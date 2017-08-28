The Grandin: History with a Future

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Roanoke’s sole remaining historic theatre is reinventing itself with savvy creative energy under the leadership of Ian Fortier, whose vision includes the Grandin serving as a national model.

Back in the day, roanoke was home to more than a dozen historic theatres. The Lyric, the Bijou, the Isis, the Princess, the Comet, the Electric Parlor, the Wonderland, the Azusu, the Boston, the American, the Roanoke, the Jefferson, the Rialto, the Park.

They’re all gone now. But the names must read like prayer beads to those who remember their parents and grandparents talking about matinees in the gilt splendor of these elegant theatres.

One survivor of the historic theatre wrecking ball lives on in Roanoke: The Grandin. If Executive Director Ian Fortier has his way, the Grandin will be around for a very long time.

It would be difficult to find someone in Roanoke who hasn’t heard of the Grandin, which is acknowledged to be the “economic, geographic, and historic anchor” of Grandin Village. The Spanish Renaissance exterior with its terra cotta tiles is a standout, and its unique, Castle-style stone wall interior is memorable for its gargoyles and ornate proscenium.

Though a detailed history of the Grandin remains to be written, the broad plotline of its 85-year story goes like this. Designed by Roanoke architect John Zink as the first theatre built for talking pictures in the valley, the Grandin opened its doors in March, 1932. The feature? The film adaptation of Sinclair Lewis’ Pulitzer-prize-winning novel “Arrowsmith,” starring Ronald Colman and Helen Hayes.

Grandin history also includes the eight-year period from 1976-1983 when the Mill Mountain Playhouse Company produced over 30 full-length productions on the Grandin Stage before moving to its new home in Center in the Square.

From 1984 to 1985, the Grandin returned to life again as a movie house, with the addition of major concerts by the likes of John Lee Hooker, Ray Charles, Dave Brubeck, BB King, Buddy Rich and John Prine.

For 68 years, the Grandin was privately owned. The last of these owners, Julie Hunsaker, brought indie and art house films to the screen starting in 1986. The struggling theatre enjoyed a boost from Bill Murray’s 1990 benefit appearance. (Murray was in the area for the filming of “What About Bob?”)

But the years took their toll as mall theaters became commonplace, and in 2001 the Grandin closed its doors after showing a fitting final film: Peter Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show.”

Fortunately, the people of Roanoke, and especially the Raleigh Court neighborhood, said no. Under the leadership of a small group of concerned citizens, the Grandin Theatre Foundation was formed, and three-fourths of a million dollars were raised to re-open the Grandin’s doors.

For the next decade or so, the theatre struggled to stay afloat. By 2013, the Grandin’s board had rising concerns about sustainability, with a whopping 93 percent of its revenue coming from ticket and concession sales.

“In the nonprofit arts, you need around a 60/40 revenue split to be viable,” Fortier explains. “Sixty percent from admission and concession sales, and 40 percent from diverse sources like corporate sponsors, rentals, slide advertising and grants.” It was clear that funding sources needed to be broadened if the Grandin was to survive.

That, and a creative eye to see new ways to use the Theatre space and diversify its programming.

When Ian Fortier came on board as executive director in September of 2014, he had his work cut out for him. Formerly at the Jefferson Center, nonprofit management specialist Fortier exudes enthusiasm and professionalism. If ever there was an example of someone being in the right place at the right time, it seems to be Fortier at the Grandin.

Standing in the main auditorium, Fortier recalls the theatre’s past—“Imagine the 100,000 people who have watched movies in this seat; think about all the first dates that happened here…”—as he looks pragmatically into the future.

That future includes programming and partnerships that, Fortier claims, will take the Grandin onto a national stage, as the theatre becomes a model for creative “dark time” (non-movie) use and continues to move toward becoming a cultural community center for the Roanoke Valley. “This is not just a movie theatre,” Fortier says.

