Deep Roots Renovation

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A contractor improves his humble home into a resort-style setting for his family legacy.

× Expand Courtesy of Mike Bryant The right combination of lighting provides both safety and visual appeal.

Mike and Belinda Bryant are high school sweethearts, and happy grandparents, with deep roots in Franklin County. Bit by bit, Mike has used his skills as a contractor to transform a once humble home into a resort-like setting on Smith Mountain Lake, adding modern twists to a profound family legacy.

Belinda’s family farmed and raised cattle on over 100 acres when Belinda was a girl. When Smith Mountain Lake was constructed, her family ceded a large swath of land to the project. Mike and Belinda built their own home just down the road from Belinda’s parents on the family’s remaining acreage.

Belinda’s father lived until the age of 86, despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 34. He regularly told Belinda that he was still alive because the beauty of the land sustained him, and he didn’t want to be anywhere else. He passed away, peacefully at home, in the place he’d loved his whole life.

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Mike Bryant Before × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Mike Bryant After Prev Next

Now, Belinda’s mom, 86, lives in the same house without her husband. Although she lives alone, she’s close enough to enjoy family time with her daughter, granddaughters, and great-granddaughter.

This is because many family gatherings take place right at the Bryant’s house. When Mike and Belinda’s oldest daughter, Bridgit, got engaged in 2017, she insisted, “I want to get married at home.” The Bryants consequently set up an archway overlooking the water, the caterer prepared food in the basement, and the wedding planner had Bridgit surprise guests by walking out of the kitchen.

The father of the bride “lost it” as his oldest daughter walked down the aisle and passed the tree house she played in as a little girl, triggering memories as he gave her away. Boaters on the lake honked their horns and shouted their congratulations as Bridgit and her husband joined their lives in the covenant of marriage. Like Belinda’s father who lived his last day in his own home, Bridgit’s wish of getting married in her own backyard came true.

Since Bridgit’s wedding, Mike and Belinda have hosted other family events, such as Thanksgiving and their granddaughter’s birthday, allowing Mike to show off updates as he makes them.

Mike jokes that “a contractor is always slowest to work on his own home,” because customer projects always take precedent. Since opening Construction Marketing LLC with Belinda’s brother, Ronnie Booth, in 2010, time is a commodity. However, Mike was able to complete a recent outdoor renovation on his own home, rendering the space more usable for his family.

× Expand Courtesy of Mike Bryant The upper deck allows the whole family to enjoy a view of the lake while staying comfortable beneath the full enclosure.

The renovated upper deck features a stunning view of the lake. It boasts infrared gas heaters, gas lanterns and a fire pit that warm people in winter and illuminate the space. These amenities add a couple extra months of use over the course of a year and lend an enchanting feel at night as the flames dance in the darkness.

In the summer, the Bryants utilize the space often because it’s covered from the harshness of the sun, and a ceiling fan is highly effective at maintaining pleasant air flow. Their old deck was half-open and half-closed and too sun scorched to use in the hot months.

Mike says that achieving total temperature control in an outdoor space isn’t realistic because outdoor spaces aren’t enclosed. However, partial temperature control is a growing trend in construction because “The more people see others using it, the more comfortable they get with the idea.”

As for the lower level of the deck, it offers a view of the landscaping that Mike and Belinda completed piece by piece as time allowed. They sometimes sit down there because it feels “cozier” with its new furniture and stamped concrete.

Want to see more of this gorgeous renovation? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!