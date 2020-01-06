What Makes Roanoke, Roanoke?

The story below is from our January/February 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

As the Star City grows into its newest phase, a look at what is central to the place it is.

Roanoke today basks in the golden light of a city on the rise. Millennials are moving to town. Hip scooter companies vie for the chance to park bright two-wheelers in high-density spots. New restaurants open amid a flurry of Instagram love.

It wasn’t always like this, of course. Those who’ve spent more than a few years in a 240___-zip code pinch themselves a little with each “Top Town” and “Best Destination” Roanoke receives.

But every Colorado license plate spotted on a downtown street, every sporting event that sets its starting line here, every stand-up paddle board shoehorned into an area garage, seems to show this city has turned a page.

It wouldn’t be the first time Roanoke reinvented itself. From Native American trading post, to railroad boomtown, to struggling mountain city that had lost its way, the Star City has written many chapters.

Which makes us wonder: Is there some defining essence within all these iterations? Are there certain characteristics that create Roanoke’s heart and soul?

Douglas Jackson, Roanoke’s Arts and Culture Coordinator and the founder of Book City Roanoke, a website, podcast and series of book clubs, describes Roanoke as “a place that kind of grabs hold of you and doesn’t let go.”

But what, exactly, is our “there there,” in the words of Gertrude Stein? As Big Lick gave way to the Magic City which became the Capital of the Blue Ridge, what stayed on? What carried through?

In short: What is it that makes Roanoke, Roanoke?

The Mountains

Standing at the outlook atop Mill Mountain, below the most visible symbol of the city — an 88.5-foot neon star — a spectator sees peaks and ridges in every direction. Each cliff carries names and people and histories and traditions embedded in its rock and dirt.

Read, Tinker, Brushy, McAfee, Catawba. These mountains are guide posts. The authors of stunning views. The homes of a plethora of plants and birds and insects and wildlife. They also serve as geographic limits, curbing a community’s inclination to sprawl.

The gaps between the risings are the reason Roanoke came to be — traders first ventured into the valley, then railroad tycoons, then all the businesses and neighborhoods that grew up to serve them.

“There’s always been lots of ideas and goods and services that have been traded here,” says Sam Rasoul, representative for the 11th District in Virginia’s House of Delegates. “We’re something of an intersection here.”

Today, it’s the peaks themselves that are the currency: the Appalachian Trail, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the mountain biking at Carvins Cove. Though the mountains have stood for centuries, it wasn’t until 2009 that Roanoke began actively rebranding itself as an outdoor destination.

“You know, maybe 15 years ago, I remember people trying to figure out how Roanoke could be the next Asheville or the next Chattanooga,” Rasoul remembers. “Then people stopped saying that and started owning our own identity. We realized we have our own uniqueness.”

Roanoke’s mountains are what visually set us apart from other places. They are our playground. They’ve become how we define ourselves and how we pay the bills.

Without them, Roanoke would be another place entirely.

The People

If the mountains are central to Roanoke’s identity, so are its people, the descendants of those first traders and pioneers and entrepreneurs — and all the newcomers who have chosen to settle here since.

Roanokers have a reputation for being across-the-board friendly. This is how Mim Young, a graphic designer and civic volunteer, puts it: Roanokers “say hello, hold open doors and if you lose your wallet, they will return it. Nine times out of ten, your money will still be inside.”

City Council member Michelle Davis agrees. “We’re less jaded,” she says, than people who live in colder climates or bigger cities. “Everybody seems excited to share here. We feel like we all have a stake in building this community.”

But Davis, who grew up in Roanoke County then lived in Ann Arbor, Mich., New York City and Chicago before returning in her mid-20s, says there’s more to residents than a warm smile. There’s a key quality to what makes Roanokers Roanokers — determination.

“People here have an attitude: We’re just going to keep working hard until it gets better,” she says. “It’s that genuine desire to see things get better that creates the impetus for continued hard work despite not seeing results for years on end. [They say]: we’re going to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes.”

Sometimes it feels a little circular. Roanoke’s people are easy to know and committed to improving their home because they feel a passionate connection to it.

“When you love where you are, it makes a lot of things great in your life,” says Young.

