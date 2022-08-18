Honoring Roots with Modern Touches

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A growing family brings their ideal designs to life in their Southeast Roanoke home.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography

While the front porch serves as a high traffic place of function for most homes, it is also chief focal point for curb appeal, not only accounting for a significant percentage of the home’s facade but also showcasing some of the homeowner’s personality with decorations, furniture and plants.

Amanda and Clint Keffer were happy in their Old Southwest home, but like so many, found themselves outgrowing the space once they had children.

“We were right on Elm, and the street was too busy for kids,” Amanda says. They loved the character of the house, with its hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen, and clawfoot tub, and so when they turned to the market they were determined to find a place that could give their growing family the space they needed while also providing the kind of features that they treasured in a home.

“Being detail-oriented people who are artists in our own ways, we love older homes,” Amanda, a singer, says.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography Amanda and Clint Keffer knew they’d found “the one” with their new home in Southeast.

The renovations they were seeing on the market weren’t meeting their needs, often providing upgrades at the expense of an older home’s charm. They asked their friend and realtor, Taylor Stone, to help lead the hunt, because they knew he understood their love of original construction and wanted to find a place where its history was honored. He began showing them a few places a week, journeying as far out as Botetourt to find their dream spot.

Knowing that the budget was going to be tight, Stone turned to Southeast, where he’d noticed a shift in the market over the past four years. “When people ask me, how do you know a neighborhood is up and coming,” Stone says, “I always say, ‘Look at where the single-borrower buyers are going.’ And that’s what’s happening in Southeast.”

Also a contractor, Stone was working on a handful of houses in the area at the time, and when the Keffers finally chose their home in the neighborhood, Stone knew he wanted to make it work for them. He felt a connection to them both as artists. “These houses to me are a canvas,” Stone says, and it is apparent from his enthusiasm that he approaches each project with great passion. Though he usually doesn’t do custom contracting, preferring instead to buy a home and fix it up himself before finding a buyer, he made an exception with the Keffers.

“This project was really a collaboration,” he says. “Working with them and their vision really took it up a notch.”

THE ENTRYWAY

It is evident that the Keffers have a strong design aesthetic that blends their personal vision perfectly with the bones of the house.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography Exposed wooden beams and brick wall add to the natural elements that combine both classic and modern touches.

“Amanda and I both love old homes,” Clint says, which helped guide every decision. Stone had already exposed the brick wall and left the wood beams along the entrance to the living room, which the couple loved. The entry to the kitchen just across the foyer has two hand carved wood corbels Stone says Amanda added.

The natural element of these details add warmth and coziness against the stark white walls, which are a perfect backdrop for the galleries of family photos and inspirational quotes hung in every room. The decorative approach is a mix of abundance and restraint, with a statement element to anchor a space softened by natural materials like the warm wood that is in every room.

A black-and-gold wallpaper in an art nouveau damask print creates a prominent accent wall in the living room, surrounding a mantel with exposed wood grain that Amanda treated and installed herself. The effect is a cozy mix of rustic antique with stylish drama that continues throughout the home.

Want to learn more about this lovely Southeast home renovation, including the work done to the kitchen, powder room (including a dog washing station!) and artist's studio? Read on in our latest issue now on newsstands or keep reading for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!