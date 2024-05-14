Best of Roanoke 2024

by

The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! 

A heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed winners for earning the title of Roanoke's finest, as voted by you!

Our Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll remains as exciting as ever, thanks to your enthusiastic participation, with a record-breaking number of votes — over 17,000 of them!

Everyone has a chance to be nominated via our write-in ballot. Winners are distinguished with platinum, gold and silver awards, with ties considered within specific nominations.

Each email is entitled to one vote; we diligently monitor for any irregularities to ensure the authenticity of the results reflects our readers' choices. Categories may evolve annually and are open to suggestions from our readers.

A heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed winners for earning the title of Roanoke's finest, as voted by you!

Events, Faces & Places

Meet this year's winners and uncover fresh categories that spotlight exceptional talents in education, entertainment and influence, as chosen by our dedicated readership. 

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

  • Platinum: Fletcher Nichols, Co-Founder, The Dwelling Place Family Ministry; Founder, The Encouragement Group
  • Gold: Brandon Evans, Vice President of Operations, Friendship Retirement Community
  • Silver: John Park, @HungryAsianRke

Your Female “Star of the Star City”

  • Platinum: Genya Kalinina
  • Gold: Quiana Fields
  • Silver: Kianna Price Marshall

Your Star City Hero of the Year

  • Platinum: Anita Price
  • Gold: Lee Clark, CEO, Rescue Mission of Roanoke (TIE)
  • Gold: Quiana Fields, Educator (TIE)
  • Gold: James Creasy, Sergeant - Roanoke City Sheriff's Office (TIE)

Most Savvy Entrepreneur

Your Top Healthcare Champion

Best Community Builder of the Year

  • Platinum: Abby Verdillo Hamilton, President & CEO, United Way of Roanoke Valley
  • Gold: Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Council Vice Mayor (TIE)
  • Gold: John Garland, Engineer, Garland Properties (TIE)
  • Gold: Nathan Webster, Owner, Village Grill & Scratch Biscuit Company (TIE)

Best Cultural Ambassador

  • Platinum: Cheryl Mosley, Vice President Community Impact, United Way of Roanoke Valley
  • Gold: Kat Pascal, Farmburguesa, etc.
  • Silver: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke (TIE)
  • Silver: Lisa Spencer, Executive Director, Local Colors (TIE)

Best Local Social Media Presence

  • Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke
  • Gold: Kinnfolk, @KinnfolkMusic
  • Silver: John Park, @HungryAsianRke

Best Local Musician / Band of the Year

  • Platinum: Eric Wayne Band
  • Gold: Kinnfolk
  • Silver: Jared Stout Band

Best Local Artist of the Year

  • Platinum: Jon Murrill
  • Gold: Bryce Cobbs
  • Silver: Marie Osorio Driscoll (TIE)
  • Silver: Maggie Perrin-Key (TIE)  

Best Television or Radio Personality of the Year

  • Platinum: Brett Sharp, 94.9 Star Country
  • Gold: Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7
  • Silver: Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7

Best Meteorologist

  • Platinum: Brent Watts, WDBJ7
  • Gold: Chris Michaels, WSLS10
  • Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10    

Most Fun Show on Local Radio

  • Platinum: The Mornin’ Thang, K92
  • Gold: Dick and Dave in the Morning, Q99
  • Silver: Brett and Taylor Mornings, 94.9 Star Country

Best Radio Station

  • Platinum: The Rock Channel: 97.3 & 97.9
  • Gold: Q99
  • Silver: K92

Best Local Podcast

Best Educator

  • Platinum: Quiana Fields, Fallon Park Elementary School
  • Gold: Chris Dowdy, Patrick Henry High School
  • Silver: Candace Blair, Treblemakers Music

Best Preschool/Pre-K

  • Platinum: North Cross School
  • Gold: Faith Christian School
  • Silver: Fishburn Park Elementary School

Best Public School

  • Platinum: Fallon Park Elementary School
  • Gold: Fishburn Park Elementary School
  • Silver: Cave Spring High School

Best Private School

Best Homeschool Co-op

  • Platinum: Cornerstone Classical Academy
  • Gold: Roanoke-Salem Homeschool Academy
  • Silver: Classical Conversations (TIE)
  • Silver: The Road Less Traveled (TIE)

Best College/University

  • Platinum: Roanoke College
  • Gold: Virginia Tech
  • Silver: Hollins University

Best Career and Technical Education School

  • Platinum: Burton Center for Arts & Technology
  • Gold: Roanoke Technical Education Center
  • Silver: Botetourt Technical Education Center (TIE)
  • Silver: Virginia Western Community College (TIE)

