Your 2024 Dining Awards Winners

This list of winners is the delightful outcome of an epic culinary showdown that unfolded on TheRoanoker.com during the summer of 2023. Thousands of voracious voters rallied together to champion their beloved local gems in the region. We tip our chef's hats to these passionate supporters and hope they continue to savor their local favorites!

Best Appetizers

Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver: Sidecar

Best Small Plates

Platinum: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Sidecar

Sidecar Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Salads

Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Best Biscuits

Platinum : Scratch Biscuit Co.

: Scratch Biscuit Co. Gold: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

Crystal Spring Grocery Co. Silver: Scrambled (TIE)

Scrambled (TIE) Silver: Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)

Best Brunch

Platinum: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold: Billy’s

Billy’s Silver: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best Barbecue

Best Wings

Best Fried Chicken

Platinum: Gina’s Food with Flavor

Gina’s Food with Flavor Gold: Lucky Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Best Burgers

Platinum: FarmBurguesa

FarmBurguesa Gold: Burger in the Square

Burger in the Square Silver: Texas Tavern

Best Pizza

Platinum: New York Pizza

New York Pizza Gold: Grace’s Place Pizzeria

Grace’s Place Pizzeria Silver: Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy

Best Steakhouse

Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver: Billy’s

Best Tacos

Platinum: Tacos Rojas

Tacos Rojas Gold: Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Best Chili

Best Bar Food

Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold: The Pine Room & 1882 Lobby Bar at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Pine Room & 1882 Lobby Bar at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Sandwiches

Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold: Macado’s

Macado’s Silver: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

Best Seafood

Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Silver: Harbor Inn Seafood

Best Pasta

Platinum: Fortunato

Fortunato Gold: Remini’s

Remini’s Silver: Sal’s Italian Restaurant

Best Sushi

Platinum: Ben Gui Sushi

Ben Gui Sushi Gold: Café Asia 2

Café Asia 2 Silver: Wasabi’s

Best Chinese Restaurant

Platinum: Szechuan Restaurant

Szechuan Restaurant Gold: Café Asia 2

Café Asia 2 Silver: Red Palace

Best Japanese Restaurant

Platinum: Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse

Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse Silver: Ben Gui Sushi

Best Thai Restaurant

Platinum: City Corner 2

City Corner 2 Gold: Thai Continental Cuisine

Thai Continental Cuisine Silver: Taste of Asia

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Platinum: Viet Sub

Viet Sub Gold: It’s Pho Time

It’s Pho Time Silver: Pho Viet Nam (TIE)

Pho Viet Nam (TIE) Silver: Pho Saigon (TIE)

Best Indian Restaurant

Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Taaza Indian Cuisine Gold: Nawab

Best Italian Restaurant

Platinum: Remini’s

Remini’s Gold: Fortunato

Fortunato Silver: Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant

Best Mexican Restaurant

Platinum: Tacos Rojas

Tacos Rojas Gold: El Rodeo

El Rodeo Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant

Platinum: Athens Corner Grill

Athens Corner Grill Gold: Petra Mediterranean Grill

Petra Mediterranean Grill Silver: Cedars Lebanese Restaurant

Best International Restaurant

Best Diner

Platinum: Texas Tavern

Texas Tavern Gold: Angelle’s Diner

Angelle’s Diner Silver: Chip & Jo’s

Best Bakery

Platinum: Bread Craft

Bread Craft Gold: Our Daily Bread

Our Daily Bread Silver: On the Rise Bread Company (TIE)

On the Rise Bread Company (TIE) Silver: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery (TIE)

Best Special Occasion Cakes

Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Gold: Wildflour Café at Towers

Wildflour Café at Towers Silver: Kind Baking Co.

Best Desserts

Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Silver: Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery

Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles

Best Candy Shop

Platinum: chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper Gold: The Candy Store

The Candy Store Silver: Mast General Store

Best Ice Cream Shop

Platinum: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co Gold: Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar (TIE)

Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar (TIE) Gold: Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates (TIE)

Best Shaved Ice

Platinum: Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream

Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream Gold: Chillin’ Shaved Ice

Best Local Coffee Shop

Platinum: Sweet Donkey Coffee House

Sweet Donkey Coffee House Gold: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea

Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea Silver: RND Coffee

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

Best Brewery

Platinum: Parkway Brewing Company

Parkway Brewing Company Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company

Big Lick Brewing Company Silver: Twin Creeks Brewing Company

Best Winery

Platinum: Valhalla Vineyards and Wine

Valhalla Vineyards and Wine Gold: Stoney Brook Vineyards

Stoney Brook Vineyards Silver: Well Hung Vineyard

Most Creative Cocktails

Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Gold: Lucky Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant Silver: Sidecar

Best Mocktails

Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Gold: Sidecar

Sidecar Silver: Lucky Restaurant

Best Wine List

Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Silver: Fortunato

Best Martinis

Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Best Happy Hour Deals

Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold: 419 West

419 West Silver: Taaza Indian Cuisine (TIE)

Taaza Indian Cuisine (TIE) Silver: Sidecar (TIE)

Best Brunch Drinks

Platinum: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Billy’s

Billy’s Silver: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

Top Bartender

Platinum: Henry Hill Jr., The Pine Room & 1882 Lobby Bar at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Henry Hill Jr., The Pine Room & 1882 Lobby Bar at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold: Rachel Kidd, Fortunato (TIE)

Rachel Kidd, Fortunato (TIE) Gold: Jackie Gentry, The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

Most Diverse Menu

Best Pet-friendly Patio

Platinum: The Green Goat

The Green Goat Gold: Village Grill

Village Grill Silver: Treehouse Tavern

Best Fine Dining

Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Gold: Alexander’s

Alexander’s Silver: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse (TIE)

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse (TIE) Silver: Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)

Hidden Gem

Platinum: Treehouse Tavern

Treehouse Tavern Gold: Gina’s Food with Flavor

Gina’s Food with Flavor Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)

The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE) Silver: Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)

Food Trend You Love

Platinum: Small Selections/Plates

Small Selections/Plates Gold: Farm-to-Table/Locally-Sourced Ingredients

Farm-to-Table/Locally-Sourced Ingredients Silver: Food Trucks (TIE)

Food Trucks (TIE) Silver: Pop-Ups (TIE)

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

Best Breakfast Menu

Platinum: Scrambled

Scrambled Gold: Scratch Biscuit Company

Scratch Biscuit Company Silver: Our Daily Bread

Best Place for Lunch

Best Place for Healthy Eating