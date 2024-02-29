The Essence of Craig County

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Close community and natural abundance help Craig County shine.

× Expand Dan Smith “We want to be a rural community. We don’t anticipate business growth. Most people who work don’t work here. The largest employer is the school system.” —Jesse Spence, resident

It is small, poor, often backward, beautiful, friendly and—for the most part—content with what it is.

“I have lived [in Craig County] for 24 years but, of course, I am not considered a local and I consider myself a transplant. I moved here because of the beautiful scenery and vast amount of national forest. Unfortunately, our county is financially broke all the time because the population is so small. Ecotourism and agritourism are viable resources but it seems some outspoken locals do not want visitors here. It is a place where some people imagine they can live off the grid. In my opinion, you must love a place to preserve it and to love a place, you must experience it, so sharing with others is in our favor.”

–Craig County veterinarian Marge Lewter

You could talk to Craig Countians all day and get a hundred different opinions. All of them would be right, even when they are diametrically opposed.

Craig is one of Virginia’s most rural counties. It ranks 73rd out of 135 localities in per capita income ($23,500). That’s seven places higher than Roanoke City. Nearly two-thirds of its land is owned by the federal and state governments (Jefferson National Forest, Niday Place State Park, Appalachian Trail) and that means minimal taxes for the county.

But relative poverty doesn’t mean the school system doesn’t work. College acceptance rates for Virginia in general are 72.9%. In Craig, they are 86.4%.

× Expand Dan Smith

Susan Shea Stimeling, a third-generation graduate of the Craig County system, is the principal for Craig County Schools, which are located in a compact set of buildings just outside the county seat of New Castle. The schools have 275 students in grades 6-12 (425 total in all grades) and “the benefit is more one-on-one education,” says Stimeling. “That means more positive connection with the community.” Students are “just as prepared for college as at larger institutions.”

New Castle High senior Emmie Radford, who hopes to seek an agriculture degree in college with the goal of teaching, says, “Sometimes I feel bad for the teachers” because of the workload. But “community members help out.” She finds it is “cool to have K-12 in the same building. We interact with the kids. We see them in the grocery store, and they recognize us.”

There is little diversity in the schools (or anywhere else in Craig, for that matter, where the white population is more than 95%), but, says Radford, “We do our best to educate with culturally diverse subjects.”

The county’s main library in downtown New Castle is a busy place, serving also as a tourist center. Many of its books and other media are donated. Linda Calderson, who volunteers at the library, says it “has substantial children’s and senior programs. We offer tutoring with retired teachers. And there are two book clubs.”

The library’s resources are small but can expand because it has arrangements with nearby libraries in other localities. Because cable access in much of the county is either nonexistent or minimal, the library is an important hub. The library circulates “a lot of videos and audio books,” says Calderson. “We copy, fax, are a notary center and have computer access,” with five computers, among other services.

Courtesy of Martha Dillard Martha Dillard

Business in the county is about what you’d expect: small, spread out and responsive to the locals. There aren’t a lot of jobs (driving to Roanoke is more than a casual exercise). Pete Finch works at 30-year-old Thorvin Inc., a company that imports Icelandic seaweed for fertilizer, people and animal food. The seaweed is harvested in large nets by boat and then dried in geothermal driers. He says there is a solid demand for the product. And the jobs are good ones.

Craig native Rusty Zimmerman owns Zimmerman’s Equipment, which supplies farmers. He finds most of his customers outside Craig County. “We want to provide some jobs and keep people from having to drive to Roanoke,” he says. “We sell in about a 100-mile radius. We have good roots here. We are fortunate to travel the county.”

Why does he stay? “There’s no other place like Craig County,” he insists. “We have four distinct seasons; the mountains protect us from severe weather. I can offer my kids the same lifestyle I’ve had.” Part of that is homeschooling, which, he says, “is political.”

He is on the board of supervisors’ broadband study committee and sees a lot of promise in that area. “It comes back to money,” he says.

Martha Dillard and her husband John moved to Craig from Blacksburg 25 years ago and retired in recent years. He was a Virginia Tech chemist, and she has a healthy business painting metal barn quilts. The couple “would love to live out our lives here,” she says. “It is a beautiful place. Peaceful.”

Want to learn more about what makes Craig County so special? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!