Best Daycare or After-school Programming

  • Platinum: Small Steps Learning Academy
  • Gold: Childcare Network #65
  • Silver: HoneyTree Early Learning Center

Best Library Branch

  • Platinum: South County Branch
  • Gold: Melrose Library
  • Silver: Vinton Public Library

Best Museum

  • Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art
  • Gold: Harrison Museum of African American Culture
  • Silver: Science Museum of Western Virginia

Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference

Best Networking Group

  • Platinum: Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce
  • Gold: FemCity Roanoke
  • Silver: Get2KnowNoke

Best Place to Work

Best Local Company that Gives Back

Greenest / Most Eco-Friendly Local Company

Most Innovative Local Company

  • Platinum: The Branch Group
  • Gold: The Humble Hustle Company
  • Silver: Jump Into Mystery

Best Family-Owned Company

Best New Company of the Year

Local Company on the Grow

Best Local Artwork Project

  • Platinum: Kinnfolk presents: Star Above the Mountain
  • Gold: A Star City in Motion, Jon Murrill
  • Silver: Climbing Towards Success, James Bullough

Best Source of Information for Events and Things to Do

  • Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke
  • Gold: Downtown Roanoke, Inc.
  • Silver: Macaroni Kid Roanoke

Favorite Farmers’ Market

  • Platinum: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market
  • Gold: Downtown Roanoke Farmers Market
  • Silver: Salem Farmers Market

Favorite Local Festival, Event or Live Show

  • Platinum: Roanoke Wing Fest
  • Gold: Anthem GO Outside Festival
  • Silver: Henry Street Heritage Festival

Best Entertainment Arena

Best Annual Holiday Event

  • Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas
  • Gold: Fashions for Evergreens
  • Silver: Illuminights

Best Local Charity Event

  • Platinum: Tudor House’s Big Kahuna
  • Gold: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
  • Silver: United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Day of Action

Best Race / Marathon

  • Platinum: Drumstick Dash
  • Gold: Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon
  • Silver: IRONMAN 70.3 (TIE)
  • Silver: Conquer the Cove 25k & Marathon (TIE)
  • Silver: Four on the 4th (TIE)

Best Outdoor Recreation Event/Festival

  • Platinum: Anthem GO Outside Festival
  • Gold: FloydFest
  • Silver: Roanoke Wing Fest (TIE)
  • Silver: Strawberry Festival (TIE)

Favorite Recurring Event

  • Platinum: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events
  • Gold: First Fridays
  • Silver: Prestige Gymnastics Date Nights

Best In-Person Pop Up Event

Best Virtual Pop Up Event

Best Ladies’ Night Out

Where to Go, What to Do

Explore our vibrant arts scene, catch live concerts, embrace outdoor adventures and more.

Best Live Music Venue

Best Local Sports Team to Root for

  • Platinum: Rail Yard Dawgs
  • Gold: Salem Red Sox
  • Silver: Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball

Favorite Spot for a Day Date

Best Date Night (Non-Restaurant)

Best Night Club / Dance Spot

Favorite Local Attraction

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
  • Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo
  • Silver: Taubman Museum of Art

Best Arts Performance in 2023

Best Local Craft Beer Brewery

Best Luxury Weekend Getaway

  • Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold: The Homestead
  • Silver: The Greenbrier

Best Country Club

  • Platinum: Roanoke Country Club
  • Gold: Hunting Hills Country Club
  • Silver: Hidden Valley Country Club

Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
  • Gold: Pinball Museum
  • Silver: Starcade at Center in the Square

Best Gym / Place to Work Out

  • Platinum: Fit Studio
  • Gold: Pure Barre Roanoke
  • Silver: Tribe Fitness

Best Personal Trainer

Best Place for Yoga or Pilates Classes

  • Platinum: Uttara Yoga Studio
  • Gold: Pure Barre
  • Silver: Hustle Haven

Best Local Dance Company / School

Best Yoga/Pilates Instructor

  • Platinum: Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre
  • Gold: Caitlin Smith, Club Pilates
  • Silver: Lauren Carpenter, Hustle Haven

Best Live Theatre / Playhouse

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Theatre
  • Gold: Attic Productions
  • Silver: Showtimers Community Theatre

Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2023

New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out

Thing You’re Looking Forward to Most in 2024

  • Platinum: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges concerts
  • Gold: Planetarium re-opening at Science Museum of Western Virginia (TIE)
  • Gold: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events (TIE)

Hidden Gem

Most Worthy Group to Donate to

You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
  • Gold: Texas Tavern
  • Silver: Mill Mountain Zoo

Shop 'til You Drop

Explore local retailers ready to cater to your needs in fashion, home goods, electronics, gifts and more.

