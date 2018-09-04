Finding A Home to Call Your Own

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The adventures of house-hunting often yield surprising discoveries. These tips are a good start to alleviating a few of those moments.

House hunting has both a practical and emotional component to it. Some things, like finances, must be taken into consideration, while others are all about how a house feels to you and whether you can envision it as a place to call home.

Practical considerations include the financial aspects of home-buying. How much are you going to spend on your home purchase? How much can you afford to put down and pay monthly? A down payment of 20 percent is recommended to avoid private mortgage insurance and to keep your monthly payments lower, but isn’t required. Put together a budget ahead of time to determine what percentage of your monthly expenses will be dedicated to paying your mortgage.

What can you qualify to buy? Get pre-qualified to find out. This can also help elevate your status with a seller by showing you have taken the first steps to find funding.

“At Hamilton Group Funding, we recommend beginning the pre-approval process approximately 30 days before you start your home search. First, speak with a qualified lender who will ask questions to help determine your goals and recommend the mortgage loan program that best suits your needs,” says Getra Hanes, Director of Business Development at Hamilton Group Funding.

She notes that there is a difference between pre-approval and pre-qualification. The term pre-qualified does not guarantee a loan. Obtaining a pre-approval letter can be useful during the negotiation process and may help expedite the closing of a loan.

Where do you want to live? Think about the type of neighborhood, the school system and your work commute. Location is one thing that cannot be changed, so be sure to choose a home in an area that appeals to you and will meet your needs for years to come. Take into account the value of other homes relative to the purchase price of the house you are considering and what is likely to happen in the market over the next several years.

