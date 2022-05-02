Design by the Numbers

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Remember paint-by-number kits when you were a kid? You got a set of paints and a canvas, and the directions told you where to put each color to ensure an attractive end result. When designers create spaces for clients, they have formulas of their own, both for color and measurements that ensure a piece of furniture is to scale, or a light is hung correctly. Of course, they intentionally break these rules sometimes to make a statement. But if you are designing your own rooms, use these guidelines for a starting point—sometimes the comfort of constraints can free you to make bolder decisions.

16-20”

Perfect coffee table height. Most sofas are 18 to 22 inches high, and a coffee table about two inches lower is comfortable for reaching or putting your feet up. Be sure to measure your sofa height before shopping for a coffee table in case yours deviates from this standard.

36-42”

This is the minimal distance of walking space to leave between furniture, says Elaine Stephenson of Elaine Stephenson Interiors. Overstuffing a room can feel cluttered, and clog up walkways. It’s important to consider the flow of a room when furnishing it, and create seating plans with daily use in mind, not the occasional party. For those instances, you can bring in extra chairs from another room.

60”

Good bet for hanging art and mirrors. Measure from the floor to the center of the piece for an eye-level view for the average person.

12-18”

Proper minimal distance between an area rug and the wall. Any closer, and it will look like wall-to-wall carpet that didn’t quite fit. Of course, you can leave more of the floor exposed if this is your personal preference, but beware the common mistake of choosing an area rug that’s too small for the room. Because rugs can be expensive, sometimes a homeowner opts for a tiny one to save on the budget, but there are many less costly options that can fit the bill. A natural fiber rug, which can add neutral texture to a room, can serve as a base layer for a smaller rug to go on top. Emily Mangus of Emily Mangus Interiors advises that the rug should be at least large enough for the front feet of all furniture pieces to fit comfortably.

30-36”

Appropriate height for a pendant light above a kitchen island. You’ll need a bright task light in this spot, but you’ll want to avoid bonking your head.

4-5”

Standard distance to set the curtain rod from each side of the window casing, to allow for maximum light. You’ll want to be able to pull the curtain panels completely off of the window when desired, or close them for privacy. Hang the curtain rod as close to the ceiling or crown molding as possible, says Cindy Greer of Curtains, Blinds and Bath, while ensuring the curtains don’t drag on the ground, or end up too high. They should kiss the floor, and you should iron them, hang them on the rod and have a partner help you hold them up to the window for the eye test, and measure twice, drill once.