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

  • Platinum: The Bird Cage Boutique
  • Gold: New’d
  • Silver: La De Da

Best Place to Buy Shoes

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

  • Platinum: Davidsons
  • Gold: Mast General Store
  • Silver: 310 Rosemont

Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store

Best Custom Apparel

  • Platinum: King Screen
  • Gold: Press Press Merch
  • Silver: Big Lick Screen Printing LLC

Best Local Florist/Greenhouse/Plant Shop

  • Platinum: George’s Flowers (TIE)
  • Platinum: Flowers by Eddie (TIE)
  • Gold: Creative Occasions

Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts

  • Platinum: Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods
  • Gold: Blue Ridge Indie Market
  • Silver: Market Gallery

Best Resale Merchandise

Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear

  • Platinum: Safeside Tactical
  • Gold: Walkabout Outfitters
  • Silver: Fleet Feet Roanoke

Best Everyday Grocery Store

  • Platinum: Kroger
  • Gold: Food Lion
  • Silver: The Fresh Market

Best Natural Foods Store

  • Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op
  • Gold: Earth Fare
  • Silver: The Fresh Market

Best Place to Buy Seasonal Produce

  • Platinum: Roanoke City Market
  • Gold: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market
  • Silver: Country Corner

Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites

  • Platinum: Wine Gourmet
  • Gold: Barrel Chest Wine & Beer
  • Silver: Gladheart Wine & Brews

Best Local Jewelry Store

  • Platinum: Ginger’s Jewelry
  • Gold: Fink’s Jewelers
  • Silver: R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers

Best Optical Shop

Best Cellular Provider

  • Platinum: Verizon
  • Gold: T-Mobile
  • Silver: UScellular

Best Local Gifts

  • Platinum: chocolatepaper
  • Gold: Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods
  • Silver: Blue Ridge Indie Market (TIE)
  • Silver: The French Farmhouse (TIE)

Best Local Bookstore

Best Overall Car Dealership

Best Luxury Car Dealership

Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership

Most Dependable Car Repair & Service

Best Auto Collision Repair

Best Bicycle Shop

Best Apartment Living

Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room

  • Platinum: Ideal Cabinets
  • Gold: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
  • Silver: Rockfab Kitchen & Bath

Best Flooring / Carpet Store

  • Platinum: The Carpet Shops
  • Gold: Carpetland USA
  • Silver: Fashion Floors

Best Furniture Store

Best Home Lighting Store

  • Platinum: The French Farmhouse
  • Gold: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
  • Silver: CMC Supply

Best Home Décor Store

  • Platinum: The French Farmhouse
  • Gold: Virginia Furniture Market Decorator’s Outlet
  • Silver: Present Thyme

Best Antique/Collectible Store

Best Interior Design Provider

Best Electronics/Home Theater Store

  • Platinum: Audiotronics
  • Gold: Lee Hartman & Sons, Inc.
  • Silver: Sound Decision

Best in Services

Discover local businesses eager to assist with your financial needs, health care, pet care, weddings, beauty and beyond.

Best Regional/Locally Based Bank

Best National Bank

  • Platinum: Truist Financial
  • Gold: WellsFargo
  • Silver: First Citizen’s Bank

Best Credit Union

Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company

Best Local Insurance Agent

  • Platinum: Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
  • Gold: Derek Wiley, Derek Wiley Agency, Inc.
  • Silver: Brent Hershey, State Farm Insurance

Best Mortgage Lender

Best Financial Advisor

  • Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
  • Gold: Daniel Colston, Upward Financial
  • Silver: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments

Best CPA Firm

  • Platinum: Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP
  • Gold: Neely’s Accounting Services
  • Silver: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.

Best Law Firm

Best Computer Repairs

Best Internet Service Provider

  • Platinum: Glo Fiber
  • Gold: Cox Communications
  • Silver: Lumos

Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses

Best Women’s Hair Stylist

  • Platinum: Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio
  • Gold: Jenny Schneider, HigherGroundHair
  • Silver: Kate Lagueux-Dever, Onyx Hair Studio

Best Men’s Hair Cuts

Best Spa

Best Nail Salon

  • Platinum: Tiffany Nails & Spa
  • Gold: Polished
  • Silver: T&T Nails

Best Spray Tanning Salon

Best Holistic Healer

  • Platinum: Total You Health
  • Gold: Queenpin Acupuncture
  • Silver: Valley Integrative Medicine

Best Tattoos

  • Platinum: Maiden and Crow Tattoo
  • Gold: Bad Wave Tattoo
  • Silver: Blue Lotus Tattoo

Best Dry Cleaner

  • Platinum: A Cleaner World
  • Gold: Harvey’s Cleaners
  • Silver: Wheeler’s Cleaners

