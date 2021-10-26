Before and After: Beyond the White Kitchen

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Two homeowners revive dated spaces with looks that are anything but basic.

The kitchen: it’s where we often start our days with a cup of coffee or tea, and end them when the dishwasher is humming and we head to bed. A well designed and organized space can brighten our mood and make the daily tasks of life easier.

Two local homeowners desired updated kitchens that fit with their design personalities and need for greater function. Eschewing the white painted cabinetry that has dominated kitchen design in recent years, these homeowners opted for warmer wood and wood-look cabinetry, a trend that is hot and getting hotter.

We talked with these kitchen designers, who told us why they made the decisions they did. If you dream of a shiny new kitchen that feels fresh but isn’t white, read on and get inspired!

Project: New kitchen in existing brick colonial loses peninsula, gains island

Contractor: F&S Building Innovations

Designer: Jessie Cunningham

“The homeowners wanted a kitchen that reflected their style and personality, and they wanted more function and storage space,” says Jessie Cunningham, who spearheaded the project as designer. An awkward pantry cabinet occupied the area under the stairs, so it cut at an odd angle, and was not very usable. A peninsula divided the kitchen and dining area, cramping the kitchen footprint. “A microwave over the range and dark countertops visually closed things in, too,” Cunningham explains.

The peninsula, a hallmark of kitchens built before the 2000s, was cut from the new floor plan in favor of a long rectangular island with a prep sink, for a family who loves to cook and entertain. Two seats were added at the end, so the couple’s children can work on homework or be near their parents while dinner is prepared. The microwave was moved from over the range to a spot in the island, for looks and better function.

The awkward pantry was demolished in favor of a bank of floor to ceiling cabinets, including pantry space, that are more accessible. The awkward angle of the stairs is hidden behind cabinetry above the refrigerator, which was relocated from the main area of the kitchen to this space in the new plan.

“In the old kitchen, the fridge was to the left of the range on the corner, and it was such a heavy visual weight, it didn’t allow your eye to move through the room,” says Cunningham. “Moving the fridge allowed us to slide the range to the center of the space and add the stainless steel range hood, which is now the focal point of that wall.”

Custom, matte-stained hickory wood cabinets on the kitchen’s perimeter go all the way to the ceiling, providing more storage than the previous cabinets, which did not extend as high. The perimeter is covered in a granite countertop in a creamy, gray and black palette. The island provides a contrast and breaks up the wood with a gray/blue paint tone on the base cabinets, and is topped with a maple butcher block counter.

The result is a warm, welcoming kitchen with an expanded footprint and more storage—a perfect fit for the young family who calls this house home.

