Your 2024 Dining Awards Winners

This list of winners is the delightful outcome of an epic culinary showdown that unfolded on TheRoanoker.com during the summer of 2023. Thousands of voracious voters rallied together to champion their beloved local gems in the region. We tip our chef's hats to these passionate supporters and hope they continue to savor their local favorites!
John Park
Best Appetizers
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver: Sidecar
Best Small Plates
- Platinum: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Salads
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant
Best Biscuits
- Platinum: Scratch Biscuit Co.
- Gold: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
- Silver: Scrambled (TIE)
- Silver: Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)
Best Brunch
- Platinum: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best Barbecue
- Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern
Best Wings
- Platinum: AllSports Café
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern
Best Fried Chicken
- Platinum: Gina’s Food with Flavor
- Gold: Lucky Restaurant
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant
Best Burgers
- Platinum: FarmBurguesa
- Gold: Burger in the Square
- Silver: Texas Tavern
Best Pizza
- Platinum: New York Pizza
- Gold: Grace’s Place Pizzeria
- Silver: Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy
Best Steakhouse
- Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver: Billy’s
Best Tacos
- Platinum: Tacos Rojas
- Gold: Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
- Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
Best Chili
- Platinum: Texas Tavern
- Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern (TIE)
- Silver: Shakers (TIE)
- Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Silver: Mango’s Bar & Grill (TIE)
Best Bar Food
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: The Pine Room & 1882 Lobby Bar at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Macado’s
- Silver: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
Best Seafood
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Harbor Inn Seafood
Best Pasta
- Platinum: Fortunato
- Gold: Remini’s
- Silver: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
Best Sushi
- Platinum: Ben Gui Sushi
- Gold: Café Asia 2
- Silver: Wasabi’s
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum: Szechuan Restaurant
- Gold: Café Asia 2
- Silver: Red Palace
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum: Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse
- Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Silver: Ben Gui Sushi
Best Thai Restaurant
- Platinum: City Corner 2
- Gold: Thai Continental Cuisine
- Silver: Taste of Asia
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Platinum: Viet Sub
- Gold: It’s Pho Time
- Silver: Pho Viet Nam (TIE)
- Silver: Pho Saigon (TIE)
Best Indian Restaurant
- Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine
- Gold: Nawab
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum: Remini’s
- Gold: Fortunato
- Silver: Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum: Tacos Rojas
- Gold: El Rodeo
- Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant
- Platinum: Athens Corner Grill
- Gold: Petra Mediterranean Grill
- Silver: Cedars Lebanese Restaurant
Best International Restaurant
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Inka Grill Peruvian Cuisine
- Silver: The Vault at Liberty Trust
Best Diner
- Platinum: Texas Tavern
- Gold: Angelle’s Diner
- Silver: Chip & Jo’s
Best Bakery
- Platinum: Bread Craft
- Gold: Our Daily Bread
- Silver: On the Rise Bread Company (TIE)
- Silver: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery (TIE)
Best Special Occasion Cakes
- Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Gold: Wildflour Café at Towers
- Silver: Kind Baking Co.