Best Rental Store

  • Platinum: Aztec Rental
  • Gold: Grand Rental Station
  • Silver: Premier Rental-Purchase

Best Massage Therapist

  • Platinum: Janie Morton Cook, Got Your Back Massage
  • Gold: Tristina Pagans, Therapeutic Elements, LLC
  • Silver: Angie Dobbins, Queenpin Acupuncture

Best Home Health Care

Best Retirement Community

Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Best Weight Loss Clinic

Best Eye Care Practice

Best Esthetician

Best Individual Dentist

Best Dental Group

Best Orthodontist

Best Periodontist

  • Platinum: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS
  • Gold: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants
  • Silver: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants

Best Chiropractor

  • Platinum: Dr. Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
  • Gold: Dr. Benjamin Bowman, Walter Chiropractic
  • Silver: Dr. Jennifer Walker, Balance Wellspace

Best Place to Find Your Next Pet

Best Local Pet Supply Store

  • Platinum: Nature’s Emporium
  • Gold: Unleashed, LLC
  • Silver: Barkley’s Pet Market (TIE)
  • Silver: Exotics & Aquatics (TIE)

Best Pet Grooming Company

  • Platinum: Barkley & Rover with Klub Kanine
  • Gold: Pretty Paws Dog & Cat Grooming Salon, LLC
  • Silver: Clip & Dip Grooming

Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service

  • Platinum: Pawsome Pet Sitting VA
  • Gold: Pet Pals LLC
  • Silver: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care 

Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service

  • Platinum: Barkley & Rover with Klub Kanine
  • Gold: Aspen Grove
  • Silver: Canine Cottage

Best Dog Trainer

Best Veterinarian Group

Best Individual Veterinarian

Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk

  • Platinum: The Roanoke River Greenway
  • Gold: Green Hill Park
  • Silver: Grandin Village

Best Real Estate Agency

  • Platinum: Cone Realty Group brokered by LPT Realty
  • Gold: MKB Realtors
  • Silver: Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors

Best Individual Real Estate Agent

  • Platinum: Hal Cone, Cone Realty Group brokered by LPT Realty
  • Gold: Frazier Hughes, Walker Real Estate Solutions
  • Silver: Erik Olson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Best Custom Framing Company

Best Home Restoration Company

Best Foundation Repair Company

  • Platinum: JES Foundation Repair
  • Gold: Appalachian Property Preservation, LLC
  • Silver: Fortress Foundation Solutions (TIE)
  • Silver: Seal-Tite Basement Waterproofing Co. (TIE)

Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor

Best Home Design/Building Firm

Best Commercial Construction/Developer Company

Best General Contracting Company

  • Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
  • Gold: F&S Building Innovations
  • Silver: 212 Renovations (TIE)
  • Silver: G&H Contracting (TIE)

Best Custom Cabinetry Services

Best Home Organizing Company

Best HVAC Services

Best Plumbing Services

Best Electrical Services Company

  • Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
  • Gold: Cline Electrical
  • Silver: Shively Electric

Best Water Damage Restoration Company

  • Platinum: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties
  • Gold: Green Home Solutions
  • Silver: ServiceMaster of Roanoke

Best Indoor Air Quality / Disinfecting Provider

Best Landscaping / Professional Grounds Care

Best Appliance Repair Company

  • Platinum: Appliance Medic
  • Gold: Appliance Repair Service
  • Silver: Chuck’s Appliance Services

Best Pest Control Company

Best Home Cleaning Services

  • Platinum: Galvan Housekeeper LLC
  • Gold: Carey’s Fresh Start Cleaning Service
  • Silver: A+ Custom Cleaning, Inc.

Best Event Designer

  • Platinum: Caroline LaRocca Event Design, LLC
  • Gold: Top Shelf Event Services, LLC 
  • Silver: One Fine Day Events

Best Wedding Florist

  • Platinum: Flowers by Eddie
  • Gold: Caroline LaRocca Event Design, LLC
  • Silver: Creative Occasions

Best Bridal Shop

  • Platinum: Studio I Do Roanoke
  • Gold: The Newfangled Bride
  • Silver: Here & Now Bridal

Best Wedding Photographer

  • Platinum: Pat Cori, Pat Cori Photography Inc.
  • Gold: Mattie Gillespie, Mattie Myers Photo + Film
  • Silver: Kaytlin McCoy, Kaytlin Lane Photography

Best Wedding Videographer

Best Catering Company

  • Platinum: Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co.
  • Gold: Blue Ridge Catering
  • Silver: Bella Events Catering

Most Unique Wedding Venue

  • Platinum: Sundara
  • Gold: Venue 290
  • Silver: Ivy Rose Barn 

The story above is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! 