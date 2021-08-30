Greenery Dreams

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

You’re a plant parent now or at least want to be – congratulations! Now learn all the tips and tricks needed to care for your indoor garden.

There’s never been a better time to become a plant parent, or expand your knowledge in plant care if you’re already an expert caregiver. Let’s take a look at some commonly asked questions regarding your indoor plant family.

What’s trendy for plants this season?

Air plants and succulents are a great indoor plant for those eyeing the most popular varieties right now, says Jan Hendrickson of Green Designs, LLC. If you opt for a succulent, be sure to provide exceptionally good light and avoid overwatering.

Casey Broughton, co-owner at Townside Gardens, says that while trendy plants change all the time, there are popular classics such as the fiddle leaf fig tree – one of the most-used plants in magazines, TV and movies. “Once you know what they look like, you’ll notice them everywhere!”

Mark Hodges, co-owner of Mike’s Country Market & Greenhouses, agrees on the fiddle leaf fig tree – while it has a reputation for being fickle, it’s a beautiful addition to your home once mastered. “Fiddle leaf figs have large glossy leaves and grow tall, so they are favorites for those looking for a showy plant for the corner of their living room,” he says. “But they need more light than most people realize, and they hate to be over-watered. You really have to find the perfect balance of tender care/neglect for these fashionable trees, and if you succeed, you will be the envy of all your friends!”

Broughton also recommends the popular but easier care of the Monstera Deliciosa, with its jungle look. Other options include Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma (aka Monstera Minima), Philodendron Birkin, Monstera Adansonii, Hoyas (which has many varieties), “pretty much anything variegated and anything ‘string of,’” Broughton says. “Some of the popular string options nowadays are String of Pearls, String of Hearts, String of Dolphins and String of Turtles.”

The monstera, or Swiss cheese plant, got its nickname from its unique holes and splits throughout its broad leaves, and is great for owners that can offer bright, indirect sunlight and self-control with watering (once a week is optimal).

“Another fun aspect of the monstera plant is that it comes in a multitude of interesting varieties,” Hodges says. “In our greenhouses, we most often have the monstera deliciosa variety available, but another favorite of houseplant lovers is the monstera adansonii which has smaller leaves and more defined holes in the leaves. All monstera plants are vines (although the deliciosa looks more like a shrub initially) and they all like to climb. Whatever variety of monstera you get for your home, the addition of its lush greenery will not disappoint.”

New to plant parenting?

Try snake plants, a popular option for beginners that’s both easy to grow and drought-resistant – they can go up to two months without watering in winter months! “The snake plant is our go-to recommendation for those who come into our greenhouse saying that they have a ‘brown thumb’ instead of a ‘green thumb,’” says Hodges. “It’s a great option for beginners or those who don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to their plants since it thrives on minimal care. We think snake plants, or ‘mother-in-law’s tongue,’ is one of our more interesting-looking plants with its thick sword blade leaves with alternating green variegated stripes. Snake plants can survive in the more shadowy corners of your home, but it just might not grow as fast. In most conditions it only needs watering every other week, making it very low maintenance.”

Also highly recommended is pothos (also known as Devil’s Ivy), an undemanding plant that does well in indirect or low sunlight, and can be grown in water or dry soil (if the leaves turn yellow, you’ve overwatered!). It’s nearly impossible to kill, and has been proven to improve the air by removing indoor pollutants in NASA’s Clean Air Study.

“Pothos is a favorite addition to office spaces and it is tenacious in its willful survival in almost any condition,” Hodges adds. “Pothos comes in many color varieties; we typically have the golden and marble queen varieties available in our greenhouses, but sometimes have the satin variation, too. Pothos is a trailing vine plant with broad leaves, and it grows quickly even under fluorescent lights. Pothos also takes some of the guesswork out of watering and will let you know when it needs some hydration when its leaves droop. They perk up quickly after a good soak every now and then.”