Best Desserts
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Silver: Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery
Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles
- Platinum: chocolatepaper
- Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver: Sugar Magnolia
Best Candy Shop
- Platinum: chocolatepaper
- Gold: The Candy Store
- Silver: Mast General Store
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co
- Gold: Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar (TIE)
- Gold: Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates (TIE)
Best Shaved Ice
- Platinum: Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream
- Gold: Chillin’ Shaved Ice
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum: Sweet Donkey Coffee House
- Gold: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea
- Silver: RND Coffee
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Wasena City Tap Room & Grill
- Silver: Beamer’s 25
Best Brewery
- Platinum: Parkway Brewing Company
- Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company
- Silver: Twin Creeks Brewing Company
Best Winery
- Platinum: Valhalla Vineyards and Wine
- Gold: Stoney Brook Vineyards
- Silver: Well Hung Vineyard
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Lucky Restaurant
- Silver: Sidecar
Best Mocktails
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: Lucky Restaurant
Best Wine List
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Fortunato
Best Martinis
- Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant
Best Happy Hour Deals
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: 419 West
- Silver: Taaza Indian Cuisine (TIE)
- Silver: Sidecar (TIE)
Best Brunch Drinks
- Platinum: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Community Inn
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern
Top Bartender
- Platinum: Henry Hill Jr., The Pine Room & 1882 Lobby Bar at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Rachel Kidd, Fortunato (TIE)
- Gold: Jackie Gentry, The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)
Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver: Gina’s Food with Flavor
Most Diverse Menu
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: The Vault at Liberty Trust (TIE)
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)
- Silver: Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)
Best Pet-friendly Patio
- Platinum: The Green Goat
- Gold: Village Grill
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Alexander’s
- Silver: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse (TIE)
- Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Gina’s Food with Flavor
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)
- Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
Food Trend You Love
- Platinum: Small Selections/Plates
- Gold: Farm-to-Table/Locally-Sourced Ingredients
- Silver: Food Trucks (TIE)
- Silver: Pop-Ups (TIE)
Best Family-friendly Restaurant
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern (TIE)
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Gold: Gina’s Food with Flavor
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum: Scrambled
- Gold: Scratch Biscuit Company
- Silver: Our Daily Bread
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern
Best Place for Healthy Eating
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (TIE)
- Gold: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Place You Could Visit 24/7/365
- Platinum: Texas Tavern
- Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)
- Silver: Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)
Best Restaurant Decor
- Platinum: Sidecar
- Gold: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver: Macado’s (TIE)
- Silver: Lentini’s (TIE)
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Village Grill (TIE)
- Gold: The Green Goat (TIE)
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum: AllSports Café
- Gold: 202 Social House
- Silver: Village Grill
Best for a Private Party / Celebration
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Gina’s Food with Flavor
- Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Food Truck
- Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold: Salty Lobster & Co. (TIE)
- Gold: Rock & Roll Diner (TIE)
Best Takeout/Curbside Service
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Lentini’s (TIE)
- Gold: Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)
Best Late-Night Eats
- Platinum: Texas Tavern
- Gold: Community Inn
- Silver: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
- Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Gina’s Food with Flavor
Best Vegetarian Menu
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best Vegan Menu
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Queen’s Vegan Café
- Silver: Screaming Vegan
Best Allergen-Friendly Options
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: Corbin’s Confections
- Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Festival for Food
- Platinum: Local Colors
- Gold: Roanoke Greek Festival
- Silver: Roanoke Wing Fest
Best Downtown Roanoke City Restaurant
- Platinum: Sidecar
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Alexander’s
Best Roanoke City Restaurant (Outside Downtown)
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Southwest Roanoke City/County Restaurant
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Remini’s (TIE)
- Silver: Fork in the Alley (TIE)
- Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
Best Roanoke County Restaurant
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Remini’s
- Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Silver: Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery (TIE)
Best Salem Restaurant
- Platinum: Mac and Bob’s Restaurant
- Gold: Gina’s Food with Flavor
- Silver: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
Best Vinton Restaurant
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ
- Gold: Dogwood Restaurant
- Silver: New York Pizza
Best Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant
- Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill
- Gold: Napoli Cowboy
- Silver: Moosie’s
Best 460 / Bonsack Area Restaurant
- Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold: Café Asia
- Silver: Chicago Bob’s
Best Botetourt County Restaurant
- Platinum: Tizzones Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Gold: Town Center Tap House
- Silver: Lentini’s
Best Hollins/North County Restaurant
- Platinum: Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery
- Gold: Lews Restaurant
- Silver: Agave Azul Mexican Grill & Bar
Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern (TIE)
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ (TIE)
- Gold: Stock Café
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Overall Staff
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Gold: Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)
- Gold: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
Top Chef
- Platinum: Michael Whittaker, The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Tyler Thomas, The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Nathaniel Sloan, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar