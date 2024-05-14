Best of Roanoke 2024

The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed winners for earning the title of Roanoke's finest, as voted by you!

× Expand Aaron Spicer Fletcher Nichols, platinum winner, Male "Star of the Star City"

Our Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll remains as exciting as ever, thanks to your enthusiastic participation, with a record-breaking number of votes — over 17,000 of them!

Everyone has a chance to be nominated via our write-in ballot. Winners are distinguished with platinum, gold and silver awards, with ties considered within specific nominations.

Each email is entitled to one vote; we diligently monitor for any irregularities to ensure the authenticity of the results reflects our readers' choices. Categories may evolve annually and are open to suggestions from our readers.

Events, Faces & Places

Meet this year's winners and uncover fresh categories that spotlight exceptional talents in education, entertainment and influence, as chosen by our dedicated readership.

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

Platinum: Fletcher Nichols, Co-Founder, The Dwelling Place Family Ministry; Founder, The Encouragement Group

Fletcher Nichols, Co-Founder, The Dwelling Place Family Ministry; Founder, The Encouragement Group Gold: Brandon Evans, Vice President of Operations, Friendship Retirement Community

Brandon Evans, Vice President of Operations, Friendship Retirement Community Silver: John Park, @HungryAsianRke

Your Female “Star of the Star City”

Platinum: Genya Kalinina

Genya Kalinina Gold: Quiana Fields

Quiana Fields Silver: Kianna Price Marshall

Your Star City Hero of the Year

Platinum: Anita Price

Anita Price Gold: Lee Clark, CEO, Rescue Mission of Roanoke (TIE)

Lee Clark, CEO, Rescue Mission of Roanoke (TIE) Gold: Quiana Fields, Educator (TIE)

Quiana Fields, Educator (TIE) Gold: James Creasy, Sergeant - Roanoke City Sheriff's Office (TIE)

Most Savvy Entrepreneur

Platinum: Kat Pascal, Farmburguesa, etc.

Kat Pascal, Farmburguesa, etc. Gold: Waynette Anderson, Dr Pepper Park (TIE)

Waynette Anderson, Dr Pepper Park (TIE) Gold: Kenny Martin, Competition Cars and Classics (TIE)

Kenny Martin, Competition Cars and Classics (TIE) Gold: Sabrina East, Jump Into Mystery (TIE)

Your Top Healthcare Champion

Best Community Builder of the Year

Platinum: Abby Verdillo Hamilton, President & CEO, United Way of Roanoke Valley

Abby Verdillo Hamilton, President & CEO, United Way of Roanoke Valley Gold: Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Council Vice Mayor (TIE)

Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Council Vice Mayor (TIE) Gold: John Garland, Engineer, Garland Properties (TIE)

John Garland, Engineer, Garland Properties (TIE) Gold: Nathan Webster, Owner, Village Grill & Scratch Biscuit Company (TIE)

Best Cultural Ambassador

Platinum: Cheryl Mosley, Vice President Community Impact, United Way of Roanoke Valley

Cheryl Mosley, Vice President Community Impact, United Way of Roanoke Valley Gold: Kat Pascal, Farmburguesa, etc.

Kat Pascal, Farmburguesa, etc. Silver: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke (TIE)

Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke (TIE) Silver: Lisa Spencer, Executive Director, Local Colors (TIE)

Best Local Social Media Presence

Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke

Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke Gold: Kinnfolk, @KinnfolkMusic

Kinnfolk, @KinnfolkMusic Silver: John Park, @HungryAsianRke

Best Local Musician / Band of the Year

Platinum: Eric Wayne Band

Eric Wayne Band Gold: Kinnfolk

Kinnfolk Silver: Jared Stout Band

Best Local Artist of the Year

Platinum: Jon Murrill

Jon Murrill Gold: Bryce Cobbs

Bryce Cobbs Silver: Marie Osorio Driscoll (TIE)

Marie Osorio Driscoll (TIE) Silver: Maggie Perrin-Key (TIE)

Best Television or Radio Personality of the Year

Platinum: Brett Sharp, 94.9 Star Country

Brett Sharp, 94.9 Star Country Gold: Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7

Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7 Silver: Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7

Best Meteorologist

Platinum: Brent Watts, WDBJ7

Brent Watts, WDBJ7 Gold: Chris Michaels, WSLS10

Chris Michaels, WSLS10 Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10

Most Fun Show on Local Radio

Platinum: The Mornin’ Thang, K92

The Mornin’ Thang, K92 Gold: Dick and Dave in the Morning, Q99

Dick and Dave in the Morning, Q99 Silver: Brett and Taylor Mornings, 94.9 Star Country

