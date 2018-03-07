A Big, Fat, Greek Kitchen

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A kitchen renovation to their family home allows Deno and Tina Poulous to have plenty of kefi (“good time”) with their friends and family.

Deno and Tina Poulos’ kitchen is full of wonderful stories of their Greek upbringing, how they met and, of course, cooking.

Deno’s father James founded the Charcoal Steak House in 1956. After selling it, the family started DJ’s Brasserie in Tanglewood.

“Growing up in the restaurant business was hard,” Deno says. “I didn’t get to see my parents much. The lack of attention meant I’d get into mischief so dad would come home.” But when he was 12, Deno started working in the restaurant alongside the rest of the family.

“Even though my parents owned the restaurant,” says Deno, also an accomplished bouzouki player, “I was the low man on the totem pole and had to learn from the bottom up.”

Tina’s parents both emigrated from Greece to Ontario, Canada before she was born. A blue collar family, Tina’s mother worked as a nursing assistant and her father a painter in the hospital.

“He was called the singing painter,” Tina says.

Grown, and a registered nurse, she accepted a transfer with her company from Ontario to Roanoke. After just a short amount of time, lonely and convinced Roanoke had nothing to offer, Tina told her father she wanted to move home. So, he came for a visit to convince her to give the move a chance. While driving around he spied the sign for the Kefi Lounge. Kefi is Greek for “good time.”

“See,” he says. “We have people here. Find a church and meet them.” That is what led her to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Huntington Boulevard—and Deno. They have been married for 18 years.

“Our backgrounds are so similar,” says Tina, “with our moms and grandmothers both cooking in the kitchen. All our traditions are similar, too.”

In the late 1970s, Deno helped his father build a new home south of town. A place for his parents to retire and a true gathering place for family, the home holds many memories. When James passed away, they had trouble selling it. After much time and effort, Deno and Tina decided to move into this family home and sell their own. Their own house sold in just two days.

“It was Providence,” Tina says. “Obviously, God wanted us in this house.”

A kitchen upgrade topped their list of improvements. Originally, the home had a galley kitchen with a breakfast nook. Through a French door was a formal dining room. They wanted to open it up, make it big enough for both of them to cook and host family gatherings. They wanted a big fat Greek kitchen.

