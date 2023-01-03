Wherever We Roam

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How one family’s cross-country trip made them appreciate their home in Roanoke more than ever.

The bumper sticker on the camper said, “Home is Where You Roam” and that was true of our family for exactly 365 days as we journeyed across the country during the pandemic. We pulled out of our driveway in Roanoke in August of 2020 and returned a year to the day later, right back to Roanoke, which we discovered after traversing 38 states, was exactly where we wanted to be!

Don’t get me wrong, we had an amazing coast-to-coast adventure, but upon return to Roanoke, we realized just how special a place the Star City is and how happy we are to call it home.

Enjoying Roanoke as much as we do, it might seem strange that we decided to pack up and head into the unknown; however, the pandemic pushed us all into extraordinary times. Once the kids started losing interest in online studying and grew antsy, it was time for a change. A positive result of being shuttered was that our disposable income grew, so we started talking about buying an RV and traveling.

Camping, we determined, would keep us safely away from crowds and allow us plenty of exercise and sunshine, which would surely be healthier than being in the house glued to our gadgets. Fortunately, gas was the cheapest it had been in years, because pulling a loaded camper with a V8 truck only gets about 10 MPG! Didn’t matter, though; we were ready for an adventure, so thanks to remote work and a supportive boss who told me to “go for it,” we planned what was needed for the next 365 days on the road and made it happen.

We chucked the devices and chose to “roadschool” the kids, essentially becoming homeschoolers who traveled. It was fun for the whole family, as each new place taught us something different about America. Geography, history and science lessons came alive as we roamed through Gettysburg, the Grand Canyon and toured inside an actual rocket in Houston. We walked the Freedom Trail highlighting the Revolutionary War, and the Civil Rights Trail, a great tribute to justice and equality. Each historical site displayed a different facet of America’s past, and all were meaningful.

Our time spent at museums and landmarks across the country provoked new ways of thinking. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, in Montgomery, Alabama, is a moving memorial to the victims of racial terror, the extent of which we were absurdly unaware of until the trip. In Texas, we discovered an economy based on oil and saw some of the biggest houses (and cows) in the country. We were surprised at how tiny The Alamo was but how great the Spanish mission influence. We even visited an alien museum in Roswell, New Mexico, just to get a different take on things. At Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, for the first time that wasn’t in a book, I saw the presidents carved in stone. It was a special moment seeing it with my own eyes, but the moment was quickly disrupted by my youngest son, who looked up at the mountain and asked, “Who are those guys again?” The road trip was an education I hope we all appreciate for years to come!

Along our way we enjoyed similar activities as we do in Virginia — hiking, fishing, sledding, swimming, biking, but in very different surroundings. What we delighted in most were the National Parks — true treasures of America. We soaked in hot springs and swam in waterfalls. We shivered, even in summer, wandering the trails of Glacier National Park. Forests of Sequoia trees thousands of years old captivated us. We sled down snowy hills at Mt. Rainier, Washington, then on the same sleds, navigated sand dunes in New Mexico. We explored canyons and caves in Arizona and climbed the red rocks of Utah.

We saw bison and bears, and just one moose, but witnessing whales in the wild was most glorious. The magnificence of Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park, with its hydrothermal wonders full of steam rising from the earth is a beautiful scene. Being in such places made my heart happy. What this trip revealed to us is that everywhere we look, there are opportunities for joy.

After 45,000 miles, we wrapped up our trip and sold the camper, bumper sticker and all, to another family whose turn it is to roam. For the immediate future, we will do our roaming around Roanoke, enjoying it with a new appreciation for all it offers.

Although my husband and I grew up outside of Virginia, we chose to come to Roanoke to raise our kids, buy our first house and connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Where else can you bike the Blue Ridge Parkway or hike the legendary Appalachian Trail whenever you want? We love all the outdoor recreation — we even have a world-class cycling team training here. Each year my husband, among others, challenges himself to the Blue Ridge Marathon and the community support is amazing. People line the streets with cowbells clanging, cheering on the participants. South Roanokers even pass out pickle juice to racers as they pass by!

We enjoy the quality of life in Roanoke. We love the walkable downtown and various Farmer’s Markets where fresh veggies, original artwork and tacos sell alongside each other. The charm of Hotel Roanoke, the modernity of the Taubman Museum, numerous cultural events and the trolleys and trains are all great assets. Williamson Road offers a great display of ethnic shops and restaurants, highlighting the various origins of Roanokers. Pet-friendly spaces, great shops and parks and a vibrant craft brewery scene are other reasons to love Roanoke. We appreciate the greenways and bike lanes that keep us moving all year long. Fun events are always happening in Roanoke; our family favorites are Santa Claus ushering in the holiday season in Grandin Village, the Local Colors Festival in summer and GO Fest every fall.

A road trip like ours may not be for everyone, but for our family, it was the perfect opportunity to better connect. And you know another fantastic result? This trip confirmed what a good choice we made to put down roots in Roanoke. Nowhere else did we see such “blue” in the mountains, nor experience the idyllic balance of country and city that creates the charm of southwest Virginia. It is great to call Roanoke home.

