Best of Roanoke 2024

A heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed winners for earning the title of Roanoke's finest, as voted by you!
Aaron Spicer
Fletcher Nichols, platinum winner, Male "Star of the Star City"
Our Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll remains as exciting as ever, thanks to your enthusiastic participation, with a record-breaking number of votes — over 17,000 of them!
Everyone has a chance to be nominated via our write-in ballot. Winners are distinguished with platinum, gold and silver awards, with ties considered within specific nominations.
Each email is entitled to one vote; we diligently monitor for any irregularities to ensure the authenticity of the results reflects our readers' choices. Categories may evolve annually and are open to suggestions from our readers.
Events, Faces & Places
Meet this year's winners and uncover fresh categories that spotlight exceptional talents in education, entertainment and influence, as chosen by our dedicated readership.
Your Male “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum: Fletcher Nichols, Co-Founder, The Dwelling Place Family Ministry; Founder, The Encouragement Group
- Gold: Brandon Evans, Vice President of Operations, Friendship Retirement Community
- Silver: John Park, @HungryAsianRke
Your Female “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum: Genya Kalinina
- Gold: Quiana Fields
- Silver: Kianna Price Marshall
Your Star City Hero of the Year
- Platinum: Anita Price
- Gold: Lee Clark, CEO, Rescue Mission of Roanoke (TIE)
- Gold: Quiana Fields, Educator (TIE)
- Gold: James Creasy, Sergeant - Roanoke City Sheriff's Office (TIE)
Most Savvy Entrepreneur
- Platinum: Kat Pascal, Farmburguesa, etc.
- Gold: Waynette Anderson, Dr Pepper Park (TIE)
- Gold: Kenny Martin, Competition Cars and Classics (TIE)
- Gold: Sabrina East, Jump Into Mystery (TIE)
Your Top Healthcare Champion
- Platinum: Joe Hoff, President & CEO, Friendship
- Gold: Whitney Pugh, Owner, Agenacare Urgent Care
- Silver: Nancy Agee, CEO, Carilion Clinic
Best Community Builder of the Year
- Platinum: Abby Verdillo Hamilton, President & CEO, United Way of Roanoke Valley
- Gold: Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Council Vice Mayor (TIE)
- Gold: John Garland, Engineer, Garland Properties (TIE)
- Gold: Nathan Webster, Owner, Village Grill & Scratch Biscuit Company (TIE)
Best Cultural Ambassador
- Platinum: Cheryl Mosley, Vice President Community Impact, United Way of Roanoke Valley
- Gold: Kat Pascal, Farmburguesa, etc.
- Silver: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke (TIE)
- Silver: Lisa Spencer, Executive Director, Local Colors (TIE)
Best Local Social Media Presence
- Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke
- Gold: Kinnfolk, @KinnfolkMusic
- Silver: John Park, @HungryAsianRke
Best Local Musician / Band of the Year
- Platinum: Eric Wayne Band
- Gold: Kinnfolk
- Silver: Jared Stout Band
Best Local Artist of the Year
- Platinum: Jon Murrill
- Gold: Bryce Cobbs
- Silver: Marie Osorio Driscoll (TIE)
- Silver: Maggie Perrin-Key (TIE)
Best Television or Radio Personality of the Year
- Platinum: Brett Sharp, 94.9 Star Country
- Gold: Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7
- Silver: Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7
Best Meteorologist
- Platinum: Brent Watts, WDBJ7
- Gold: Chris Michaels, WSLS10
- Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10
Most Fun Show on Local Radio
- Platinum: The Mornin’ Thang, K92
- Gold: Dick and Dave in the Morning, Q99
- Silver: Brett and Taylor Mornings, 94.9 Star Country
Best Radio Station
- Platinum: The Rock Channel: 97.3 & 97.9
- Gold: Q99
- Silver: K92
Best Local Podcast
- Platinum: Roanoke Live! with Rob & Tiffany
- Gold: Out of the Office
- Silver: Popcorn Culture
Best Educator
- Platinum: Quiana Fields, Fallon Park Elementary School
- Gold: Chris Dowdy, Patrick Henry High School
- Silver: Candace Blair, Treblemakers Music
Best Preschool/Pre-K
- Platinum: North Cross School
- Gold: Faith Christian School
- Silver: Fishburn Park Elementary School
Best Public School
- Platinum: Fallon Park Elementary School
- Gold: Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Silver: Cave Spring High School
Best Private School
- Platinum: North Cross School
- Gold: Faith Christian School
