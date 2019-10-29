The 35th Anniversary of Falwell v. Flynt

The story below is from our November/December 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Good versus evil as the world watched Roanoke 35 years ago.

For six days in early December of 1984, America turned its eyes to Roanoke as a national cultural war played out in a federal courtroom.

On one side: Jerry Falwell, the Southern Baptist preacher who established Thomas Road Baptist Church, founded Liberty University and turned the religious right into a dominant political power through his Moral Majority political action committee.

On the other: Larry Flynt, the publisher of Hustler magazine, whose graphic photo spreads and articles about sex, politics and religion made competitors Playboy and Penthouse look positively prudish by comparison.

The legal battle between the two began in Roanoke, but eventually wound up in the Supreme Court of the United States, with the resulting decision forever changing media and politics in America.

The case, known as Hustler Magazine v. Falwell, “remains one of the great cornerstones of modern First Amendment law,” according to Rodney Smolla, dean and professor at the Delaware Law School of Widener University, who wrote about the case in 1988’s “Jerry Falwell v. Larry Flynt: The First Amendment on Trial.”

“It has endured over time and it continues to be looked upon as one of the most important free speech cases ever decided,” Smolla says. “As much as any case in American history, it guaranteed the wide-open freedom we have to be very caustic and critical.”

For all its legal importance, the battle between Falwell and Flynt transcended the courtroom, representing a polarizing conflict in American culture that endures still today, most obviously in knock-down, drag-out battles that play out hourly on Facebook and other social media channels.

For all their differences, Falwell and Flynt came from similar backgrounds. Falwell was born and raised in Lynchburg as the son of a bootlegger. Flynt grew up poor in Magoffin County in eastern Kentucky, and dabbled in bootlegging himself before moving into pornography. Flynt founded and grew Hustler through the 1970s, but in 1978, he was attacked by a gunman outside a Georgia courthouse, partially paralyzing him and putting him in a wheelchair from then on.

One year after Flynt was shot, Falwell established the Moral Majority as part of his growing involvement in politics, with his primary goal being to restrict abortion. Throughout the early ‘80s, Falwell also went after pornography, which eventually brought him into conflict with Flynt.

“Falwell was on his anti-pornography campaign,” says Wat Hopkins, a communications professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in free-speech law. “If he had had his way, he would have shut down every porn magazine producer in the country. Flynt was a target, obviously, because his magazine was borderline between mainstream pornography and outlandish trash. He responded to the Falwell political onslaught, and that’s how it got started.”

Here’s how Flynt described what happened next, in an op-ed he wrote for the Los Angeles Times shortly after Falwell’s death in 2007: “After several years of listening to him bash me and reading his insults, I decided it was time to start poking some fun at him. So we ran a parody ad in Hustler—a takeoff on the then-current Campari ads in which people were interviewed describing ‘their first time.’ In the ads, it ultimately became clear that the interviewees were describing their first time sipping Campari. But not in our parody. We had Falwell describing his ‘first time’ as having been with his mother, ‘drunk off our God-fearing asses,’ in an outhouse.”

The kicker had Falwell saying he always “got sloshed” on Campari, a 48-proof apéritif, before taking to the pulpit: “You don’t think I could lay down all that bullshit sober, do you?”

The parody, labeled as such in the table of contents and on the page itself, ran in Hustler’s November 1983 magazine. Falwell first heard about it when a reporter waved it at him during a news conference in Washington, D.C. Falwell shrugged off the question—“That is probably nothing new,” he said as he walked away—but soon sent a staff member to buy the issue.

“Jerry had no trouble shrugging off the insults and innuendo that came his way, but you do not drag the name of a southern gentleman’s mother through the mud without a fight,” wrote Macel Falwell, Jerry Falwell’s wife, in her 2008 book, “Jerry Falwell: His Life and Legacy.”

Falwell filed a $45 million lawsuit against Hustler and Flynt. The case was filed in Falwell’s local federal court, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, located in Roanoke.

Deranged?

Falwell used his political committee and his radio and television outlets to raise money for the legal endeavor, ultimately raising $45,000 from the Moral Majority and more than $672,000 from the Old Time Gospel Hour, according to Smolla’s book. He used that money to hire a bulldog of a lawyer, Norman Ray Grutman.

Grutman had previously faced off against Falwell, when Grutman represented Penthouse magazine. In that federal court case, also heard in Roanoke, Falwell unsuccessfully sued the porn magazine for running an interview by freelance journalists. Grutman also had a history with Flynt, having represented Penthouse in its own legal battles against Hustler.

“I always thought that Falwell said, well if I’m going to sue the devil, I want a lawyer who’s a devil himself,” Smolla says. “Grutman had really destroyed Falwell in the suit that Falwell brought against Penthouse, but it didn’t apparently cause a grudge or bitterness. Falwell went out and hired the guy who had been his adversary to be his lawyer. Then there’s the history between Grutman and Flynt. Penthouse and Hustler had been in lots of legal disputes, so that also made it attractive for Falwell to hire Grutman: He was getting someone who had been a street fighter with a record of going up against the guy he was going to sue.”

That edge is apparent from the beginning in news coverage of the case. In a United Press International story previewing the 1984 court fight in Roanoke, Grutman told a reporter, “This is a pitched battle between the forces of good and evil. I’ll be wearing a white hat. Ask Mr. Flynt what he’ll be wearing.”