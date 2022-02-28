Condo with a View

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke wins out as a retirement destination for this future-minded couple.

× Expand Bob Sowder

When Leslie and Gregory Coyle moved towards a shared retirement and considered purchasing a second property, they pondered weather, mountain views and activities, and, as respective former work in trust/investment services and banking taught them, they closely examined the economic viability of each city they considered.

“The strength of the banks and credit unions in an area is a good marker of the financial health of a community, and Roanoke is underpinned by strong, well capitalized financial institutions,” says Gregory, a former federal banking regulator who made a career with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, commonly known as the FDIC.

In addition to Roanoke’s financial health, the Coyles were charmed by the lively and walkable downtown, the friendly people, the abundance of restaurant choices, and the proximity of the airport and Amtrak stations for travel. With no familial ties to Roanoke, they chose it over eleven other contenders, including Asheville and Greensboro, North Carolina, which are popular retirement destinations. The Coyles recognized some benefits in those cities, but they see Roanoke as a locale poised for a blindingly bright future.

“We see the promise and the potential of this city, and we felt comfortable enough about it to invest in a home here,” enthuses Leslie, whose second home is in Vero Beach, Florida, where she and Gregory will spend at least six months of the year.

Their Roanoke condo, part of the revitalization of downtown, is at 204 South Jefferson, a historic building that was erected in 1927, and was the tallest building in Roanoke until 1977. In 2006, it was redeveloped into residential condos by Ed Walker, whose company has been behind many downtown projects. The Coyles’ condo occupies the entirety of the 10th floor, consisting of 4,660 square feet, and its run of 29 windows provide 360-degree views of the landscape and cityscape. Mountains, lit by city lights, have captivated the couple since they purchased the property in July.

“I think when people grow up here, or just become used to the mountains, they might take them for granted a little bit…being so used to it,” notes Gregory. “I can tell you I am just in awe of the views we have.”

Those views previously belonged to Warner Dalhouse, one of Roanoke’s favorite sons. A Roanoke College and UVA product, Dalhouse enjoyed a successful career in banking, and was the former chairman and CEO of First Union National Bank in Roanoke. His hand has touched many of the successful non-profits in the region, and according to Roanoke College, has been instrumental in raising more than $35 million for various organizations, such as the SPCA, Center in the Square and the Jefferson Center. Dalhouse and his wife Barbara sold the condo in order to spend more time at Smith Mountain Lake.

