Holiday Host: Guest Prep

Help holiday guests feel right at home with these great tips.

For many families, the holidays are synonymous with hosting overnight guests: along with creating a dinner menu and organizing a winter-themed fete, some people can make the whole thing seem effortless. But if it’s your first time playing host, it can feel overwhelming setting up a room for out of towners. There’s an even stronger pressure to make everything just right for the holidays, when the desire for home comforts is at its peak.

Instead of visions of sugarplums dancing in your head, your dreams might be plagued with questions you’d never before considered with any sincerity: how many towels does a person actually need? Should you find out what level firmness your guest prefers for their pillow, or is that something they are responsible for bringing themselves? What about the guest closet, currently filled with old CDs and several half-used tubes of wrapping paper? You don’t need to clear that out, right? And would it be weird to sleep next to a picture of your grandparents as babies?

While it’s ideal to have a guest suite or even a guest house, many families are squeezing visitors into hastily rearranged rooms or even bunking on air mattresses and futons in living areas. It can feel difficult to build in the cheer when you’re unfolding your squeaky couch sofa for the first time since you bought it ten years ago, particularly when you find yourself facing the piles of “storage” you’ve been leaving in the area. But! There are a few key elements that can spruce up any guest situation and make your visitors feel right at home.

Sleep

The most important question is to sort out where your guests are going to sleep, and then what on. Ideally, you have a bed to offer. If so, consider investing in a plush pillow or memory foam topper, along with freshly laundered sheets so that your visitors smell that fresh scent as they slip into bed. And if you can, don’t put an old mattress with your retired bedding in the guest area; a good quality mattress and classic, luxury bedding will last a lifetime of sporadic use and go a long way making your visitors feel truly welcomed.

Putting together your guest room is a long game, so keep an eye on the annual sales (winter, early spring, and holidays tend to bring the best ones!) to slowly purchase everything you need. No proper extra bed? Air mattresses are shockingly comfortable and extremely convenient, blowing up in seconds with a proper pump and then easily deflating if the area is needed during the day. If you have the space to let it hang out during the visit, consider a box spring underneath to give it some height, and add a mattress topper to make it extra cushy.

Whatever your bed arrangement, keep an extra blanket and a set of clean sheets for your guests– nothing is worse than spilling coffee on your bedding in someone else’s house and then not knowing what to do next. Now, if an accident happens, the guest can easily replace the sheets, avoiding any possibly added embarrassment. Some guests even like to strip the bed and remake it as a thank you when they leave — a truly classy move!

Bath

When you go to a hotel, isn’t it lovely to discover the various soaps and lotions they leave out for you? This is your chance to treat your guests a bit, and to relieve their anxiety in case they forgot a simple, daily item like toothpaste behind. Whether you have them in an en suite or you’re sharing a bathroom, a simple basket that they can move around will work! Be sure to stock up on a travel size set of shampoo and conditioner, body wash and lotion, a new toothbrush (one per guest), floss, and toothpaste. Go the extra mile with a contact case and solution, a new razor and shaving cream, nail clippers, shower cap, and hair dryer.

As for towels: if you’re hosting your college-age brother, a single bath towel should have him covered. Elderly parents or your fanciest friend will prefer a full set of a bath towel, a hand towel, and a wash cloth per person. If bathrooms are being shared, be sure to designate a place for them to dry their towels, like an over the door hook in their room.

Storage

Out of towners need places to put their stuff, so when glamming up a guest room err on the “less is more” side of the decorating spectrum. Clear dressers and bedside tables, and empty any drawer space or closet space you can: ideally a foot of hanging rod space (and remember to leave some empty hangers!) and one drawer per guest. And don’t forget to make a place to set their suitcase: a bench, a chair, or anything that will make it easier to reach their items without having to hunch and bend to the floor will go a long way toward making your traveler feel at home.

If your guest area tends to be a repository for storage items or other piles, use this time as an excuse to Marie Kondo your space! Make quick work of the area with a “Keep,” “Donate,” and “Trash” system, and act on your decisions that very day. If you’re short on storage space but need to clear out a dresser or closet, use a plastic bin or your own luggage to pack away the items in the guest area for the duration of their visit.

