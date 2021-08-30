How We Live Now

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

What we want from home in the pandemic era and beyond.

× Expand Courtesy Tera Janelle Design

The COVID-19 crisis and its impact on daily life changed everything, including what we want from our abodes. “The pandemic reminded us of the importance of home, and emphasized the need for function in addition to beautiful design,” says Tera Janelle, whose Lynchburg firm, Tera Janelle Design, often works with Roanoke clients.

As we move towards what experts hope are the waning days of the pandemic, we talked with interior designers about what clients are requesting in home renovations and design redos, and we explore what trends are taking hold. If you are contemplating changes to your home, read on for how to make your spaces have lasting appeal.

The Decline of the Open Floor Plan

In the McMansions that flooded the suburbs in the 1980s and beyond, the open floor plan reigned, with soaring entryways and rooms that flowed into one another, blurring the lines of living and dining spaces. But as many families discovered while cooking, working and attending virtual school together, it’s difficult to find privacy and personal space without walls.

“The wide-open main level floor plan was already on its way out, but the pandemic cemented its demise,” notes Janelle. If you have an open floor plan and a living or dining room that goes unused, now could be the time to add walls, or install french doors in a cased opening to create privacy. A home office or library could be a study space for teens, a work-from-home office, or a private reading nook.

Interior designer Edith-Anne Duncan says she has turned living rooms and dining rooms into home offices, because these spaces aren’t always needed as they were originally intended by the builder. She has also created multi-purpose spaces, and has a dining room/studio in her own home. A working studio during the day, built-ins house her fabric and wallpaper swatches, sketches and design tools, and when she packs them away, the room takes on a new life as a dining room.

Another in-demand living space for the first floor is a dedicated mudroom—which can also be carved out of existing unused space on the first floor with a re-work and the addition of walls. “For our clients with children, mudrooms are one of the very first requests, even before the kitchen,” notes Janelle, who says if she was designing the perfect home for her family, it would have a large multi-functional mudroom.

An Uptick in Outdoor Living

Alicia Smith is an interior designer with F&S Building Innovations, a Roanoke-based contracting firm that, like most builders, has been inundated with client requests for new builds and home renovations since the pandemic began. Smith says that outdoor living spaces are at the top of the wish list for many clients.

“I think that as people spent more time with family throughout the quarantine period, they realized that they wanted to take advantage of outdoor space, so they added screened rooms to enjoy family dinners outside, firepits to entertain around, that sort of thing,” Smith says.

Janelle echoes Smith’s assessment, saying in addition to screened porches and firepits, other exterior spaces that have taken priority for homeowners are outdoor kitchens, pergolas and poolscapes. “Clients are looking for outdoor spaces and outdoor furnishings of the same quality and with the same attention to detail as their indoor spaces,” Janelle notes.

