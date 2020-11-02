A Brook Runs Through It

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How nature plays a part when a contractor builds a home for his own family.

You have to wonder what a builder will build for his own family. Is he like the cobbler whose children run barefoot? He gets a roof over their head but the closet doors and trim take years to complete? Or, does he put his all into the project because he believes his family deserves nothing but the best? Does his family get a cookie-cutter version of all the other homes in the neighborhood? Or does he customize everything to suit their own passions, preferences, or personalities?

Jimmy Dollman, principle of Dollman Construction in Roanoke, recently finished a new home for his family. What he built evolved over two and a half years into a delightful place to work, relax and for the children to grow up.

“The plan was to build a 20x24-foot cabin by the creek,” he says. “But then the kids kept adding their own ideas of things they wanted and the cabin quickly turned into a house.”

Dollman previously owned a piece of recreational property more remote than this current location. It proved inconvenient to amenities and returning to work on Monday mornings. So, he decided to build closer to town on an eight-acre plot in Catawba he bought six years ago.

“It was in horrible condition,” he says, “so it took a lot of work.”

The land stretches along Craig Creek and was the site of a neglected 1880s cabin. “It had been left exposed to the elements and was destroyed by weather, wood-boring insects and plant life,” he says.

Dollman removed that cabin and a spring house to make room for his new getaway. He did leave an old stone wall that runs along the creek and used the limestone slab that was the cabin’s entry step as the landing at the bottom of his deck stairs.

“The sound of the creek will put you to sleep,” says Chris Duncan, a project manager for Dollman Construction. “It was hard working out here some days with the soothing sound.”

Dollman capitalized on the creek when designing his home, which he says, changed gears half-a-dozen times as they went. “I’m my own worst client,” he says. But that’s not why it took over two years to build.

“It was important to me that the house be finished without a mortgage,” he says, “so part of the timeline was the result of paying for materials as I went.” Plus, he only worked on the home on weekends and days off.

About that creek

How did Dollman capitalize on the creek and it’s soothing sounds? He built his deck over one of its tributaries. Orienting the house so the deck is shaded in the evenings, with a babbling brook flowing below, extends the comforts of indoor living to the out-of-doors.

Curious minds want to know about the potential for floodwaters to ruin his hard work. “The house was designed to sustain water flowing through it,” he says, “and the deck support is built to the specifications of a bridge piling.”

“What’s underneath that support,” says Duncan, “is as big as a Volkswagen. That deck isn’t going anywhere.”

“Besides,” Dollmans adds, “for water to reach inside the house, it would have to be waist high in the yard. ”

The real wood deck, with powder-coated metal railings, wraps around the side and back of the home. A cypress ceiling with recessed lighting covers the rear portion, making it enjoyable even in the rain. He also designed the deck to support the weight of any future room addition.

While the deck area provides space for intimate family gatherings, the front porch is the perfect spot for watching the world go by. Its size gives room for comfortable rockers, and the natural pine ceiling and front entryway door, as well as the up-cycled slate walkway, gives visitors that cabin-in-the-woods feel.

