Diamond in the Rough

A family brings youthful energy to 1970s Hunting Hills Cape Cod.

Bill and Brooke Carnevali were happily living with their daughters in a home on Pineland Road in Roanoke, but the urge to make life simpler tugged at them.

“We had friends that lived over this way, and our former house had almost four acres to take care of which got to be a bit much,” says Brooke, who works as a school nurse at Clearbrook Elementary School, where her younger daughter attends.

When a house with potential came on the market in Hunting Hills, which is a mere five-minute drive to school, they decided to take the plunge.

The brick home sits on a corner lot with golf course views and had great bones but was dated, so the Carnevalis made immediate plans with the designer they’d trusted before, Emily Mangus of Emily Mangus Interiors, and hired Wohlford Contracting to renovate the first floor. Things were on schedule, and then the pandemic hit.

“Thankfully construction could still go forward because it fell under essential business, but suddenly we were living in a construction zone, and the girls and I were home all day doing virtual school,” Brooke recounts. “It was a bit of chaos, but Arthur and Jason (Wohlford Contracting) were so calm and helpful throughout the process.”

A Dream Kitchen

When Brooke first viewed the house, she thought the kitchen was salvageable, with fresh paint on the cabinets and some new countertops. However, when the contractor took a look, he felt that the cabinets were poor quality and that the layout could use a re-think.

“The island was a funky shape, and the cooktop was in the island, which I didn’t love,” Brooke says. “It became a question of, why put any money into something that really isn’t worth it.”

Mangus designed a new kitchen and Wohlford executed the vision, which is a happy marriage of form and function. Custom cabinetry in a light, warm gray hue provides more depth than stark white. Gold hardware sparkles, and creamy quartz countertops unite the perimeter and island.

“We felt like there really wasn’t room for a table, so we eliminated it and [Mangus] designed a longer island that has seating for four, so we eat our casual meals there,” notes Bill, who also enjoys an easy commute to his job at Carilion Hospital from his new abode.

The kitchen’s personality comes from a pair of jaw-dropping island pendants from Visual Comfort and a blue geometric backsplash, which Mangus picked out—Brooke had to warm up to it before giving the go-ahead.

“I love how the backsplash turned out and it picks up the color from the dining room,” says Brooke.

New hardwood flooring was chosen to replace the old ceramic tile, which blends with the hardwood floors on the remainder of the first floor. New stainless appliances complete the kitchen overhaul.

“I love to be in here, it’s so functional,” enthuses Brooke.

