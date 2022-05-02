Navigating the Canna-Business

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

When Kim White discovered her own need for CBD and hemp products, she also opened a new way to practice as an accountant.

As the growing of hemp and the production of CBD expand throughout the region and the country, niche opportunities are popping up as new uses and new business necessities arise.

Kim White recognized her opportunity quickly and established a solid basic knowledge of the law affecting hemp and CBD accounting. She has become something of the go-to accountant for those new, small businesses in the Roanoke Valley.

Hemp contains less than three percent of THC, the component in cannabis that gets users high, making it substantially different from cannabis (or marijuana).

Like other accountants handling hemp businesses, White believes that since hemp isn’t marijuana, accounting methods for the business should follow agricultural accounting methods that are traditional.

That requires a concentrated focus on compliance, record-keeping and tax limitations. Maintaining accurate records is especially vital.

The 53-year-old White owns Accounting Outside the Box and its sister firm The Mellow Accountant, the former dating from 2006, the later opened last year. A Florida Atlantic University graduate (master’s in forensic accounting), she has “been doing tax and accounting my entire adult life.”

Hemp/CBD first showed up on her radar when “I had clients come to me and ask if I would still do their tax and accounting when they opened a cannabis business. I said ‘of course,’ and promptly started researching why they would ask that. [They asked] because of the taint that is associated with canna.” She investigated “what I needed to do differently in the CBD/hemp/canna world for tax and accounting.”

