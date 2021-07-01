Surviving and Thriving

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How four first-year teachers coped in a strange year of education during COVID-19.

Being a first-year teacher is hard enough, but no college education class or textbook can teach budding instructors how to survive their initial year in the classroom during a world-wide pandemic. Here are four local new teachers who did their best to survive and thrive this past year and who look forward to year two.

Brooke McNeill: Lord Botetourt High School

Brooke McNeill was a college student anticipating her student teaching when Botetourt County Public Schools contacted her and asked if she was available to teach History Advanced Placement 11 and World History II at Lord Botetourt. What’s more, the opening was a sudden one that occurred after the school year started.

Further complicating matters was the fact that the 27-year-old McNeill and her husband would have to immediately find childcare for their 20-month and four-month-old youngsters.

“Coming in late was very difficult,” McNeill says. “I was replacing a very popular teacher who the students were expecting to have and obviously I had never taught before. But the school’s history department was awesome about helping me, especially Michael Martin and Eric Rader. They were always dropping by and asking how they could help me with any problems I was having.”

McNeill says one of the highlights of the year came in her junior history class where she devised a lesson called “Meeting of the Minds” about the Civil War.

“The kids got to be real life people from that era,” says the Daleville resident. “For example, one boy portrayed Abe Lincoln. The student really got into character and did an amazing job explaining why the Union had to stay together and why the Emancipation Proclamation had to happen - giving morality to the North’s cause.

“Class discussions were always exciting and fun, and my students were at an age where they really started thinking seriously about history. One of the best lessons was when we discussed Christopher Columbus and learned the consequences of the Europeans coming here. The students didn’t know how cruel Columbus was to the natives and how the Europeans brought smallpox and measles and basically caused a pandemic wiping out huge percentages of Native American populations.

Will McNeill be teaching 20 years from now?

“I plan and hope to,” she says. “But who knows what school will look like going forward after the pandemic? What will be the new normal?”

Emily Girard: Fishwick Middle School

Emily Girard’s first year was spent teaching Algebra I and sixth-grade math and science at Roanoke City’s Fishwick Middle School. The 24-year-old Botetourt County resident believes she was fortunate to have two excellent mentors: fellow sixth-grade teacher Stephanie Picard, who shared lesson plans with her, and Teresa Martin, who gave tips on how to manage the school year and a classroom.

One of Girard’s high points concerned her lesson on “Rotation versus Revolution.”

“I knew my sixth-graders had studied the American Revolution in their history class, so I used that prior knowledge when we discussed how the planets move around the sun,” she says. “We talked about how a revolution in history is a ‘really big deal’ in their words. They were then able to understand that the earth’s revolution around the sun is a much bigger deal than the earth’s rotation each day.”

A common theme among all four of the first-year teachers was the challenge of instructing remote learners. When Roanoke City went all-virtual, Girard and Picard devised a lesson to meet the needs of their remote math students.

“We made these coin-like chips and moved them around the screen to show the kids how to add and subtract positive and negative numbers,” Girard says. “The students then created their own video to show me they had learned the skills. Some even role-played as if they were the teacher as they explained.”

Of course, the reliance on technology was not without snafus.

“On the first day of school, I somehow created two screens where some of the students could see me and some couldn’t,” Girard says. “But they were so patient with me that it made me just want to help them all I could. I definitely plan to be teaching 20 years from now.”

