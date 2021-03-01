Craftsman Stunner

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A family puts their personal touch on a nearly-new Roanoke County home.

× Expand Bob Sowder

Four years ago, Angel and Prospero “Pro” Cortorreal were house hunting in Roanoke, on the cusp of relocating from Tampa. They thought about custom building a home to tailor it to their exact liking, but didn’t want to go through the long and arduous process. Pro had a new job in Salem, and they needed a place to live immediately.

Their search led them to The Ridge at Fairway Forest, a development in southwestern Roanoke County. As the name implies, the community sits at the top of a ridge, with mountain views and quiet privacy. The location appealed, as Pro works a short ten minute drive away at LewisGale Hospital. The neighborhood was still under construction, but a craftsman style home, only a few years old, was up for sale.

“We liked the bones of the house, the outside, and the size of the rooms,” says Angel, who saw the potential to make it suit their needs and wants. “I liked the feel of the neighborhood, and we love our neighbors. We’ve been really happy here.”

With the house under contract, she immediately hired a team to change the interior aesthetic. The result is a house made for gracious, comfortable living and a spot to entertain friends and extended family, which the Cortorreals enjoy.

A basement made for recreation

The walk-out basement, previously a blank canvas, was turned into an entertainer’s dream, and is built for a fun night in. A movie theatre is the crown jewel of the space, a collaboration with Sound Decisions. The room has a projector movie screen, sound deadening panels and tiered seating for seven, with bean bags to welcome a crowd. The ceiling has a twinkle light feature, which, along with the framed movie posters and popcorn maker, completes the authentic theatre experience.

In the main area of the basement are a pool table, and card/game table. “We come down here all the time to play board games or dominoes, watch a movie, or play darts,” Angel notes. An exercise room is behind a closed door, as is a guest room and full bath, so visitors have space and privacy. If the weather is pleasant enough, they can walk out to the patio and turn on the gas firepit. “We have a great view, and in the winter we see the twinkling lights of Salem...it’s really pretty,” says Angel.

