Pearl Fu: Facing Her Biggest Challenge

Parkinson’s Disease has slowed down the former director of Local Colors, but exercise keeps her going.

There is a distinct contradiction to Pearl Fu these days.

First comes the sunny, optimistic, talky, energetic and accomplished Roanoke icon, known and loved widely.

Then, there is the realist who, for the past 20 years, has battled Parkinson’s Disease, a debilitating and often depressing condition.

Pearl Fu has spent the better part of the last 25 years inspiring people in the Roanoke Valley and beyond with her humanity and her efforts at inclusion. Today, that uncommon energy is focused on the strange, perplexing and often devastating opponent that is Parkinson’s.

Her life, she says, has become “a complete opposite” of the lively, social, go-everywhere, do-everything woman she was only a short few years ago. “I wish I could still do those things. My mind wants to, but my body won’t listen.”

More than a million Americans confront Parkinson’s daily, some with great grace and strength—as does Pearl Fu. The immigrant from China is loath to discuss her age but suffice to say she is well into Social Security territory and her treatment for the physically debilitating disease centers around her daily exercise regimen, mostly at Roanoke’s Kirk YMCA, where she takes water exercise, yoga classes and lifts weights.

These classes have replaced the social life she once so loved and she puts the same energy into the six-days-a-week classes she did in Local Colors or any of the other organizations she worked with and for. “I was always active with daily exercise,” she says, but today there is an importance—even an urgency—to the workouts because they keep her mentally and physically as fit as she can be.

Sarah Early, who teaches Fu’s chair yoga class, says the class “starts with a laugh” and leans toward community-building. Disease and age “need a community,” says Early. Exercise classes present “a whole passel of new friends, who become like family.”

“I still don’t understand how I got Parkinson’s,” Fu says, sounding bewildered. She was diagnosed in 1999 and now, “I can’t remember common things. It used to be so easy for me to speak, to give talks without notes. I need notes now, but usually I forget to bring them.” She laughs at herself, as she often does.

Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, a long-time friend, says, “Pearl is an international treasure who has transformed Roanoke through the power of love and the nature of relationship. She has the extraordinary gift of meeting everyone where they are and leading them to a new understanding of who they can become in [the] community. This is the essence of meaningful hospitality.” And that’s where some of her frustration lies.

“Mostly, it’s frustrating not remembering people’s names, people I know. I miss the advocacy. I used to see people mistreated and was able to jump right in, to help negotiate. Now, I don’t because I can’t find the words. I miss not being involved, creating ways to help.” She is quiet for a moment, then says, “Most Chinese are quieter than me.” She smiles again.