- Silver: Community School
Best Homeschool Co-op
- Platinum: Cornerstone Classical Academy
- Gold: Roanoke-Salem Homeschool Academy
- Silver: Classical Conversations (TIE)
- Silver: The Road Less Traveled (TIE)
Best College/University
- Platinum: Roanoke College
- Gold: Virginia Tech
- Silver: Hollins University
Best Career and Technical Education School
- Platinum: Burton Center for Arts & Technology
- Gold: Roanoke Technical Education Center
- Silver: Botetourt Technical Education Center (TIE)
- Silver: Virginia Western Community College (TIE)
Best Daycare or After-school Programming
- Platinum: Small Steps Learning Academy
- Gold: Childcare Network #65
- Silver: HoneyTree Early Learning Center
Best Library Branch
- Platinum: South County Branch
- Gold: Melrose Library
- Silver: Vinton Public Library
Best Museum
- Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art
- Gold: Harrison Museum of African American Culture
- Silver: Science Museum of Western Virginia
Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Vinton War Memorial
Best Networking Group
- Platinum: Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Gold: FemCity Roanoke
- Silver: Get2KnowNoke
Best Place to Work
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: The Branch Group
- Silver: Roanoke City Public Schools
Best Local Company that Gives Back
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: The Branch Group
- Silver: The Humble Hustle Company
Greenest / Most Eco-Friendly Local Company
- Platinum: Ecoscape, LLC
- Gold: The Humble Hustle Company
- Silver: Green Home Solutions
Most Innovative Local Company
- Platinum: The Branch Group
- Gold: The Humble Hustle Company
- Silver: Jump Into Mystery
Best Family-Owned Company
- Platinum: Virginia Furniture Market
- Gold: The French Farmhouse
- Silver: Competition Cars and Classics
Best New Company of the Year
- Platinum: City Wide Blue Ridge
- Gold: Agenacare Urgent Care
- Silver: Noke Van Co.
Local Company on the Grow
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: The Branch Group
- Silver: City Wide Blue Ridge
Best Local Artwork Project
- Platinum: Kinnfolk presents: Star Above the Mountain
- Gold: A Star City in Motion, Jon Murrill
- Silver: Climbing Towards Success, James Bullough
Best Source of Information for Events and Things to Do
- Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke
- Gold: Downtown Roanoke, Inc.
- Silver: Macaroni Kid Roanoke
Favorite Farmers’ Market
- Platinum: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market
- Gold: Downtown Roanoke Farmers Market
- Silver: Salem Farmers Market
Favorite Local Festival, Event or Live Show
- Platinum: Roanoke Wing Fest
- Gold: Anthem GO Outside Festival
- Silver: Henry Street Heritage Festival
Best Entertainment Arena
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges
- Gold: Berglund Center
- Silver: Elmwood Park
Best Annual Holiday Event
- Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas
- Gold: Fashions for Evergreens
- Silver: Illuminights
Best Local Charity Event
- Platinum: Tudor House’s Big Kahuna
- Gold: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
- Silver: United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Day of Action
Best Race / Marathon
- Platinum: Drumstick Dash
- Gold: Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon
- Silver: IRONMAN 70.3 (TIE)
- Silver: Conquer the Cove 25k & Marathon (TIE)
- Silver: Four on the 4th (TIE)
Best Outdoor Recreation Event/Festival
- Platinum: Anthem GO Outside Festival
- Gold: FloydFest
- Silver: Roanoke Wing Fest (TIE)
- Silver: Strawberry Festival (TIE)
Favorite Recurring Event
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events
- Gold: First Fridays
- Silver: Prestige Gymnastics Date Nights
Best In-Person Pop Up Event
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events
- Gold: Back on the Rack Consignment (TIE)
- Gold: Let’s Party Creatively (TIE)
Best Virtual Pop Up Event
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events
- Gold: Back on the Rack Consignment
- Silver: Let’s Party Creatively
Best Ladies’ Night Out
- Platinum: Let’s Party Creatively
- Gold: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events
- Silver: The Heartworks Company
Where to Go, What to Do
Explore our vibrant arts scene, catch live concerts, embrace outdoor adventures and more.
