Women Making Waves

These seven women, all under 40, are making an impact across the region with their hard work and dedication. It’s hard not to be inspired by their passion and enthusiasm!

Michelle Dykstra

Roanoke City Council

Executive Director, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

34 years old

Michelle Dykstra ran for Roanoke City Council in spring 2016, taking office in July. Though her prior government experience was limited, her background of business, community and nonprofit development allowed for new representation on the council.

“What I hope people look for and why they elected me is that they’re looking for someone who had a variety of backgrounds from which I hopefully presented with a well-rounded decision-making capability,” she says.

Dykstra is only the seventh woman to serve on city council, and is glad to have more female representation. She and Vice Mayor Anita Price are serving concurrent four-year terms, the first time two women have served all four years together.

So far, she describes her experience as “amazing,” and that her variety of skill sets developed from random parts of her life are finally coming together in one place, whether it’s volunteerism or business development. As she continues to build upon them, she’s glad to feel like she’s contributing to the city in a meaningful way.

“I was not one of those people who graduated from college knowing exactly what I was going to do,” she says. “But I have always been the type of person who fills every minute of my day. What I do on a daily basis is complementary to what I do on city council...I get to talk about things I’m passionate about, whether it’s kids or community development or neighborhood revitalization. All of those things are not only city council-related, they relate to my job and they’re also my own personal passions.”

The uphill battle began in January 2016 when she announced her decision to run. Her first three phone calls after that were to current council members.

“I didn’t want them to tell me I’d win, but I wanted to know if it was even possible for a 33-year-old woman to get elected,” she says. “Because if you tell me it’s possible, I’ll tell you I can do it. But I didn’t know the lay of the land, and wanted to know if it was an all-boys club, that type of thing. They were honest, telling me the ups and downs of campaigning and being in politics.”

She’s also recently added the title of executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwestern Virginia. It’s a full-time job on top of her council duties, and Dykstra does it all with style and poise, calling it a tremendous opportunity.

When she’s not in council chambers or at her job, she’s staying strong with CrossFit and running. She values good relationships with friends, as well as spending time with family. Her main focus is her three-year-old daughter Elsa, and they stay busy with swim lessons, children’s theater classes and spending time with her friends. Being a role model is one of the most important things for Dykstra.

“It was a huge part of my decision to run,” she says. “Being able to model that for Elsa and saying I’m interested without knowing how it’d turn out, but I was willing to dive in and see what happened. Even if I hadn’t won city council, I would’ve found something else to focus on and do.”

Elsa isn’t the only one who sees her as a role model. When speaking to younger people, Dykstra stresses the importance of putting yourself out there, as well as surrounding yourself with supportive people.

“I wasn’t asked to run, but when I raised my hand and expressed interest, people were supportive and helped me explore the opportunity. As women and younger people, we should take advantage of that and speak up to get involved and serve. It’s easy to get a seat at the table here.”

Candace Blair

Treble Makers Music

31 years old

To traveling music teacher Candace Blair, music is much more than just music. In a music class, preschoolers can learn about cooperation, how to follow directions and interact with other children, have a social and emotional outlet, and get their energy out. It’s thanks to Blair that there are several opportunities in Roanoke provided to do just that.

Blair is the children’s music director at Covenant Presbyterian Church, as well as the preschool music teacher there. She conducts private lessons in the church’s studio for 34 children, is an assisting teacher at North Cross and is also a preschool music teacher at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She teaches piano, clarinet, flute and saxophone, and sees more than 200 kids on a weekly basis. She also occasionally donates music lessons for charity auctions or other good causes.

“It takes a lot of organization, but I love it. It takes time learning everyone’s names, but they’re my family,” Blair says with a laugh. “I found music with little children was my calling.”

Blair’s been giving private lessons since she was in high school, teaching middle schoolers out of her parents’ basement. Originally from Virginia Beach, Blair has a music education degree from VCU. She began her career in the public school system and moved to Roanoke for a teaching position at the Roanoke Valley Montessori school, gaining her certification as well. She offered music classes for an after-school activity, which steamrolled into something bigger. In 2014, she started her own business, Treble Makers Music.

She’s worked with a full range of ages, but finds the younger children to be her favorite because she loves being the first one to introduce them to musical instruments and watch them create their first note. As a kid, she was shy, but when she started playing music at 11 years old, it gave her an outlet to make friends. Her dad asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up, and she told him she wanted to be a music teacher. Even now as an adult, she still wants to be one when she grows up!