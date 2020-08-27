Concern: Valley’s Water Supply and Quality

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Water is among the primary apprehensions of every locality in the United States. How stable are the Roanoke Valley’s sources?

The supply and quality of the water in the Roanoke Valley is a constant consideration for leaders who worry about drought, pollution, sufficient supply and even recreational value. The Valley is full of water, but how good is it and will there be enough in the future?

Wayne Strickland, director Roanoke/Alleghany Regional Commission, says water quality in the Roanoke Valley is improving, but “there is still work to do.”

Eleven of the 13 tributaries of the Roanoke River are “impaired” according to Roanoke City’s website. The primary pollutant for most of the tributaries is bacteria (E. coli) that comes from pet waste, sewer failure, non-functioning septic systems, agriculture, and natural sources, like wildlife. Sediment and PCBs are also problematic.

The Western Virginia Water Authority’s capital plan provides for improvements at its water treatment plants and the construction of a new plant, the Muse Spring Water Treatment Facility.

The Roanoke Valley’s water needs are served from a number of sources:

Carvins Cove

Falling Creek

Beaverdam Creek

Smith Mountain Lake

Roanoke River and its tributaries

Spring Hollow Reservoir

Vinton’s 10 town-owned wells

Private wells in Roanoke County

Smith Mountain Lake has been identified as “the best future option for an additional supply” of water for the Valley by the Water Authority.

Roanoke’s “blueways” are part of a marketing plan to attract young professionals with recreational potential. Carvins Cove, Smith Mountain Lake, the Roanoke River and some of its feeder streams offer ample opportunity for boating and fishing.

Sarah Baumgardner, PR director for the Water Authority, lays out some statistics. “Based on the past five fiscal years, the authority has billed an average of 5.1 billion gallons of water per year. The annual yield from our sources is 18.9 billion gallons. … The population of the Roanoke area increased 0.58% from 2017 to 2018. If we use very generous population growth of 1% to estimate demand, we do not reach our yield until we are beyond year 2119. At a 2% growth rate we reach our current yield in 2085.”

The Carvins Cove Reservoir holds 6.42 billion gallons of water at full pond and Spring Hollow Reservoir holds 3.2 billion gallons at full pond. Both were full in late spring.

“Based on current demand, these reservoirs store two years worth of water,” says Baumgardner.

Kip Foster of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in Salem says that “having several sources of drinking water that are interconnected throughout the Valley provides us great protection in the event of a drought. The Water Authority manages and maintains one of the most advanced wastewater treatment plants in the state and protects water quality throughout the Valley every day by treating all the wastewater that we send to the sewer system.”