Best Live Music Venue
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges
- Gold: Elmwood Park
- Silver: 5 Points Music Sanctuary
Best Local Sports Team to Root for
- Platinum: Rail Yard Dawgs
- Gold: Salem Red Sox
- Silver: Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball
Favorite Spot for a Day Date
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company
- Silver: Downtown Roanoke on the Market
Best Date Night (Non-Restaurant)
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges
- Gold: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events
- Silver: Let’s Party Creatively
Best Night Club / Dance Spot
- Platinum: Sidewinders
- Gold: The Park Dance Club
- Silver: Martin’s Downtown
Favorite Local Attraction
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
- Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Silver: Taubman Museum of Art
Best Arts Performance in 2023
- Platinum: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, “Dracula”
- Gold: Mill Mountain Theatre, “Matilda”
- Silver: Southwest Virginia Ballet, “The Nutcracker”
Best Local Craft Beer Brewery
- Platinum: Big Lick Brewing Company
- Gold: Parkway Brewing
- Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Luxury Weekend Getaway
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: The Homestead
- Silver: The Greenbrier
Best Country Club
- Platinum: Roanoke Country Club
- Gold: Hunting Hills Country Club
- Silver: Hidden Valley Country Club
Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Gold: Pinball Museum
- Silver: Starcade at Center in the Square
Best Gym / Place to Work Out
- Platinum: Fit Studio
- Gold: Pure Barre Roanoke
- Silver: Tribe Fitness
Best Personal Trainer
- Platinum: Samuel Holmes, Tribe Fitness
- Gold: D’Sean Adams, Let’s Conquer Fitness
- Silver: Taylor O’Lynn, Tomorrow Fitness LLC
Best Place for Yoga or Pilates Classes
- Platinum: Uttara Yoga Studio
- Gold: Pure Barre
- Silver: Hustle Haven
Best Local Dance Company / School
- Platinum: Art in Motion Dance Center
- Gold: Roanoke Ballet Theatre
- Silver: Divine Dance Center
Best Yoga/Pilates Instructor
- Platinum: Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre
- Gold: Caitlin Smith, Club Pilates
- Silver: Lauren Carpenter, Hustle Haven
Best Live Theatre / Playhouse
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Theatre
- Gold: Attic Productions
- Silver: Showtimers Community Theatre
Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2023
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges
- Gold: Roanoke Greenway expansion
- Silver: Anthem GO Outside Festival
New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events
- Gold: Fruits & Roots Roanoke
- Silver: Machine Creek Studio
Thing You’re Looking Forward to Most in 2024
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges concerts
- Gold: Planetarium re-opening at Science Museum of Western Virginia (TIE)
- Gold: Jump Into Mystery, LLC events (TIE)
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Gold: Fruits & Roots Roanoke (TIE)
- Gold: Brady’s Distillery (TIE)
Most Worthy Group to Donate to
- Platinum: Angels of Assisi
- Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Silver: Roanoke Rescue Mission
You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
- Gold: Texas Tavern
- Silver: Mill Mountain Zoo
Shop 'til You Drop
Explore local retailers ready to cater to your needs in fashion, home goods, electronics, gifts and more.
Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: The Bird Cage Boutique
- Gold: New’d
- Silver: La De Da
Best Place to Buy Shoes
- Platinum: Yarid’s Shoes & Accessories
- Gold: The Cobbler’s Wife
- Silver: Fleet Feet Roanoke
Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: Davidsons
- Gold: Mast General Store
- Silver: 310 Rosemont
Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store
- Platinum: Back on the Rack Consignment
- Gold: The Little Button Children’s Boutique
- Silver: LFA Kids Consignment
Best Custom Apparel
- Platinum: King Screen
- Gold: Press Press Merch
- Silver: Big Lick Screen Printing LLC
Best Local Florist/Greenhouse/Plant Shop
- Platinum: George’s Flowers (TIE)
- Platinum: Flowers by Eddie (TIE)
- Gold: Creative Occasions
Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts
- Platinum: Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods
- Gold: Blue Ridge Indie Market
- Silver: Market Gallery
Best Resale Merchandise
- Platinum: Back on the Rack Consignment
- Gold: New’d
- Silver: 2nd Helpings Shop & Gallery
Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear
- Platinum: Safeside Tactical
