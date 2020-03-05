An Old World Kitchen

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

One homeowner recreates that vintage, grandmotherly feel.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography

Melissa Firestone holds heritage dear. As the design consultant for The Townes at Hidden Valley, a subdivision in its last phase of construction under the direction of her husband Michael Littleton, she knows what’s trending. But she didn’t want what’s trending for the kitchen in their new home. She wanted the familiar and the comfortable.

“I wanted a kitchen like I grew up with, in New York,” she says.

So, her mind and heart traveled back to the kitchens of her German and Polish grandmothers, where pots of something always simmered on the back of the stove and everyone gathered to eat, tell stories and eat some more. A place where meal prep and family mealtime were important elements in the home – elements Melissa wants to incorporate into their new blended family.

The first thing Melissa did to try and recreate her grandmothers’ kitchens was to go online.

“I thought that with real estate sites like Zillow the way they are, that maybe I could find photos of their homes online to give me ideas.”

So, she plugged the addresses into a few sites but found the new homeowners had redone the kitchens she remembered.

“That’s okay,” she continues, “my memories are so vivid. And you know, what every kitchen had was a butcher block and a hutch.” So, she started shopping for a hutch.

“I looked online for antique dealers,” she says, “and found the perfect one.”

The only drawback? They had to ship it from France.

The Hutch

Melissa really wanted the hutch to be the focal point of the kitchen so she and Chris Wade, designer and branch manager with Reico Kitchen and Bath in Salem, worked tirelessly to make that happen.

“She had a vision of multiple colors,” says Wade, “which is something you have to be careful with. When you have very specific ideas, you have to incorporate all the details.”

For instance, she said, they had to decide which cabinets to match the crown molding to. They decided to make it the darker color all the way around.

Once the hutch arrived, it proved the perfect place for the Littleton’s bar. The shelves hold glasses and they store liquor in the cabinet below. Directly opposite, under the island, is a small refrigerator for cold drinks and mixes.

The Cabinets

To replicate her grandmothers’ kitchens, Melissa didn’t want all her cabinets to be the same; she wanted them to complement the style of the hutch.

“I don’t like matchy-matchy,” she says. So, she went with two different styles of Merillat cabinets.

“She chose the Canvas with Desert accents from their Classic collection,” says Wade, “and the Maple Cognac from their Masterpiece collection.”

The plate rack over the sink, from the Masterpiece collection, makes things more accessible and adds to the vintage style. The built-in, teak butcher block at the end of the full island is much like what Melissa’s grandmothers had and completes the Old World feel.

In keeping with her eclectic expression, Melissa chose two different quartz countertops as well. The island is topped with Cambria Nevern and the surrounding cabinets with LG Clarino.

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2020 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!