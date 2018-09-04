The Shermanator

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Sherman Lea has been a driving force in Roanoke since the turn of the millennium. Now mayor, he’s leading the city into its next era.

× Expand Liz Long

Gusts of wind whipped the line of people spilling from the Berglund Center on a frigid day in February 2016.

The wait from the back of the line was three hours. In the parking lot, city councilman David Trinkle, clad in a puffy jacket and fleece headband, greeted new arrivals and checked his phone for reports. On the sidewalk, fellow councilman Sherman Lea paced in an overcoat and fedora, shaking hands and consulting with campaign lieutenants.

The race for Roanoke mayor came down to this: a single-location primary on neutral ground. Whichever candidate could get more voters to the polls would win the Democratic nomination, and with it an open path to the mayor’s office.

Lea and Trinkle were the two longest continuously serving members of council, first elected in 2004 and 2006, respectively. If Trinkle lost, his term on council would continue. For Lea, this was all or nothing. He’d considered a run for years, had nearly challenged David Bowers in 2012 before opting against it, and now, in the wake of Bowers’ retirement, he was charging ahead against his colleague of a decade.

Lea ran a coordinated system of vans and church buses that transported voters from their neighborhoods, and that made the tactical difference against Trinkle’s voter database. Faced with a three-hour wait, many potential voters saw the line and drove away. Those who had been transported by Lea’s team, however, couldn’t get that van ride home until they’d cast a ballot.

He won by a razor-thin 134 votes out of 3,027 voters in the firehouse primary. Lea’s primary victory essentially won him the mayor’s office. Although he faced a write-in campaign from activist Martin Jeffrey, Lea easily won the May general election with 82 percent of the vote.

So began the modern era of Roanoke politics.

Lea began his mayorship during an auspicious year in the Star City. One year after Norfolk Southern closed its final administrative offices from the city it all but founded in the early 1880s, two West Coast breweries and an Italian auto-parts manufacturer announced they’d build in the Roanoke Valley, signaling the region’s economic transition away from the railroad.

Roanoke was clearly driving the wave. Office buildings and warehouses downtown had been rebuilt into a new neighborhood that was attracting enough young people to reverse decades of depopulation. As people flocked to regional greenways and trails, an organic outdoor economy took root. The various localities of the Roanoke Valley were finally beginning to work with each other, and through Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic’s collaborative medical school and research institute, the Roanoke area was partnering with the New River Valley too.

Yet Roanoke’s history haunted it. More than a century of segregation and demolition of ethnic, largely African-American neighborhoods and business districts created a legacy of inequality that lingered even in a broader atmosphere of rising prosperity. In a 2015 study, Roanoke ranked near the bottom in economic mobility for the poor, which means it’s harder to climb the socioeconomic ladder from the lower rungs compared to other cities. In that it’s joined by many other cities in the South and Rust Belt.

In this moment, Roanoke elected Sherman P. Lea, its second black mayor. The first was Noel C. Taylor. City hall is named for him, and numerous city political and civic organizations have played off the name of the reform ticket he built in the ’70s: Roanoke Forward.

Like Taylor, Lea is a quiet leader. He listens. And when he delivers his opinion, other people listen.

“His ability to recognize the importance of consensus building and recognize the needs of the majority are the traits I feel has made him a great mayor and leader,” said Anita Price, who was elected to council on a ticket with Lea in 2008. “I have heard him say many times, being a leader means being able to make the difficult decisions, and that it takes courage.”

... for the rest of this story and more from our September/October 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!