- Gold: Walkabout Outfitters
- Silver: Fleet Feet Roanoke
Best Everyday Grocery Store
- Platinum: Kroger
- Gold: Food Lion
- Silver: The Fresh Market
Best Natural Foods Store
- Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op
- Gold: Earth Fare
- Silver: The Fresh Market
Best Place to Buy Seasonal Produce
- Platinum: Roanoke City Market
- Gold: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market
- Silver: Country Corner
Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites
- Platinum: Wine Gourmet
- Gold: Barrel Chest Wine & Beer
- Silver: Gladheart Wine & Brews
Best Local Jewelry Store
- Platinum: Ginger’s Jewelry
- Gold: Fink’s Jewelers
- Silver: R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers
Best Optical Shop
- Platinum: Invision
- Gold: Vistar Eye Center
- Silver: Blue Ridge Optical
Best Cellular Provider
- Platinum: Verizon
- Gold: T-Mobile
- Silver: UScellular
Best Local Gifts
- Platinum: chocolatepaper
- Gold: Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods
- Silver: Blue Ridge Indie Market (TIE)
- Silver: The French Farmhouse (TIE)
Best Local Bookstore
- Platinum: Book No Further
- Gold: Too Many Books
- Silver: Wonderous Books & More
Best Overall Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Haley Toyota
- Silver: Priority Honda Roanoke
Best Luxury Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Luxury Roanoke
- Gold: Brambleton Imports
- Silver: Magic City Ford Lincoln
Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Competition Cars and Classics
- Silver: Priority Honda Roanoke
Most Dependable Car Repair & Service
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Woods Service Center Towing & Transportation
- Silver: Priority Honda Roanoke
Best Auto Collision Repair
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Euro Specialty Inc
- Silver: Craft Collision Center (TIE)
- Silver: Joe Hudson’s Collision Center (TIE)
Best Bicycle Shop
- Platinum: Cardinal Bicycle
- Gold: Roanoke Mountain Adventures (TIE)
- Gold: Trek Bicycle Roanoke (TIE)
Best Apartment Living
- Platinum: South16 at the Bridges
- Gold: The Orchards Apartment Homes
- Silver: Reserve at Daleville
Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room
- Platinum: Ideal Cabinets
- Gold: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
- Silver: Rockfab Kitchen & Bath
Best Flooring / Carpet Store
- Platinum: The Carpet Shops
- Gold: Carpetland USA
- Silver: Fashion Floors
Best Furniture Store
- Platinum: Grand Home Furnishings
- Gold: Virginia Furniture Market
- Silver: Txtur
Best Home Lighting Store
- Platinum: The French Farmhouse
- Gold: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
- Silver: CMC Supply
Best Home Décor Store
- Platinum: The French Farmhouse
- Gold: Virginia Furniture Market Decorator’s Outlet
- Silver: Present Thyme
Best Antique/Collectible Store
- Platinum: Willow Tree Antiques and Primitives
- Gold: Roanoke Antique Mall
- Silver: Black Dog Salvage
Best Interior Design Provider
- Platinum: Hartberger Design and Interiors, LLC
- Gold: The French Farmhouse
- Silver: Emily Mangus Interiors
Best Electronics/Home Theater Store
- Platinum: Audiotronics
- Gold: Lee Hartman & Sons, Inc.
- Silver: Sound Decision
Best in Services
Discover local businesses eager to assist with your financial needs, health care, pet care, weddings, beauty and beyond.
Best Regional/Locally Based Bank
- Platinum: Bank of Botetourt
- Gold: Pinnacle
- Silver: Freedom First Credit Union
Best National Bank
- Platinum: Truist Financial
- Gold: WellsFargo
- Silver: First Citizen’s Bank
Best Credit Union
- Platinum: MemberOne Federal Credit Union
- Gold: Freedom First Credit Union
- Silver: Blue Eagle Credit Union
Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company
- Platinum: Movement Mortgage
- Gold: ALCOVA Mortgage
- Silver: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Best Local Insurance Agent
- Platinum: Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Gold: Derek Wiley, Derek Wiley Agency, Inc.
- Silver: Brent Hershey, State Farm Insurance
Best Mortgage Lender
- Platinum: Brian Rotenberry, Movement Mortgage
- Gold: Steven Rexrode, Movement Mortgage
- Silver: Chris Diamond, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Best Financial Advisor
- Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
- Gold: Daniel Colston, Upward Financial
- Silver: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments
Best CPA Firm
- Platinum: Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP
- Gold: Neely’s Accounting Services
- Silver: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.
