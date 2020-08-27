Aging in Place and Doing It Right

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The renovation of a renovation.

Janet Curry got the real deal on her brick American four-square in the Grandin Court area. No one wanted a kitchen that, decades earlier, had been relocated to the back porch and was so narrow you could practically touch opposite walls at the same time. But Curry saw potential.

Now, 20 years later, the old layout has served its purpose, the house is paid off, and Curry is ready for something fresh and new.

Enter BSI. Highly recommended by Curry’s architect brother-in-law Mike Kennedy, Building Specialists, Inc. transformed Janet’s home back to its original glory.

“The biggest challenge,” says Josh Beisley, project manager with BSI, “was matching the materials and details so that the new work looks like the old.” And considering everything they did, the project was a success.

How someone else tried to make it better

In the 1980s, the homeowners needed a lower level bedroom. To create one, they moved the kitchen to the back porch and converted the now vacant space. However, their plan didn’t keep the historical charm of the home, which was built in 1928, nor did it include the same quality of work. A job that made life convenient for one family, made it inconvenient for the next.

Why wait 20 years?

“That’s a good question,” says Curry. “First, it was paid for. Second, I thought I might someday want that downstairs bedroom for my mother.”

And it turned out, she was right. Although Janet’s mother lived in West Virginia, she frequently visited the area because both Janet and her sister lived within a few miles of each other. Then, when in her mid-80s, Curry’s mother fell and broke her hip. From that point on, she lived with Curry until passing from liver cancer a few years ago.

But, Curry isn’t getting any younger herself. So, the project needed to put the kitchen back where it belonged and have the space for a future lower level bedroom should the need ever arise. With work to the back porch, bathroom, dining room, kitchen and foyer, they did just that. Let’s take a tour, one room at a time.

The Back Porch

Coming in through the back door, Curry now enters a combination mud/laundry room. Removing the kitchen from this area created the necessary space to bring the laundry up from the basement. “It’s so wonderful to have the laundry up here,” says Curry.

Shelves right inside the door provide storage for shoes and other items. A new set of Maytag Bravo washer and dryer occupies most of the room. Curry purchased them from Austin’s Appliance Center on Franklin Road. Perfect for a mudroom, the Napa Grey tile floor hides any dirt tracked in from the backyard.

The Bathroom

Off the laundry area is a full bath with glassed-in shower. Perfectly located for a quick clean-up after gardening, this bath is also convenient for lower-level living. The grey color scheme includes everything from the shower and floor tile to the vanity cabinet and the curtain on the window. It gives the room a relaxing, yet elegant, feel.

The excerpt above is a preview from our September/October 2020 issue. For the full story subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!