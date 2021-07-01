Read This!

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A best-loved storytime reader shares her top 10 read-aloud books for kids.

If you’ve ever visited Melrose Library during one of Antinette Beane’s storytimes, then you can picture exactly what it looks like: a tight circle of dozens of children, round-eyed and open-mouthed, leaning forward in wiggly anticipation as she brings a book to life.

For many children in Roanoke’s Melrose neighborhood, storytime with Ms. Beane – a library associate for nearly 15 years – will be their first introduction to reading. And it’s here, seated on the brightly colored carpet in a jumble of blocks and Legos, where they will learn that the library can be a place for fun.

“Reading is joyful. Learning is joyful. And if a person catches that, then they’ll be the person that you see learning to play the piano when they’re 95,” says Sheila Umberger, Roanoke City’s director of libraries. “That’s really what I would wish for every child.”

The Power of Storytime

Research has long shown that some of the most important steps in literacy begin early – sometimes very early. An oft-quoted longitudinal study published in the “Journal of Educational Psychology,” for instance, showed that children who fell behind in reading by age seven tended to continue that lag at ages twelve and beyond. But library storytimes can intercept that trend, providing kids with powerful tools they need as they first begin to read.

In that tight circle on the carpet, kids discover not only a knowledge of the alphabet, but also critical book-handling skills, vocabulary, and – perhaps most importantly – a basic understanding of the relationship between sounds and letters, as a study published in “Children & Libraries” points out. And the social lessons of storytime – listening and learning alongside others – can benefit older children, too:

“I would make the case that you don’t stop storytime with preschoolers,” Umberger says. “I know that my first real memory of what made me want to be a librarian was that I had a librarian, in fifth grade, who read ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Huck Finn’ to us.”

It’s that fun, shared approach to books that convinces kids to want to read … and makes the library an exciting place where that can happen.

And that’s something Ms. Beane understands well.

A Storytime Reader with Deep Roots

Decades before she ever dreamed of helping others learn to read, young Antinette was regularly cozying up with a book at the Gainsboro Branch Library, where her great-aunt worked as an assistant.

“It impacted me,” she remembers. “It was just a sense of a little independence. I could browse, check out a book… I felt like I was it.”

That sense of self-confidence is something she’s been determined to pass on in Roanoke – first at the Main Library, then in Raleigh Court and now in Melrose.

“Seeing [kids] grow mentally as well as physically … it’s important to me,” she says. “I want them to continue to thrive and know their worth.”

