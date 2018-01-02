A Zen Place

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

While a remodeling journey resulted in a new kitchen and backyard, the spa-like bathroom provides a relaxing space for the homeowners after a hard day’s work.

× Expand Jared Ladia

Hidden away under the shade of a pecan tree, in the corner of the home on the corner of the street, is where Laura Farmer goes to unwind after a day of teaching at Virginia Tech and mothering two small girls.

“It is my Zen place,” Laura said, referring to her recently remodeled master bath.

Will and Laura Farmer bought their 1960s Garrison-style home in 2013 from an older woman who could no longer provide the care it needed. Built in the 1960s, with minimal upgrades, the house was ready for the love the Farmers had to give.

“We got such an incredible deal,” said Laura, “that we were able to finance the kitchen and downstairs bath into the mortgage.” Such began their remodel journey that, to date, includes the kitchen, backyard, and both bathrooms.

Removing everything but the original yellow pine floors, the Farmers updated the kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, and flexible LED strip lighting before moving in. The breakfast nook steals the show in this kitchen. They cut a long church pew in half and reconfigured it into an L-shape. It fits perfectly into the corner. With a small table pulled up to it, they have the perfect place for their two girls, three and six, to have breakfast, color, or draw.

Will and Laura have enjoyed living in their east Salem neighborhood that backs up to a farm. Mature trees and homes of different styles and age, as well as a yard abundant in wildlife, give this neighborhood a homey feel seldom found in cookie-cutter subdivisions. As a district sales manager for an online auto auction, Will travels frequently. So, it was important to Laura to live in a neighborhood where she felt comfortable.

“It’s a safe place for the girls to ride their bikes and we know all our neighbors,” Laura said. But the toll of teaching and being a mom, plus the added strain of baby number three on the way, made Laura feel the need to have a place to relax, alone, in the evenings. Since they were so happy with the kitchen job, they called the same designer, Chris Wade of Reico Kitchen and Bath.

“I’ve always wanted a tub,” Laura said, something her diminutive master bathroom with only a shower stall lacked.

Since the master bath was so small, and the walk-in closet much more than they needed, Wade moved walls and changed the footprint of the space to make room for Laura’s tub.

... for the rest of this story and more from our January/February 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!