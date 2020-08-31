Decorating Dilemmas

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Style your interiors like a pro.

You’ve been staring at the four walls of your home more than ever this year, and you might be ready for some redecorating.

Have you ever stood in front of your bookcase knowing it needs something, but you’re not sure what? Is your living room a long rectangle, and you don’t know where to put the sofa?

We’ve narrowed down three of your biggest interior challenges, and given you advice from two of Roanoke’s leading interior designers on how to proceed with confidence at home.

How to style a bookshelf

Whether built-in or freestanding, bookshelves provide a blank canvas to showcase your personal style, treasured art, objects and favorite reads. But making it look collected versus messy can be hard to pull off.

“It’s important not to overcrowd bookshelves with accessories and frames,” says Elaine Stephenson of Elaine Stephenson Interiors in Roanoke. “Anchor with some books, and feature some special accessories. For built-ins, I like to accent the backs of bookshelves either with a neat paint color or a grasscloth or a geometric wallpaper. That makes the objects really stand out.”

A prominent bookshelf isn’t the place to keep your dog-eared paperbacks—if you won’t read it again, consider donating it to charity. For a modern treatment, remove the book jackets on hardcovers and vary stacks vertically and horizontally. Leave space to layer in other accessories, and consider leaving some shelves empty of books, and hang small art or photographs on the back of the bookcase for depth and interest.

“If you have a collection of things, like items from a trip you took, I like to corral those on a tray so it looks more kempt,” says interior designer Edith-Anne Duncan, whose Blacksburg firm serves clients throughout the Roanoke region. “Picture frames all in the same material, say silver or gold rather than a hodge podge, makes things look neater.”

Duncan says a live plant, like an orchid, can provide an organic touch to lower shelves. She will often purchase orchids from a garden store to house in pretty containers and cover the top with decorative moss for a polished look. Add three ice cubes to the orchid’s soil once a week, and you’ll prevent overwatering and disturbing your new arrangement.

Learn how to style a mantel and a difficult room in our latest issue on newsstands now!

The excerpt above is a preview from our September/October 2020 issue. For the full story subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!