A Dream Fulfilled

What began as a childhood dream comes to life in a home that will forever feel like paradise.

Warm lighting, cozy furniture and gorgeous paint colors create the home Alicia Smith dreamed of.

A dream planted in the heart of a young girl has come true. Alicia Smith, of F&S Building Solutions, grew up on construction sites and spent decades helping others create their perfect home. Now she has used the flexible rolling design process she recommends to clients to construct her pièce de résistance: her own forever home.

Family Business in the Blood

Smith wanted a combination of stone, wood, angles, arches and lines for an original look, starting with the outside and working its way in.

Smith’s father, Gary Feazell, is a contractor who tenderly remembers her as a little girl with a strawberry-blonde ponytail and hammer in her hand. She “enjoyed driving nails into wood and learned the construction business from the ground up” by accompanying her father to work. Her future profession was obvious, even when she was small, as she was “always interested in designs and architecture.”

Smith’s first job was, unsurprisingly, in the family business with her dad. She soon managed a steel company, where she developed a firm command of engineering aspects. Because she’d always “had a knack” for decorating other people’s homes and architecture, she also obtained a certified interior designer certificate.

A Slow Start

Smith was therefore well-equipped to combine her framing and engineering knowledge with aesthetic talent to design her family’s home in 2021. Her husband, Jeremy, trusted her design sense and had only one request: a three-car garage. Other than that, she had free rein in every choice.

Traditional meets modern with tufted seating and candelabras in the dining room.

But there were setbacks.

Smith’s design philosophy is to take things as they come. She explains, “My goal as a designer is never to tell people what they want. I believe in a rolling design process. I want them to arrive there.” For the Smiths, that arrival didn’t happen in a straight line.

The first two properties they purchased for their home wouldn’t perc, meaning the soil wasn’t suitable for building the home they had designed, so they had to change their plans.

While searching for the perfect property, Smith, her husband and their two daughters lived on the family farm in the home where her grandparents had lived. The land, 300 acres in Bedford County, has been in her family for seven generations.

Both of Smith’s sisters already lived on the property. While spending so much time with them, Jeremy told Smith, “I think we’re supposed to be building here.”

Building on the family land wasn’t what either Smith or her husband initially wanted. Yet, after more thought and prayer, the land still called to them. Consequently, Smith applied her rolling design philosophy and altered the vision she had for her home’s location.

Unique Aesthetics

Once the home’s placement was settled, Smith got to work. A childhood spent around construction and years designing other people’s homes gave her a clear aesthetic preference. She says, “I love huge windows, cut up roof lines and angled ceilings. I got so excited about these elements that I realized as I was working that I had ‘architecturalized’ myself out of huge decorating walls, but that’s okay.”

Smith’s dad, with his decades of experience, approves. He finds the house “really unique because it has so many architectural features inside and out” and “almost no straight lines.”

The front of the home features a narrow A-frame entryway with a mirror A-frame behind it, two types of stone and eight-foot white board and batten siding on the exterior. In the back, an elevated porch has TimberTech decking and a Keylink cable rail system wrapped with TimberTech for a finished composite look.

The fireplace features a specialized finish. Light from the vaulted ceilings and second floor windows pours into the first floor during the day.

Inside, visual interest is similarly striking. The paint is of a neutral palette with dark blue accent walls. The geometry of multiple cathedral and coffered ceilings, open rail stairs, open floors and trapezoid windows keeps the eye pleasurably moving around the space.

The countertops are all white quartz, the bathrooms have concrete vessel sinks and a 28-foot fireplace warms the grand space.

Just prior to starting the vertical construction, Smith had to adapt and employ her rolling design process once more when she realized the tall ceiling in the great room afforded a second story. Because she didn’t want to waste space, Smith added her own office and her husband’s office on opposite sides of the house.

Luxurious Living

