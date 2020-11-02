Design Dilemmas Part II

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Experts give their best tips for your design dilemmas.

In the previous issue, we helped you style a bookcase and a mantel and furnish a difficult room. Now two of the area’s leading interior designers give their pro tips to conquer more of your organizing and decorating challenges.

We are all at home, maybe more than we’ve ever been, and pondering ways to better enjoy and utilize our spaces. Interior designers are inundated with calls and clients’ requests, but you don’t have to wait your turn for a consultation. Read on for their sage advice.

Manage shared spaces

It’s become the theme of the year at home—rooms and people are being called on to do double duty. Are you suddenly an employee and a teacher? If so, you may need an office or room to function for multiple workers and learners. The trick to balancing a shared space is yours, mine and ours, says Abby Hostetler, who has a Roanoke-based design business.

“Each person should have a drawer or cabinet that is theirs and only theirs,” Hostetler notes.

She says that each person should ideally have their own work surface, and that shared supplies like printer paper should reside in a designated drawer or cabinet.

“Organization is key, and prevents school papers from being mixed in with household bills,” Hostetler says.

A home office may have sat idle prior to the pandemic, but is being called on now to be a workhorse. Despite the chaos of the daily to-do list, put in the effort to set it up properly, and you’ll save time down the line. A printer that works well, a chair that is comfortable and school and work supplies that are functional (throw out that broken stapler!) and within reach will make work less frustrating. If you don’t have a drawer for each person, Hostetler recommends a plastic, portable file box that can be customized with vinyl decal lettering, available for a few dollars on Etsy.

Some work-from-home families have commandeered a bedroom for office space, and siblings may be sharing a sleeping space for the first time. The same concept applies, says Hostetler—clear boundaries of shared and individual space prevent arguments and frustration.

Edith-Anne Duncan, an interior designer who serves Roanoke clients through her Blacksburg firm, says that for a shared sibling space, a color palette that’s easy for both children to live with should ground the design. Choose a neutral wall color, and work accent colors into accessories that are personal to each child. In a shared space, a sense of individuality is even more important, so consider monogramming matching bedding, suggests Duncan.

One of the more difficult aspects of sharing a space is finding privacy, which can be achieved in a number of ways. Have a closet that isn’t being used? Turn it into a reading nook, with a door that can be closed.

For young children, a teepee in the room is another spot to get away and daydream, or a custom curtain divider can break up the room. In built-in bunks, small curtains can be added to each bed that can be closed for privacy or nighttime reading, a nod to vintage train sleeper cars. Check out Pinterest for low-cost hacks using cafe curtains.

“In children’s rooms, I like for kids to be able to easily tidy up toys in bins and baskets,” notes Duncan. “If everything has a place, it can be put away quickly.”

Find storage options for a steal at discount retailers like TJ Maxx in Roanoke, or online through Pottery Barn Kids, IKEA or Crate&Kids.

Learn more about dealing with design dilemmas, including how to create a gallery wall, in our latest issue, now on newsstands!

The story above is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For the full story subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!