Best Radio Station

Platinum: The Rock Channel: 97.3 & 97.9

The Rock Channel: 97.3 & 97.9 Gold: Q99

Q99 Silver: K92

Best Local Podcast

Platinum: Roanoke Live! with Rob & Tiffany

Roanoke Live! with Rob & Tiffany Gold: Out of the Office

Out of the Office Silver: Popcorn Culture

Best Educator

Platinum: Quiana Fields, Fallon Park Elementary School

Quiana Fields, Fallon Park Elementary School Gold: Chris Dowdy, Patrick Henry High School

Chris Dowdy, Patrick Henry High School Silver: Candace Blair, Treblemakers Music

Best Preschool/Pre-K

Platinum: North Cross School

North Cross School Gold: Faith Christian School

Faith Christian School Silver: Fishburn Park Elementary School

Best Public School

Platinum: Fallon Park Elementary School

Fallon Park Elementary School Gold: Fishburn Park Elementary School

Fishburn Park Elementary School Silver: Cave Spring High School

Best Private School

Platinum: North Cross School

North Cross School Gold: Faith Christian School

Faith Christian School Silver: Community School

Best Homeschool Co-op

Platinum: Cornerstone Classical Academy

Cornerstone Classical Academy Gold: Roanoke-Salem Homeschool Academy

Roanoke-Salem Homeschool Academy Silver: Classical Conversations (TIE)

Classical Conversations (TIE) Silver: The Road Less Traveled (TIE)

Best College/University

Platinum: Roanoke College

Roanoke College Gold: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Silver: Hollins University

Best Career and Technical Education School

Platinum: Burton Center for Arts & Technology

Burton Center for Arts & Technology Gold: Roanoke Technical Education Center

Roanoke Technical Education Center Silver: Botetourt Technical Education Center (TIE)

Botetourt Technical Education Center (TIE) Silver: Virginia Western Community College (TIE)

Best Daycare or After-school Programming

Platinum: Small Steps Learning Academy

Small Steps Learning Academy Gold: Childcare Network #65

Childcare Network #65 Silver: HoneyTree Early Learning Center

Best Library Branch

Platinum: South County Branch

South County Branch Gold: Melrose Library

Melrose Library Silver: Vinton Public Library

Best Museum

Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art

Taubman Museum of Art Gold: Harrison Museum of African American Culture

Harrison Museum of African American Culture Silver: Science Museum of Western Virginia

Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference

Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold: Friendship

Friendship Silver: Vinton War Memorial

Best Networking Group

Platinum: Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Gold: FemCity Roanoke

FemCity Roanoke Silver: Get2KnowNoke

Best Place to Work

Platinum: Friendship

Friendship Gold: The Branch Group

The Branch Group Silver: Roanoke City Public Schools

Best Local Company that Gives Back

Platinum: Friendship

Friendship Gold: The Branch Group

The Branch Group Silver: The Humble Hustle Company

Greenest / Most Eco-Friendly Local Company

Most Innovative Local Company

Platinum: The Branch Group

The Branch Group Gold: The Humble Hustle Company

The Humble Hustle Company Silver: Jump Into Mystery

Best Family-Owned Company

Platinum: Virginia Furniture Market

Virginia Furniture Market Gold: The French Farmhouse

The French Farmhouse Silver: Competition Cars and Classics

Best New Company of the Year

Local Company on the Grow

Best Local Artwork Project

Platinum: Kinnfolk presents: Star Above the Mountain

Kinnfolk presents: Star Above the Mountain Gold: A Star City in Motion, Jon Murrill

A Star City in Motion, Jon Murrill Silver: Climbing Towards Success, James Bullough

Best Source of Information for Events and Things to Do

Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke

Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke Gold: Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. Silver: Macaroni Kid Roanoke

Favorite Farmers’ Market

Platinum: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market

LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market Gold: Downtown Roanoke Farmers Market

Downtown Roanoke Farmers Market Silver: Salem Farmers Market

Favorite Local Festival, Event or Live Show

Platinum: Roanoke Wing Fest

Roanoke Wing Fest Gold: Anthem GO Outside Festival

Anthem GO Outside Festival Silver: Henry Street Heritage Festival

Best Entertainment Arena

Best Annual Holiday Event

Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas

Dickens of a Christmas Gold: Fashions for Evergreens

Fashions for Evergreens Silver: Illuminights

Best Local Charity Event