Best Law Firm
- Platinum: Gentry Locke Attorneys
- Gold: Crandall & Katt
- Silver: Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black
Best Computer Repairs
- Platinum: Brambleton Computer
- Gold: Vinton Computer
- Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services (TIE)
- Silver: Entre Computer Services (TIE)
Best Internet Service Provider
- Platinum: Glo Fiber
- Gold: Cox Communications
- Silver: Lumos
Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses
- Platinum: CMIT Solutions of Roanoke
- Gold: Banks Technology Services
- Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services
Best Women’s Hair Stylist
- Platinum: Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio
- Gold: Jenny Schneider, HigherGroundHair
- Silver: Kate Lagueux-Dever, Onyx Hair Studio
Best Men’s Hair Cuts
- Platinum: Corporate Image Barber Shop
- Gold: Grandin Road Barber Shop
- Silver: Jacks Barber Shop
Best Spa
- Platinum: Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness
- Gold: Brighter Image Day Spa
- Silver: Skin Firm Aesthetics
Best Nail Salon
- Platinum: Tiffany Nails & Spa
- Gold: Polished
- Silver: T&T Nails
Best Spray Tanning Salon
- Platinum: Glo Custom Spray Tanning
- Gold: Golden Girls Spray Tanning
- Silver: Afterglow Studio (located inside Tox Boutique)
Best Holistic Healer
- Platinum: Total You Health
- Gold: Queenpin Acupuncture
- Silver: Valley Integrative Medicine
Best Tattoos
- Platinum: Maiden and Crow Tattoo
- Gold: Bad Wave Tattoo
- Silver: Blue Lotus Tattoo
Best Dry Cleaner
- Platinum: A Cleaner World
- Gold: Harvey’s Cleaners
- Silver: Wheeler’s Cleaners
Best Rental Store
- Platinum: Aztec Rental
- Gold: Grand Rental Station
- Silver: Premier Rental-Purchase
Best Massage Therapist
- Platinum: Janie Morton Cook, Got Your Back Massage
- Gold: Tristina Pagans, Therapeutic Elements, LLC
- Silver: Angie Dobbins, Queenpin Acupuncture
Best Home Health Care
- Platinum: Friendship Home Care
- Gold: Carilion Clinic Home Care
- Silver: Interim HealthCare
Best Retirement Community
- Platinum: Woodland Hills Community
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: The Glebe
Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Our Lady of the Valley
- Silver: Brandon Oaks
Best Physical Therapy Practice
- Platinum: Lucas Therapies, PC
- Gold: University Physical Therapy
- Silver: Friendship Rehab South
Best Weight Loss Clinic
- Platinum: Agenacare Aesthetics
- Gold: RevIVE Hydration
- Silver: The Weigh Station
Best Eye Care Practice
- Platinum: Vistar Eye Center
- Gold: Invision
- Silver: Eye Care & Surgery
Best Esthetician
- Platinum: Brittany Tessner, Skin Firm LLC
- Gold: Chasity Setchel, Agenacare Aesthetics
- Silver: Chelsea Williams, Therapeutic Elements, LLC
Best Individual Dentist
- Platinum: Dr. Richard Smith, Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
- Gold: Dr. Raymond (Hunter) Simpson, Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
- Silver: Dr. Karen Hutchison, Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
Best Dental Group
- Platinum: Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
- Gold: Henritze Dental Group
- Silver: Cross, Lavinder, Quinn, & Park Family Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
- Platinum: Dr. Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics
- Gold: Dr. David L. Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics
- Silver: Dr. Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics
Best Periodontist
- Platinum: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS
- Gold: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants
- Silver: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants
Best Chiropractor
- Platinum: Dr. Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
- Gold: Dr. Benjamin Bowman, Walter Chiropractic
- Silver: Dr. Jennifer Walker, Balance Wellspace
Best Place to Find Your Next Pet
- Platinum: Angels of Assisi
- Gold: Roanoke Valley SPCA
- Silver: Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection
Best Local Pet Supply Store
- Platinum: Nature’s Emporium
- Gold: Unleashed, LLC
- Silver: Barkley’s Pet Market (TIE)
- Silver: Exotics & Aquatics (TIE)
Best Pet Grooming Company
- Platinum: Barkley & Rover with Klub Kanine
- Gold: Pretty Paws Dog & Cat Grooming Salon, LLC
- Silver: Clip & Dip Grooming
Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service
- Platinum: Pawsome Pet Sitting VA
- Gold: Pet Pals LLC
- Silver: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service
- Platinum: Barkley & Rover with Klub Kanine
- Gold: Aspen Grove
- Silver: Canine Cottage
Best Dog Trainer
- Platinum: Hope Sisitsky, High Hopes Dog Training
