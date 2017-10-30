A Baker's Gourmet Kitchen

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Cake baker Lisa Link took great care in the design of her new kitchen, where everything has a perfect place for convenience and functionality.

Lisa Link began making cakes at just 16 years old, wanting to try it because she thought it would be fun. Years later, she found herself making cakes for friends and coworkers as she’s a “terrible card person but can always make you a birthday cake!”

Link works for the Roanoke Regional Partnership as the director of administration, where she handles the “details,” such as booking rooms, making reservations, and handling gift baskets and catering. It’s partly thanks to her job that she managed to build solid contacts in the wedding industry, and as word got out about her cakes, so did the referrals, leading to the start of her side business, Cakes by Lisa.

Lisa and her husband Gary moved into their home in August 1999; nearly 20 years later, they decided it was time for a kitchen upgrade. The renovation was important to Lisa for several reasons, not only for cake baking. She cooks every night and wanted a comfortable space that offered plenty of convenience, as well as entertaining space. Everything in her kitchen has a specific purpose for how it’s laid out and why it’s in a particular location.

“I have bad knees and hips, so the first requirement was that no cupboards could be below the waist,” Link says. “Everything is on a pull-out drawer so I don’t ever have to get on my hands and knees again to look for something in the back.”

Link also wanted granite countertops because of the durability and safe surfaces that can handle hot pans and trays. Her island is unique, as it’s granite but with a black and white leather finish. With such an unusual material, it’s no wonder everyone wants to run their hands along the island when they see it!

“With polished granite, you see every spot, mark and fingerprint,” Link explains. “With my countertops, I have to turn sideways when I’m wiping them down to make sure I get everything because the design hides it so well.”

Link considers herself a very structured person, which also factored into the new design. Some might ask why she chose so much white, as many high-end kitchen renovations often go for natural wood or other materials. Link, however, knew right away she wanted a black and white scheme, as she’s often wiping frosting and powdered sugar from her cabinets and cupboards. Her light color palette means it’s not only easier to clean, but also offers a cleaner look. As she hosts many cake consultations in her home, it’s important that when guests walk in, everything appears clean.

“It’s a visual that personally appeals to me,” she says. “It’s sort of country-French inspiration as well. The aesthetic is ideal for me as a clean, classic style. It’s traditional enough to last a long time and I won’t get tired of the look.”

Link warmed up the room with wood tones, including the floors, chairs and dining room table. She also hung hand-sewn curtains with pops of color to offset the white. The white tile backsplash adds to the clean, timeless aesthetic. Link does not consider herself a trendy person, adding that she can point out items in her home she’s had for over 30 years. She does not want to constantly change things unless there’s a need, preferring to keep her space comfortable and welcoming to friends and her grandchildren.

