award-winning writing career. She joined Roanoke College in 1999.
She was raised in Atlanta, but home is “mostly Maine.” She has degrees from UVa, University of Massachusetts and a PhD from the University of Florida. All that reading and writing “developed me as a person” and a teacher. She won Virginia’s Teacher of the Year, Roanoke College’s top teaching award, literary awards and became one of the most beloved teachers in Roanoke College history.
Her most cherished accomplishment is the Fishwick professorship because she so admires the entire Fishwick family. She is still expanding her reach and inventing her life, she says.
Written by Ashley Wilson Fellers
Chris Bryant, 68
Urban Forest Advocate
David Youngblood
Chris Bryant
One thing is for certain: Chris Bryant loves trees. Over the last decade, she’s dedicated hundreds of hours – perhaps even thousands – to volunteering and leading with the Roanoke City Tree Stewards, Trees Roanoke and the Roanoke Master Gardeners. On any given week, you might find her planting, pruning and watering street trees, helping raise funds to plant more or publicly advocating for the city’s urban forest.
“Trees are so important for so many things aside from just being beautiful,” says Bryant. “They help us clean the air, sequester carbon, provide food and shelter for bees and birds and mammals … A tree can do so much to help us correct the problems of climate change.”
This year, Bryant has advocated for Roanokers to make 2024 “The Year of the Tree” – a chance to raise awareness about the urban forest’s importance. She hopes residents of all ages will plant more trees across the valley … and protect and care for the ones they already have by removing ivy, vines and other invasives.
“I want to see us plant as many public trees as we can properly maintain, and also encourage good building regulations that helps us plan for and protect trees during the building process,” she says. “We’re trying to make Roanoke a healthier environment again by bringing it back to over a 40% tree canopy — that’s what the goal of the Year of the Tree is going to be.”
Helen Dean, 78
Ashley Wilson Fellers
Helen Dean
Arts & Culture Advocate
As a child in Roanoke, Helen Dean knew that money could be tight … but that the doors were wide open to art, culture and opportunity.
“I grew up poor, but my parents tried to ensure I was involved in a lot of community activities,” Dean says. “I think it’s something we need to continue to do with our children today.”
That’s why, after her retirement from a successful career that took her all over the world, Dean returned to Roanoke.
“This was home,” she says. “My parents always stressed, give back to your community. And that’s what I’ve tried to do … especially in education and the arts.”
Dean joined the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s education committee and began working to ensure that children from all walks of life could attend free or reduced-cost performances. She also became a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for young people in the juvenile-court system who were facing challenges, abuse and neglect – a role that eventually led her to become president of the organization’s local board. And she got involved with Presbytery of the Peaks and, more recently, the Roanoke Arts Commission, where she advocates for arts programming that’s accessible to all.
Ultimately, Dean says she hopes her work inspires others to leverage their retirement for good. “Get involved,” she says. “It’s worth it!”
Anita Finkle, 57
Animal Advocate
As a military kid constantly on the move, Anita Finkle knew that life could be lonely… and that animals helped. “I went to a lot of different schools, and I was introverted,” she remembers. “So, animals were my friends.”
Courtesy of Frances Rogers
Anita Finkle
Maybe that’s why, when she finally put down roots in Roanoke, she decided to advocate for the four-legged members of her new community: “I’ve always had a soft spot for rescue dogs … especially the scared ones or the ones other people overlook,” she explains.
Finkle began simply by taking shelter dogs out for walks, but before she knew it, she was fostering, transporting … even making local television appearances with adoptable dogs. Then she tackled Roanoke’s 100 Miler challenge and the Seven Peaks in Seven Weeks – joined by furry shelter friends, of course. Finkle hoped that by logging “#100muttmiles,” she could raise awareness for dogs awaiting adoption – which is exactly what happened.
“I go running with a friend on the Greenway. We joke that she sees people she knows, and I see dogs I know,” Finkle laughs. “More than once I’ve met dogs I helped adopt.”
Today, Finkle volunteers with many organizations, including the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. She encourages folks to consider the RCACP’s Adventure Dog program. “Take a dog for a hike!” she says. “You don’t have to make a big commitment to help.”
Donna Logan, 75
Outdoor Enthusiast and Appalachian Trail Advocate
Donna Logan defies many people’s expectations about retirement. After an award-winning career, the former educator didn’t slow down – she got moving.
Courtesy of Donna Logan
Donna Logan
“I retired specifically so that I could through-hike the Appalachian Trail,” Logan explains. “It changes your life!”
And when she was finished, she went back for more – this time as a section-hiker journeying alongside other women. She also joined a Couch-to-5K training group with Fleet Feet, ran her first marathon at 61, climbed Mount Katahdin for the second time at 73, became a Fleet Feet training mentor, a volunteer ridgerunner and a trail keeper with the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club and the McAfee Knob Task Force.
“I go out about once a week, at least once every two weeks, and I clip the trail to keep the branches and the weeds off,” she says. “After I hiked the trail, it was just such an important thing to me.”
These days, Logan is training for the Anthem Star 10k … barely a year out from a knee replacement. But whether she’s passing out water to weary hikers, teaching them the principles of Leave No Trace or cheering on fellow runners, she hopes a few themes ring true:
“I’d like to be remembered as a defender of nature, a defender of people,” she says. “I like the underdog, the person who doesn’t think they can make it … and I just want to be kind, to everybody.”
Written by Lindsey Hull
Antinette Beane, 58
Branch Manager, Melrose Library
Lindsey Hull
Antinette Beane
As branch manager, Antinette Beane curates a welcoming space for the Melrose community. The library is an activity hub for everything from book clubs to community dinners.
Beane’s great aunt Louise Bowling worked at the Gainsboro library when Beane was young. Bowling inspired Beane to become a librarian, she says.
Beane has worked in library service for 15 years. Her biggest impact has been the work she has done in her community. She recalls that Sheila Umberger, director of libraries, recognized this several years ago when she offered Beane the job at Melrose. “If you won’t do it, who will,” Beane remembers Umberger saying.
There’s the boy she shielded from family trouble… the youth she encourages to stay in school… the people who come in for help with a job search or just to find belonging… Beane inspires her patrons on a daily basis.
“If I can do it, you can do it,” she tells them.
Nicole Cooper, 51
Fitness Influencer
Lindsey Hull
Nicole Cooper
Nicole Cooper founded Sports Broads in 2020. The movement began as a way for women to pursue fitness activities together – running, cycling, swimming, hiking and so forth – and to do these things regardless of body size or type.
Cooper has a tenacity about her, this spirit of never giving up. She takes on the biggest challenges and she throws herself into them. She’s completed marathons. Triathlons. Spartan races. Everything in between. She inspires everyone around her to do the same.
“A spirit of curiosity is what I sense from the [Sports Broads] and what I hope to instill,” Cooper says, explaining that sometimes people might try an activity and realize that they just don’t like it.
“I did one Spartan and I was like, I will never do that again. It’s one of my proudest medals, and I barely made it over the fire jump,” she says.
Want to read about 10 more incredible women redefining life after 50? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!