- Gold: Joe Cummings, Willis Wolfpack Dog Training
- Silver: Trish Flick, Trish’s Dog Training, LLC
Best Veterinarian Group
- Platinum: Roanoke Animal Hospital
- Gold: Salem Animal Hospital
- Silver: Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital
Best Individual Veterinarian
- Platinum: Dr. Thomas Blaszak, Roanoke Animal Hospital
- Gold: Dr. Richard Bryant, Salem Animal Hospital
- Silver: Dr. Lindsay Karpinski, Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital
Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk
- Platinum: The Roanoke River Greenway
- Gold: Green Hill Park
- Silver: Grandin Village
Best Real Estate Agency
- Platinum: Cone Realty Group brokered by LPT Realty
- Gold: MKB Realtors
- Silver: Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors
Best Individual Real Estate Agent
- Platinum: Hal Cone, Cone Realty Group brokered by LPT Realty
- Gold: Frazier Hughes, Walker Real Estate Solutions
- Silver: Erik Olson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Best Custom Framing Company
- Platinum: Simply Framing by Kristi
- Gold: Frame Connections
- Silver: Brambleton Frame Shop
Best Home Restoration Company
- Platinum: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations (TIE)
- Gold: Consolidated Construction Services (TIE)
Best Foundation Repair Company
- Platinum: JES Foundation Repair
- Gold: Appalachian Property Preservation, LLC
- Silver: Fortress Foundation Solutions (TIE)
- Silver: Seal-Tite Basement Waterproofing Co. (TIE)
Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: Carter Plumbing, LLC
Best Home Design/Building Firm
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: Nicely Done Contracting LLC
Best Commercial Construction/Developer Company
- Platinum: F&S Building Innovations
- Gold: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Silver: R.L. Price Construction
Best General Contracting Company
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: 212 Renovations (TIE)
- Silver: G&H Contracting (TIE)
Best Custom Cabinetry Services
- Platinum: Ideal Cabinets
- Gold: Cabinetry with TLC
- Silver: Carter’s Cabinet Shop
Best Home Organizing Company
- Platinum: Mary’s Mess Management
- Gold: WOW Organizing LLC
Best HVAC Services
- Platinum: Woods Family Heating & Air Conditioning
- Gold: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Silver: Bower Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Plumbing Services
- Platinum: Sink’s Septic Tank & Drain Service, LLC
- Gold: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Silver: Wisler Plumbing, Inc.
Best Electrical Services Company
- Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Gold: Cline Electrical
- Silver: Shively Electric
Best Water Damage Restoration Company
- Platinum: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties
- Gold: Green Home Solutions
- Silver: ServiceMaster of Roanoke
Best Indoor Air Quality / Disinfecting Provider
- Platinum: Green Home Solutions
- Gold: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties
- Silver: Woods Family Heating & Air Conditioning (TIE)
- Silver: W.C. Butler Heating and Air Conditioning (TIE)
Best Landscaping / Professional Grounds Care
- Platinum: The Green Team
- Gold: Star City Land Innovations
- Silver: Simmons Landscaping LLC
Best Appliance Repair Company
- Platinum: Appliance Medic
- Gold: Appliance Repair Service
- Silver: Chuck’s Appliance Services
Best Pest Control Company
- Platinum: Bug Man Exterminating
- Gold: Dugwell Pest Control (TIE)
- Gold: Star City Pest Control & Wildlife Services (TIE)
Best Home Cleaning Services
- Platinum: Galvan Housekeeper LLC
- Gold: Carey’s Fresh Start Cleaning Service
- Silver: A+ Custom Cleaning, Inc.
Best Event Designer
- Platinum: Caroline LaRocca Event Design, LLC
- Gold: Top Shelf Event Services, LLC
- Silver: One Fine Day Events
Best Wedding Florist
- Platinum: Flowers by Eddie
- Gold: Caroline LaRocca Event Design, LLC
- Silver: Creative Occasions
Best Bridal Shop
- Platinum: Studio I Do Roanoke
- Gold: The Newfangled Bride
- Silver: Here & Now Bridal
Best Wedding Photographer
- Platinum: Pat Cori, Pat Cori Photography Inc.
- Gold: Mattie Gillespie, Mattie Myers Photo + Film
- Silver: Kaytlin McCoy, Kaytlin Lane Photography
Best Wedding Videographer
- Platinum: Neil Fox, MNF Productions
- Gold: Mattie Myers, Mattie Myers Photo + Film
- Silver: Abbey Dillard, Abbey Dillard Photo & Video
Best Catering Company
- Platinum: Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co.
- Gold: Blue Ridge Catering
- Silver: Bella Events Catering
Most Unique Wedding Venue
- Platinum: Sundara
- Gold: Venue 290
- Silver: Ivy Rose Barn
