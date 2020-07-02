The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How to make life easier with smart home technology.

You may have heard the term “smart home,” but what does that mean, exactly?

“The definition of smart home varies depending on the person,” says Chris Gray, a sales and design consultant at Audiotronics in Roanoke, who has assisted clients with connecting their homes during his nearly 20 years at the company. “In general, it means you can automate a lot of things and control them, without relying on flipping a switch to do certain things. It’s the connected home.”

A home can be connected via Wi-Fi and/or bluetooth, and phones and tablets can be the main control panels, allowing you to turn on the oven to preheat while still at the soccer field, or check the front porch for that Amazon package, via a connected doorbell with camera.

There are more options for automation and slick technologies than ever before, so read on to get smart.

Light the way

Connected light bulbs are one option for smart lighting that can be integrated into a home’s WiFi. For example, can lights in a ceiling can be synched together to operate via an app, or integrated into one of the many voice-operated devices, like Google Home, or Amazon’s Echo. Imagine saying, “Alexa, dim the lights” and being ready for movie night instantly.

“There’s an enjoyment factor to automation, an ease,” says Mitch DeWeese, a project manager with Sound Decisions. “It’s nice to set the mood in your home with a command or push of a button. When people experience it, they really love it and want more of it.”

Smart light bulbs are available at big box and hardware stores, though be sure to research which brands work with technology you already have, like your Echo or Home device. They can also be app controlled (there are a number of apps available now for this purpose) and can be set to come on and off at certain times of day, or while on vacation to deter burglars.

Smart plugs can help control lamps and plug-in lights, and are a good way for anyone to dip a toe into the smart home waters. They’re inexpensive and simple to install, and can help even the most tech-challenged homeowner get the hang of smart lighting.

Lights can sync with other elements, DeWeese notes, who says his company has set up homes so that when the front door is unlocked at night, indoor lights come on to eliminate fumbling for the light switch.

Smart TVs and Appliances

If you are in the market for a new TV, you have more options than ever. A smart TV has integrated WiFi and interactive features which can allow you to stream music and video, browse the Internet and view photos from your phone or other device.

Smart TVs can eliminate the need for devices like a Roku or Fire TV, simplifying streaming from services like Netflix or Prime. Some smart TVs also allow you to mirror what’s on your phone, tablet or computer to the television screen. So, if you were watching in the Netflix app on your phone, you could walk into your home and mirror it to the TV, never losing your place in the show.

In the kitchen, WiFi-enabled ovens and cooktops can help you control temperature, preheating and cooking time remotely. Stuck in traffic? You can preheat the oven so it’s ready for your pizza when you walk in the door, or you can turn down the heat on soup that’s been simmering on the stove.

Nearly every appliance for home use is being adapted for smart technology, so options continue to flood the market. Heating and cooling systems can be regulated with smart thermostats, like the Ecobee, Nest or Honeywell. The newest models allow you to put sensors in rooms you occupy most frequently, so that the thermostat operates on the basis of where you are in the house, instead of the thermostat’s location.

