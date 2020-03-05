Bump Up Your Curb Appeal

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Rethink your home’s front view this spring.

In the winter months, the outside of your home suffers wear and tear from the cold, snow, ice and wind. It’s hard to give it notice when your objective is to get inside as fast as possible, but warmer days are a great time to rethink how your home appears from the street. Does it look well cared for and inviting, or out-of-date and in disrepair?

If you’re entertaining the idea of putting it on the market, sprucing up the outside is essential to attracting a buyer.

“You only get one chance at your home’s first impression,” says Abby Hostetler, who helps clients stage their homes before listing them through her design company, Enhance. But even if you aren’t selling, Hostetler says you want to create a warm and welcoming vibe for friends and family, and that starts at the curb.

Green up the outside

If you’re unsure what plants to choose and how to maintain garden beds, a few tips can help you get your yard game going.

“Ideally you want to have color all year long with flowering shrubs or perennials,” says Emily Mangus of Emily Mangus Interiors.

Mangus suggests azaleas and peonies for the springtime, roses, lavender and hydrangeas for the summer, and camellias or hellebores for the fall and into winter. If you visit a garden center with a list in hand, along with some photos of the front of your house, you can get free assistance on sizes and spacing.

Early spring is the perfect time to prune existing trees and shrubs. Smaller trees can be trimmed with an inexpensive pole pruner from a home improvement store, though very large trees should be left to the experts.

“Make sure trees and shrubs aren’t touching the house, and aren’t blocking a view of the house from the street,” says Hostetler. “Walkways should be clear of branches...don’t block paths.”

Prune trees in a natural shape, instead of lopping off the tops, which looks jarring and can make trees susceptible to wind damage. Fresh mulch in beds will protect plants from weeds and help them stay hydrated. A two- to three-inch base of mulch in your beds looks best and provides optimal protection. Avoid red-tinted mulch, says Hostetler, and go for brown or black. To save your back from hauling bags of mulch out of the car, have a landscaping company deliver a scoop to your driveway.

